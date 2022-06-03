 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

2 monkeypox strains in US suggest possible undetected spread

  • Updated
  • 0
WHO Monkeypox

FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. WHO's top monkeypox expert Dr. Rosamund Lewis said she doesn’t expect the hundreds of cases reported to date to turn into another pandemic, but acknowledged there are still many unknowns about the disease, including how exactly it’s spreading and whether the suspension of mass smallpox immunization decades ago may somehow be speeding its transmission.

 Uncredited - hogp, CDC

NEW YORK (AP) — Genetic analysis of recent monkeypox cases suggests there are two distinct strains in the U.S., health officials said Friday, raising the possibility that the virus has been circulating undetected for some time.

Many of the U.S. cases were caused by the same strain as recent cases in Europe, but a few samples show a different strain, federal health officials said. Each strain had been seen in U.S. cases last year, before the recent international outbreak was identified.

Analysis from many more patients will be needed to determine how long monkeypox has been circulating in the U.S. and elsewhere, said Jennifer McQuiston of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“I think it's certainly possible that there could have been monkeypox cases in the United States that went under the radar previously, but not to any great degree,” she told reporters Friday. However, she added, “there could be community level transmission that is happening” in parts of U.S. where the virus has not yet been identified.

People are also reading…

The CDC said it is trying to increase its work on finding infections, and it's likely more cases will be reported.

The findings mean the outbreak likely will be difficult to contain, said Dr. Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at the University of Saskatchewan.

It's not clear how long infections have been happening, and where. Some infections may have been misdiagnosed as something else.

“We don't really have a good sense of how many cases there are out there,” Rasmussen said.

Monkeypox is endemic in parts of Africa, where people have been infected through bites from rodents or small animals. It does not usually spread easily among people.

But last month, cases began emerging in Europe and the United States. Many — but not all — of those who contracted the virus had traveled internationally, and health officials in a growing number of countries are investigating.

As of Friday, the U.S. had identified at least 20 cases in 11 states. Hundreds of other cases have been found in other countries, many apparently tied to sexual activity at two recent raves in Europe.

So far, many of the reported cases outside Africa have been in men who have sex with men, but health officials stress that anyone can get monkeypox. One heterosexual woman is among the U.S. cases under investigation, officials said.

The illness typically begins with flu-like symptoms and swelling of the lymph nodes, followed by a rash on the face and body.

No monkeypox deaths have been reported in the U.S. or Europe so far. But that could change if infections start occurring in more vulnerable people, like very young children or people with weakened immune systems, Rasmussen said.

She raised another concern: Even if outbreaks among people are contained, it's possible the virus could take hold in the U.S. rodent population — either through pets or unwelcome rodents in homes.

“It's not out of the question," Rasmussen said.

Also on Friday, the CDC published an analysis of 17 of the first reported U.S. cases. The average age was 40, and all but one identified themselves as men who have sex with men. Fourteen had traveled internationally, to 11 different countries, according to the report.

The Associated Press Health & Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Coal ash workers' case heard by Tennessee Supreme Court

Coal ash workers' case heard by Tennessee Supreme Court

A contractor involved in cleaning up the nation’s worst coal ash spill says workers' claims that they were sickened on the job should fall under a certain Tennessee law that limits legal challenges. The arguments came during a Wednesday hearing before the state's Supreme Court. Workers claim they were sickened while cleaning up the Tennessee Valley Authority Kingston Fossil Plant spill in 2008. In 2018, a jury found that Jacobs' actions were capable of making workers sick. A date has not been set for a trial to determine if the actions actually did make them sick.

Egypt displays trove of newly discovered ancient artifacts

Egypt displays trove of newly discovered ancient artifacts

Egypt has displayed a trove of ancient artifacts recently unearthed at the famed necropolis of Saqqara near Cairo. The artifacts were showcased on Monday at the feet of the Step Pyramid of Djoser in Saqqara. Egypt's top official with the Supreme Council of Antiquities said the find includes includes 250 painted sarcophagi with well-preserved mummies inside, as well as 150 bronze statues of ancient deities and bronze vessels used in rituals of Isis, the goddess of fertility in ancient Egyptian mythology, all from the Late Period, about 500 B.C. The artifacts will be transferred for a permanent exhibit at the new Grand Egyptian Museum, a mega project still under construction near the famed Giza Pyramids, just outside Cairo.

Massachusetts sues companies over use of ‘forever chemicals’

Massachusetts has sued more than a dozen companies involved in the manufacture or marketing of so-called forever chemicals for allegedly knowingly polluting the environment and endangering public health. State Attorney General Maura Healey said Wednesday that the companies have known about the dangers of PFAS chemicals found in firefighting foam and multiple consumer products for years and violated both federal and state environmental laws. The American Chemistry Council has declined to comment. It's an industry group that counts many of the companies as members. The suit was filed in federal court in South Carolina and will likely be consolidated with hundreds of similar lawsuits.

World's largest plant is a vast seagrass meadow in Australia

World's largest plant is a vast seagrass meadow in Australia

Scientists have discovered the world's largest plant off the Australia coast — a seagrass meadow that extends underwater. Genetic analysis has revealed that the seagrass bed is a single organism that has grown by cloning itself repeatedly over 4,500 years. It covers an area larger than Washington, D.C. The research was published Wednesday in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B. Though the seagrass meadow is immense, it's vulnerable to climate change and cyclones. In the past decade, rising temperatures and storms have killed almost a tenth of the ancient seagrass bed.

Novel genetic experiment shrinks tough-to-treat cancer

Novel genetic experiment shrinks tough-to-treat cancer

In a novel experiment, a woman with advanced pancreatic cancer saw her tumors dramatically shrink after researchers in Oregon turbocharged her own immune cells. It's not a cure. But the research highlights a possible new way to someday harness the immune system to better fight hard-to-treat cancers. Researchers culled T cells from the woman's blood and genetically engineered them to spot a mutant protein fueling her cancer. The approach failed in a second patient but researchers have begun a small study to more closely test it. The research was published Wednesday by the New England Journal of Medicine.

Germany: G-7 nations can lead the way on ending coal use

Germany: G-7 nations can lead the way on ending coal use

Germany’s energy and climate minister says the Group of Seven wealthy nations can lead the way on ending the use of coal. Coal is a heavily polluting fossil fuel that’s responsible for a large chunk of global greenhouse gas emissions. Senior officials from the G-7 countries are holding a three-day meeting in Berlin. They will seek to agree common targets for the shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy that scientists say is urgently needed to curb climate change. Getting the broader Group of 20 leading and emerging economies to sign on to ambitious targets set by some of the most advanced economies will be key, as countries such as China, India and Indonesia remain heavily reliant on coal.

Experts: Everything points to another busy hurricane season

Experts: Everything points to another busy hurricane season

Hurricane season starts Wednesday and it's looking busy: Every factor out there is pointing to another nasty year in the Atlantic. And the Atlantic, especially the U.S., has had a lot of big dangerous and deadly storms in the last five years. There have been more Category 4 and 5 massive hurricanes hitting the US since 2017 than the previous 50 years. Experts say the natural climate event La Nina, climate change, warm ocean waters, the Gulf of Mexico's Loop Current, increased storminess in Africa, cleaner skies, a long-term storm cycle and massive development along coastal areas are all conditions that point to trouble this season.

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden dismisses Elon Musk's comments on the economy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News