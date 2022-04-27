 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

A nasty I of the storm: Ida is 12th I hurricane name retired

  • 0

There’s something about hurricanes starting with the letter I that is particularly nasty. Last year’s Ida now joins the list of storms so deadly their names don’t get used again.

The World Meteorological Organization said Wednesday that it was retiring the name “Ida” from its list of Atlantic hurricane names that repeats every six years. Ida caused $75 billion damage in the U.S. and killed 55 people in a swath of destruction from Louisiana to New England.

Ida, a category four storm, caused about $55 billion in flooding damage and killed six people in Louisiana when it made landfall, but its heavy rains and flooding killed 49 people in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. It is the fifth costliest storm in U.S. history behind Hurricanes Katrina, Harvey, Maria and Sandy, all also retired, said National Hurricane Center senior hurricane specialist Daniel Brown, who is on the WMO committee that retires names.

“This one produced a swath of impacts over really a fairly large portion of the Eastern U.S.,” Brown said Wednesday.

People are also reading…

After sloshing through Tennessee, Ida’s fury hit the Northeast with record rainfall and tornadoes. Newark, New Jersey, got 8.4 inches (21.7 centimeters) of rain, the most ever in a single day, smashing the old record by 1.5 inches (3.8 inches). New York City got rain falling at more than 3 inches per hour.

It’s been a tough five years for the United States with the most powerful hurricanes.

“We had more category 4 and category 5 landfalls in the USA from 2017 to 2021 than from 1963 to 2016,” National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham, chair of the WMO committee, said in a statement.

The WMO has retired 94 hurricane names in the Atlantic because of a storm’s deadly history and 12 of them started with the letter I. No other letter is even close.

There have been nine C and F named storms, said University of Miami hurricane researcher Brian McNoldy who tracks retired names.

Brown said it’s probably because hurricanes get named in alphabetical order and “by the time we get to the I name we’re into the peak hurricane season” and the storms are the type that live longer and are stronger.

But if that’s the case, why aren’t H and J right up there in retired names, McNoldy asked. He said it’s probably “just pretty bad luck.”

It’s getting harder to find names that start with the letter I, are the same gender as the one they need to replace, and aren’t used by other storm basins, Brown said. The committee chose Imani to take Ida’s place.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Correction: Stinky Pear Invasion story

Correction: Stinky Pear Invasion story

In a story published April 21, 2022, about invasive pear trees, The Associated Press erroneously reported that fire blight is a fungus. It is a bacterial disease. 

Climate progress remains elusive for Biden on Earth Day

Climate progress remains elusive for Biden on Earth Day

President Joe Biden spent Earth Day in Seattle, where he signed an executive order intended to help restore national forests that have been devastated by wildfires, drought and blight. The visit was intended to reassert his environmental credentials when he's been more focused on lowering gas prices that have risen during the Russian invasion of Ukraine. However, Biden's more ambitious climate change proposals remain stalled in Congress, casting doubt on the country's ability to hit his targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. He expressed frustration with Republicans and some Democrats for preventing progress and challenged them to get legislation to his desk. 

HBCU students, faculty press urgent need for climate action

HBCU students, faculty press urgent need for climate action

Both joy and frustration are in the air in New Orleans at the HBCU Climate Change Conference this week as environmental and climate advocates and researchers from around the United States express an urgent need for climate action and pollution cleanup in poor communities and communities of color. The conference has featured top officials and key advisors in the Biden administration, advocates from around the southeastern U.S. and faculty and students from the nation’s historically Black colleges and universities sharing their research.

Atlanta: Spelman College taps Helene Gayle as next president

Atlanta's Spelman College has chosen as its next president an epidemiologist who fought AIDS and HIV before leading an international anti-poverty group. Trustees of the historically Black woman's college voted unanimously Monday to hire Dr. Helene Gayle. She is to take over beginning July 1. Current president Mary Schmidt Campbell announced her planned retirement last year. The 66-year-old Gayle is currently president of the Chicago Community Trust, a community foundation. Gayle says she will focus on making Spelman more affordable while trying to build on Spelman’s strength in sending students into careers in medicine, science, technology, engineering and math.

Florida says math textbooks taught critical race theory

Florida says math textbooks taught critical race theory

Florida has released two examples that it says backs up its rejection of dozens of math textbooks because they contained questions and exercises based on critical race theory or Common Core. One appears to be from an advanced high school algebra or statistics textbook. It has students work with data that researchers say uncovers hidden attitudes toward different races. The other appears to come from a teacher's guide. The lesson has young students work together as they put the numbers in proper order so they can build empathy. Democrats have blasted Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration for the rejections, saying Republicans are ignoring educators and imposing their political views on students.

Program helps Congo families protect endangered gorillas

Program helps Congo families protect endangered gorillas

Critically endangered Grauer's gorillas live outside national parks, so conservationists are working with communities in Congo to try to protect the animals. The population of Grauer's gorillas has declined 60% in the past two decades, largely due to habitat loss and hunting. An estimated 3,800 to 6,800 individuals remain. A 2016 law allows communities in Congo to apply for rights to manage their traditional lands. The nonprofit Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund has helped communities in eastern Congo complete that paperwork and entered into agreements with families to provide assistance and training for the sustainable management of their lands. 

Rich trio back on Earth after charter trip to space station

Rich trio back on Earth after charter trip to space station

Three rich businessmen are back on Earth with their astronaut escort after a pricey trip to the International Space Station. SpaceX flew them back Monday, wrapping up a 17-day chartered flight that marked the first time NASA opened its space hatches to tourists. The trip cost the trio $55 million apiece. Their stay was supposed to last a little over a week, but dicey weather kept the visitors in orbit almost twice as long as intended. Houston-based Axiom Space handled the logistics for the trip for its three paying customers. The company plans a second flight next spring. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Customs and Border Protection busts massive cocaine import in three massive U.S. cities

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News