Saturday in the Park food vendors brace for festivities

SIOUX CITY — Saturday in the Park food vendors will be more spread out on the festival grounds Saturday, compared to last year.
A total of 18 food vendors will fill 20 spots in Grandview Park on Saturday, food vendors committee member Rick Plathe said.
For the first time, three vendors will be placed near the secondary Abe Stage.
“People won’t have to hike across the park to the main stage to get food anymore,” Plathe said. “If people are enjoying the acts at the second stage and want food, they will be able to stay there.”
This year's vendors, most from the Sioux City area, will offer primarily festival food. The choice of vendors and their menus was deliberate, he said.
“The reason most people like to go up there and eat is because it is different kinds of food,” Plathe said. “It is tough to get a funnel cake anywhere in Sioux City but at a festival.”
The three vendors at the Abe Stage will be Made It Myself Shaved Ice, from Tekamah, Nebraska, Livengoodies, from Onawa, Iowa and SMASH Food Trailer from Sioux City.
Sheli Livengood, who started Livengoodies four years ago, could not be more excited for an opportunity to serve ice cream and sandwiches at Saturday in the Park.
Livengood will be stocking her truck with hundreds of each ingredient needed to whip up her items.
“I’m going to have 600 servings of ice cream and 400 ice pops,” she said. “I have ordered enough crescent rolls to make 360 sandwiches, and regular bread as well. Honestly, I have no way of knowing how much we will need.”
Livengood added that there will be people available to pick up additional ingredients in case they run out.
With crowds of over 20,000 flocking from all over the Midwest for the music festival, having food prepared beforehand will be key to keeping up with demand.
“We are going to try and prep as much as we can, but I do gluten free products, so some items will be made to order,” Livengood said. Gluten free products tend to spoil faster due to higher contents of refined starch.
Despite potentially long lines, Livengoodies still will be providing its full menu.
“That is what people have come to expect,” Livengoodies said.
More vendors, menus, and additional information on Saturday in the Park can be found at https://saturdayinthepark.com/food-vendors/