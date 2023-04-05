Kevin McSparin has lived on 34th Avenue in Rock Island for 61 of his 65 years.

"I was gone for the four years I was in the Navy, that's the only time I haven't lived on this street in this town," McSparin said Wednesday while cleaning up after winds ripped through his neighborhood the day before.

"This storm was nothing we have ever seen, I can tell you that, and we've been here for some big ones."

The National Weather Service Quad-Cities said the area of Rock Island between 9th Street all the way up to 34th Street experienced "a very strong downdraft with wind gusts that reached 90 mph."

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, around 1,500 MidAmerican Energy customers in the Illinois Quad-Cities are still without power due to the storms.

According to a statement from MidAmerican Energy Vice President of Corporate Communications Tina Hoffman, crews worked through the night to restore power and continue to be out in the field today. They expect to have the majority of customers' power on by noon Thursday, and finish restoration completely by Friday morning.

Around 20,000 customers lost power during severe weather events Tuesday.

McSparin praised the efforts of the city and MidAmerican Energy's crews.

"I'll tell you what, I went to bed last night and there were at least five power poles down in this neighborhood," he said. "I woke up this morning and they had replaced all of them. They are doing great work."

Much was lost

The winds tore away portions of hundreds of homes in on the Illinois side of the Quad-Cities, sent branches big and small flying, and ripped many large trees out by the roots. By Wednesday morning, the roads through many Rock Island neighborhoods from 9th Street all the way up the hill were lined with limbs and chainsawed tree trucks, along with the splintered debris from garages and fences.

On the 34th Avenue where McSparin makes his home, the smell of fresh sawdust and pine hung in the air.

McSparin lost a 4 1/2-car garage and a 2 1/2-car garage, which were blown to bits and scattered as far as the tops of trees three blocks away. One of the garages housed his woodworking shop. The other was storage space for heavy equipment.

"I had a 2 1/2-ton chain hoist in one of the garages and it is just gone," said McSparin, who was in the process of remodeling his home. "All the drywall I had stored in the garages is either blown away or ruined.

"And here's something weird: I had all the tools in my woodworking shop — the table saw, the lathe, the joiner — I had all those polished, like cast-iron tops. That equipment, I don't know if the storm was electrically charged or what, but all that polished metal was like it was oxidized. It looked rusted."

Dave Kraft owns the home on 33rd Avenue directly behind McSparin's home. Much of the debris from McSparin's garages either passed through Kraft's yard, or ended up in it.

Karft said his wife, Patty, saw the debris swirling through the neighborhood when the high winds hit.

"Ten minutes before the winds came, we were talking to my daughter on the phone and the tornado sirens were going off," he said. "And we were just saying that the sirens go off when it rains and there was probably nothing to worry about. You get de-sensitized to those sirens.

"I went in the basement to do something, and at about 9:30, maybe, my wife starts screaming for me to come up and see the swirl."

The Krafts spent Tuesday night in a hotel. Dave Kraft said he fears his insurance company won't get his roof fixed in time.

"There are big chunks of the roof gone and if we get more rain, I'm afraid the house will be ruined and the insurance company will want to just bulldoze it," he said. "Losing homes, that's how you lose neighborhoods. It will be a real shame if we can't fix this."

Helping hands from neighbors

McSparin and Kraft said they learned a lot about people after the storm.

"I saw neighbors I'd never seen before, dragging tree limbs out of the road, checking on each other, offering to help," Kraft said. "I saw my neighbors being really good people."

McSparin said three co-workers showed up after the storm to offer help, as well as a dozen members of his church, First Free Evangelical Church of Moline.

"Those people helped me get a lot of valuable things into my basement where they would be safe," McSparin said.

McSparin's daughter, a Marine stationed in Hawaii, and her boyfriend, headed home Wednesday to aid in cleanup. He hadn’t seen her since last year when she came back for a family member’s wedding, but when she showed a higher-up photos of the damage to her father’s home, her commanding officers gave her permission to fly back right away. She’s only back in town until Saturday, but McSparin said he’s excited that she gets to come home for a bit.

“It’ll be such a huge thing to have them here to help out,” he said.

McSparin also spent time walking down the alley with a metal detector so people wouldn’t get their tires damaged by sharp metal debris while driving.

McSparin said he lost some sentimental items in the storms, like furniture from his grandparents’ home.

“You know what, it was just stuff,” he said.

Clean-up on every aisle in Colona

In Colona, where an EF-2 tornado ripped the roof of a combination gas station and Mexican restaurant and deposited it on a neighboring business, clean-up efforts were underway in full force Wednesday.

Henry County Office of Emergency Management Director, Mat Schnepple, said a demolition permit was granted to tear down the auto-repair shop that was bracing the weight of the gas station roof. He expected to see the owner hire a contractor and bring demolition crews out soon.

Officials had set up hay bales around the business for fear another bout of storms Tuesday night could cause a complete collapse of the building. But those storms proved calmer than initially anticipated, and Schnepple said the building was still standing Wednesday, but leaning dangerously.

Schnepple said state agencies were working with local officials to properly dispose of state-controlled substances, like alcohol, tobacco, and lottery tickets before beginning demolition on the Shell gas station and Hacienda Mexican Grill.

“You can’t just throw a bottle of bourbon, case of beer, or pack of smokes in the dumpster,” Schnepple said. “You don’t want a minor to get a hold of them.”

In the nine years he’s worked for Henry County, Schnepple said this is the first EF-2 tornado he’s seen in the county. He’s dealt much more with strong straight-line winds, the damage from which tends to be more widespread and impact many more people.

“This was devastating, but we’re grateful it was as concentrated as it was,” Schnepple said.