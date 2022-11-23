 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight

25 endangered animals that live only in America

  • 0

The classification will provide them some protections, but the outlook is grim for the world’s most iconic sea bird. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Stacker compiled a list of 25 endangered animals that are only found in the United States using the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Endangered Species list.   

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Street celebrations after Saudi World Cup win

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News