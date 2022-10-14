 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Tennessee teachers awarded for financial education work

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Three Tennessee teachers have been presented awards for presenting financial education to students.

The Tennessee Financial Literacy Commission said Thursday its Leadership Award was presented to Detra Thomas of Hardin County Middle School, Shelly Lott of Northeast Middle in Montgomery County and Susan Mallette of Bearden Elementary in Knoxville.

Thomas teaches financial literacy to sixth, seventh and eighth graders. She implemented one of the commission's digital financial literacy programs with 83 students last spring. The students completed 390 financial literacy modules by June on budgeting, career planning and healthy borrowing habits.

Lott's work helped establish the Money Matters for Middle Schoolers class four years ago. She teaches the course to sixth, seventh and eighth graders. She also belonged to the $martPath digital financial literacy pilot cohort and implemented the program with her students last spring.

Mallette completed a total of 14 hours of financial literacy related professional development over the last year. The fourth grade math teacher has found that using some of the platforms helps make math concepts more relevant and engaging for her students, the commission said.

The TNFLC is a nonprofit created in 2010 to enable people to make sound financial decision about planning, saving and investing.

