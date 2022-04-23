 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

13-year-old Minnesota youth set to graduate from college

  • Updated
  • 0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A 13-year-old boy from Minnesota will soon earn his bachelor's degree from college — with a major in physics and a minor in math.

Elliott Tanner is maintaining a 3.78 grade point average at the University of Minnesota and is participating in undergraduate research while also tutoring classmates. He wants to be high-energy theoretical physicist and ultimately a professor of physics at the university.

“I have an incredible passion for physics,” he said. “It’s been one of my favorite things to do.”

Elliott's mom, Michelle Tanner, said he started reading and doing math by age 3. Following a few years of homeschooling and a high school curriculum that took him two years to complete, he began taking college classes when he was 9.

“People who hear Elliott’s story say he doesn’t get to be a kid, or he grew up too fast,” Michelle said. “He still very much is a kid and the only difference is he goes to school in a different building.”

People are also reading…

Besides being on the verge of graduating, he has been accepted into the University of Minnesota’s Physics PhD program. Now his parents are trying to figure out how to pay for it.

“We’re just trying to explore all our options, and coming up with dead ends,” Michelle said. "Trying to apply for any scholarships, fellowships, grants, and we have not been successful.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Callery pears: An invader 'worse than murder hornets!'

Callery pears: An invader 'worse than murder hornets!'

A stinky but handsome and widely popular landscape tree has become an aggressive invader. Callery pears create dense thickets that overwhelm native plants and bear four-inch spikes that can flatten tractor tires. Bradford pears and other ornamental Callery pears were cultivated from an import that saved pear orchards from a deadly fungus. And for decades, the decorative trees seemed near perfect, aside from a tendency to fall apart after about 15 years — and their stench. But they cross pollinated with other ornamental varieties. Invasive stands now have been reported in more than 30 states. Fourteen states have formally listed the trees as invasive. 

After wildfires, scorched trees could disrupt water supplies

After wildfires, scorched trees could disrupt water supplies

As wildfires intensify across the West, researchers are studying how scorched trees could lead to a faster snowmelt and end up disrupting water supplies. Without a tree canopy, snow is exposed to more sunlight. Specks of carbon from burnt trees also darken snow and make it absorb more light, speeding the melting process. Snow melting into rivers earlier than normal could leave less water flowing in the summer when it’s most needed. Researchers say the long-term effects of charred forests on snow could fuel the cycle of drought and wildfires, further disrupting how communities plan for supply water supplies in the West.

Climate progress remains elusive for Biden on Earth Day

Climate progress remains elusive for Biden on Earth Day

President Joe Biden spent Earth Day in Seattle, where he signed an executive order intended to help restore national forests that have been devastated by wildfires, drought and blight. The visit was intended to reassert his environmental credentials when he's been more focused on lowering gas prices that have risen during the Russian invasion of Ukraine. However, Biden's more ambitious climate change proposals remain stalled in Congress, casting doubt on the country's ability to hit his targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. He expressed frustration with Republicans and some Democrats for preventing progress and challenged them to get legislation to his desk. 

Study: Redlining tied to more oil, gas wells in urban areas

Study: Redlining tied to more oil, gas wells in urban areas

A new study finds that minority neighborhoods where residents were long denied home loans through a practice called redlining have twice as many oil and gas wells as mostly white neighborhoods. Researchers at the University of California, Berkeley and Columbia University compared home loan maps created in the 1930s in 33 U.S. cities to records of oil and gas wells dating to the late 1800s.  Authors of the study published last week in the Journal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology say their findings suggest that ongoing health risks in Black and Latino communities are at least partly tied to historical structural racism. 

Program helps Congo families protect endangered gorillas

Program helps Congo families protect endangered gorillas

Critically endangered Grauer's gorillas live outside national parks, so conservationists are working with communities in Congo to try to protect the animals. The population of Grauer's gorillas has declined 60% in the past two decades, largely due to habitat loss and hunting. An estimated 3,800 to 6,800 individuals remain. A 2016 law allows communities in Congo to apply for rights to manage their traditional lands. The nonprofit Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund has helped communities in eastern Congo complete that paperwork and entered into agreements with families to provide assistance and training for the sustainable management of their lands. 

Watch Now: Related Video

What happened in Week 9 of Russia’s assault on Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News