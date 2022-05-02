50 space terms for understanding the universe

Meteorologists are retiring the name Ida from the list of Atlantic hurricane names. Last year's Ida was the fifth costliest U.S. storm on record, causing $75 billion in damage and killing 55 people. It made landfall in Louisiana and caused a swath of destruction throughout the eastern U.S., killing 49 people in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. This is the 12th hurricane name starting with the letter I that's been retired, more than any other letter by far. There have been more category 4 and 5 landfalling hurricanes in the U.S. in the last five years than in the 54 years from 1963 to 2016.