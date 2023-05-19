SIOUX CITY — Rocklin Manufacturing Co. was awarded the Treasure of Sioux City by the Sioux City Historic Preservation Commission during a ceremony held Friday afternoon at the Warrior Hotel.

Given annually to a different historically significant building, the award recognized Rocklin Manufacturing, which is housed at 110 S. Jennings St., a structure that dates back to 1912.

Initially erected as the home for the short-lived Automatic Valve Machinery Company, it later became Sioux City Machine and Tool Company before the shop's foreman Frans Oscar Albertson took it over, renaming it Albertson & Co.

Albertson & Co. later became Sioux Tools Inc. after it moved to a more spacious location at 31st Street and Floyd Boulevard.

Rocklin Manufacturing Co., founded by Isidore J. "Rocky" Rocklin, subsequently took over the building in the 1930s. The equipment manufacturer has been there ever since.

In addition to the Treasure of Sioux City award, the Sioux City Historic Preservation and Commission announced the winners of a coloring contest, which was open to all Siouxland elementary school students.