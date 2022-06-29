Saturday in the Park food vendors brace for festivities

SIOUX CITY — Saturday in the Park food vendors will be more spread out on the festival grounds Saturday, compared to last year.

A total of 18 food vendors will fill 20 spots in Grandview Park on Saturday, food vendors committee member Rick Plathe said.

For the first time, three vendors will be placed near the secondary Abe Stage.

“People won’t have to hike across the park to the main stage to get food anymore,” Plathe said. “If people are enjoying the acts at the second stage and want food, they will be able to stay there.”

This year's vendors, most from the Sioux City area, will offer primarily festival food. The choice of vendors and their menus was deliberate, he said.

“The reason most people like to go up there and eat is because it is different kinds of food,” Plathe said. “It is tough to get a funnel cake anywhere in Sioux City but at a festival.”