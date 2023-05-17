NEW YORK — For decades, a giant, inflatable rat with beady eyes, sharp teeth and a pustule-covered belly has loomed over union protests, drawing attention to labor disputes.

As New York City deals with an influx of actual rats, Scabby the Rat has become that rare thing, like Pizza Rat or Buddy the Rat — a rodent New Yorkers can rally behind.

In the era of TikTok and influencer culture, middle-aged Scabby faces a new challenge: staying relevant.

"It's kind of unfortunate, changing times, older members of the public know exactly what the rat is for," said James Smith, union activity administrator for the NYC District Council of Carpenters. "The newer generation sometimes doesn't — one person thought that we were protesting a building that needed an exterminator."

The rodent is not collecting hard-won retirement benefits just yet.

Scabby has been making the rounds at various picket lines in New York for the Hollywood writers strike organized by the Writers Guild of America East and other unions.

At the picket line near HBO and Amazon's New York offices last week, screenwriter Lisa Kron, 61, said she was "thrilled to see that we were being chaperoned by Scabby the Rat."

She's seen Scabby out and about during her four decades living in New York, but this was her first time picketing with the rat.

"It's one of those great enduring symbols, it's a great piece of visual protest," she said. "It's got humor and it's got a shaming kind of message. And it's very New York."

"It's an attention grabber," said Benjamin Serby, a professor at Adelphi University who has written about Scabby's history. "It's something that just is very effective, for whatever reason, at making people walking by or driving by, stop and ask: 'What's going on here?'"

Scabby the Rat was invented by a union in Chicago in the late 1980s, though several claim credit. Other unions around the country quickly adopted inflatables — pigs, roaches and cats are popular, though they lack a catchy nickname — to draw attention to actions.

Most unions have several Scabbys, or borrow from unions that do.

At a union action in March at a Petco, Marty Flash sat in the cab of his truck used to ferry one of the NYC District Council of Carpenters' eight rats around. Most of the rats, along with a generator and gas can, stay in a locker at union headquarters or in organizers' trucks so they can be quickly deployed.

Flash, a carpenter for 35 years, has seen many reactions to the 10-foot-tall rat in the truck's bed.

"In midtown Manhattan, it's a tourist attraction. Little children get a real kick out of it. They come over, they want to touch it. Dogs are petrified of it," he said. Scabby can inflate in about a minute and a half with a generator, he said, and deflate in about 30 seconds. Bigger rats — they range from 8 to more than 20 feet tall — can take 15 minutes to fill up.

Scabby's name is a play on "scabs," a derogatory term from the 1800s for strikebreakers who cross picket lines to work. The sores on his belly are a visual reference to the term. Flash said workers shouldn't take offense, since Scabby is protesting against contractors and companies, not workers themselves.

"Some workers think that we are against them. We're actually fighting to get them more money, better pay and better benefits," he said. "But it's perceived as the rat is calling them a rat or implying that they're 'less than.' Which is not our intention. … It's to imply that a rat contractor is not paying their workers the fair pay."

The rats are made of PVC vinyl and cost between $8,000 to $20,000, Flash said. Blue Sky Balloons outside of Chicago is responsible for most of the rats found in NYC. That company seems to be distancing itself from the inflatables, The Guardian reported earlier this year. Blue Sky Balloons told The Associated Press its new owners weren't associated with the rat and didn't respond to follow-up queries.

Flash says his union still sends its rats to Big Sky for repairs, which can cost up to $2,000. Repairs are needed often as most rats are years or decades old, so the unions try to take good care of them.

Sometimes the inflatable rat gets slashed or attacked by anyone from random passersby to disgruntled workers. If it blocks the sidewalk or street, police can boot it.

Scabby also has faced legal challenges by the companies it targets, though the National Labor Relations Board ruled in 2021 that it was a protected form of expression.

These days, Scabby has to contend with new technology and social media. Its Facebook page, run by a retired union organizer, lets various unions post photos of Scabby at protests around the country, and some rats feature QR codes that give people information about campaigns.

However, Mike Piccirillo, president of Local 20 Carpenters Union, said a more recent addition to the union's arsenal might overshadow Scabby.

"Our LED sign truck is a lot more effective than the rat," he said. "I've been in construction for 25 years, and most New Yorkers are numb to the rat. They just walk by it. Now the LED sign with its flashing lights actually gets their attention."

