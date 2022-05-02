 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
50 space terms for understanding the universe

  • 0

In honor of National Space Day on May 6, Stacker has compiled a list of key astronomy and astrophysics terms that are out of this world!

Your dog's personality may have little to do with its breed

Your dog's personality may have little to do with its breed

Research confirms what dog lovers know — every pup is truly an individual. A new study has found that many of the popular stereotypes about the behavior of dogs aren’t supported by science. The researchers surveyed more than 18,000 dog owners and analyzed the genomes of about 2,150 of their dogs to look for patterns. They found that some behaviors _ such as howling, pointing and showing friendliness to human strangers _ do have at least some genetic basis. But that inheritance isn’t strictly passed down along breed lines. The research was published Thursday in the journal Science.

SpaceX launches 4 astronauts for NASA after private flight

SpaceX launches 4 astronauts for NASA after private flight

SpaceX has launched four astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA, less than two days after completing a flight chartered by millionaires. The Falcon rocket blasted off before dawn Wednesday from Florida's Kennedy Space Center. The capsule reached its destination Wednesday night, just 16 hours later. The crew includes the first Black woman making a long-term spaceflight, NASA's Jessica Watkins. Also on board: the European Space Agency's lone female astronaut, Samantha Cristoforetti of Italy. It's the first time NASA has sent up a crew comprised equally of men and women. 

Climate change may increase risk of new infectious diseases

Climate change may increase risk of new infectious diseases

Climate change will result in thousands of new viruses spread among animal species by 2070 — and it's likely to increase the risk of emerging infectious diseases jumping from animals to humans, especially in Africa and Asia, according to a new study. Those continents have been hotspots for deadly diseases spread from humans to animals or vice versa over the last several decades. These include the flu, HIV, Ebola and coronavirus. Researchers examined how mammal species might migrate and share viruses across species over the next 50 years if the world warms by 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit). They found that cross-species virus spread will happen over 4,000 times among mammals.

HBCU students, faculty press urgent need for climate action

HBCU students, faculty press urgent need for climate action

Both joy and frustration are in the air in New Orleans at the HBCU Climate Change Conference this week as environmental and climate advocates and researchers from around the United States express an urgent need for climate action and pollution cleanup in poor communities and communities of color. The conference has featured top officials and key advisors in the Biden administration, advocates from around the southeastern U.S. and faculty and students from the nation’s historically Black colleges and universities sharing their research.

One-fifth of reptiles worldwide face risk of extinction

One-fifth of reptiles worldwide face risk of extinction

A comprehensive new assessment of thousands of reptiles species has found that 21% are considered endangered, critically endangered or vulnerable to extinction. The list of vulnerable species includes such iconic reptiles as the king cobra and the Galapagos marine iguana. Most of the world’s species of sea turtles are also threatened. Worldwide, the greatest threat to reptile life is habitat destruction. Reptiles that live in forest areas are more likely to be threatened with extinction than desert-dwellers — in part because forests face greater human disruptions. The research was published Wednesday in the journal Nature.

Weary of many disasters? UN says worse to come

Weary of many disasters? UN says worse to come

A new United Nations report says disasters are on the rise and are going to get worse. In the late 20th century, the world had some 90 to 100 disasters per year. Now a new UN report says disasters that range from climate change to COVID-19 are going to jump to about 560 a year by 2030. One scientist likened the trend to multiple illnesses that weaken a body's immune system. He says it's not just the disasters themselves but the accumulated risk, how they add up and ping-pong against each other.

Atlanta: Spelman College taps Helene Gayle as next president

Atlanta's Spelman College has chosen as its next president an epidemiologist who fought AIDS and HIV before leading an international anti-poverty group. Trustees of the historically Black woman's college voted unanimously Monday to hire Dr. Helene Gayle. She is to take over beginning July 1. Current president Mary Schmidt Campbell announced her planned retirement last year. The 66-year-old Gayle is currently president of the Chicago Community Trust, a community foundation. Gayle says she will focus on making Spelman more affordable while trying to build on Spelman’s strength in sending students into careers in medicine, science, technology, engineering and math.

A nasty I of the storm: Ida is 12th I hurricane name retired

Meteorologists are retiring the name Ida from the list of Atlantic hurricane names. Last year's Ida was the fifth costliest U.S. storm on record, causing $75 billion in damage and killing 55 people. It made landfall in Louisiana and caused a swath of destruction throughout the eastern U.S., killing 49 people in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. This is the 12th hurricane name starting with the letter I that's been retired, more than any other letter by far. There have been more category 4 and 5 landfalling hurricanes in the U.S. in the last five years than in the 54 years from 1963 to 2016.

Protection plan for Canada lynx due by 2024 under legal deal

Protection plan for Canada lynx due by 2024 under legal deal

U.S. wildlife officials have agreed to craft a new habitat protection plan for the rare, snow-loving Canada lynx that could include more land in Colorado and other western states. The plan for the wild cats must be released by 2024 under a legal agreement with environmentalists announced Tuesday. Two environmental groups had sued to enforce a prior court ruling that said federal officials wrongly excluded areas of Colorado, Montana and Wyoming from a critical habitat designation for lynx. Scientists say the animals have rebounded in some areas, but warn climate change could undo that progress by reducing lynx habitat and the availability of a key food source _ snowshoe hares.

