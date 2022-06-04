A rare, 5-planet alignment will take over the sky this month

Don't forget to look up this weekend to see the start of a rare, five-planet alignment grace the night sky.
Beginning in the early morning hours of Friday, June 3, the five planets of Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn will align in planetary order.
This rare phenomenon has not occurred since December 2004, and this year, the distance between Mercury and Saturn will be smaller, according to Sky & Telescope.
Stargazers will need to have their binoculars handy along with a clear view of the eastern horizon to spot Mercury near the start of the month, the space magazine said. As June progresses, Mercury will become brighter and easier to see, according to Diana Hannikainen, observing editor of Sky & Telescope.
The rest of the planets should be consistently visible to the naked eye, she added.
The best time to view the five planets is in the 30 minutes before sunrise, she said. The night before you plan to view the alignment, check when the sun will rise in your area.
Some stargazers are especially excited for the celestial event, including Hannikainen. She flew from her home west of Boston to a beachside town along the Atlantic Ocean to secure an optimal view of the alignment.
"I'll be out there with my binoculars, looking towards the east and southeast and crossing all my fingers and toes that it is going to be clear," Hannikainen said.
You don't have to travel to catch a glimpse of the action because it will be visible to people around the globe.
Stargazers in the Northern Hemisphere can see the planets from the eastern to southeastern horizon while those in the Southern Hemisphere should look along the eastern to northeastern horizon. The only requirement is a clear sky in the direction of the alignment.
If you wake up and the weather blocks the sky, don't worry, Hannikainen said.
"Just keep looking throughout the month of June and as soon as you have a clear morning, go out and enjoy that view," she said.
The moon joins the party
In addition to the five planets, the waning crescent moon will also be in alignment between Venus and Mars on June 24.
Unlike on the days leading up to it, this special celestial alignment can be viewed in the hour before sunrise, Hannikainen said.
By the next day, the moon will have continued its orbit around the Earth, moving it out of alignment with the planets, she said.
If you miss the five-planet alignment in sequential order, the next one will happen in 2040, according to Sky & Telescope.
What is the Flower Moon? A guide to full moon nicknames
January: Wolf Moon
The names for full moons, especially the most common ones adopted by the Old Farmer's Almanac, generally come from a combination of Native American and Colonial American terminology that have been passed down through generations.
According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, January's full moon was named the Wolf Moon because wolves tend to howl more during this time period.
Other names: Moon After Yule, Old Moon, Ice Moon, and Snow Moon.
February: Snow Moon
February is generally the snowiest month of the year in North America, so its full moon was appropriately nicknamed the Snow Moon, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.
Other names: Hunger Moon, Storm Moon and Chaste Moon.
March: Worm Moon
March marks the end of winter, which is the first time earthworms start coming out of the ground. The Worm Moon in March is usually the last full moon before the spring equinox.
Other names: Crow Moon, Crust Moon, Sap Moon, Sugar Moon, and Chaste Moon.
According to TimeandDate.com, the Old English or Anglo-Saxon name is the Lenten Moon.
April: Pink Moon
April's Pink Moon doesn't actually appear pink in the sky. It's named instead after the pink flowers – Wild Ground Phlox or Moss Phlox– that start showing up in early spring, according to TimeandDate.com.
April's full moon is also called the Paschal Full Moon in the Christian calendar. The Paschal Full Moon is the first full moon after the Vernal Equinox and is used to determine the date for Easter.
Other names: Sprouting Grass Moon, Fish Moon, Hare Moon, and Egg Moon
May: Flower Moon
May's full moon is simply named the Flower Moon due to the flowers that bloom during the month.
Other names: Honey Moon, Mead Moon, Full Rose Moon, Oak Moon, Cold Moon or Long Night Moon, according to EarthSky.org.
July: Buck Moon
Antlers generally start showing up on male deer during July, giving the month's full moon the name Buck Moon.
Other names: Thunder Moon, Wort Moon, and Hay Moon.
August: Sturgeon Moon
Many Native American tribes would fish for sturgeon during August, thus giving the month's full moon the name Sturgeon Moon.
The fish were once found in much of the U.S. and Canada, but the population has been significantly depleted due to overfishing.
Other names: Grain Moon, Green Corn Moon, Fruit Moon, and Barley Moon.
September: Harvest Moon/Corn Moon
The September full moon is usually the Harvest Moon, which is the full moon closest to the autumnal equinox. However, that sometimes happens in early October instead.
The name Corn Moon is used nearly as often.
Other names: Barley Moon.
October: Hunter's Moon
As previously mentioned, October's full moon is sometimes referred to as the Harvest Moon if it's the closest full moon to the autumnal equinox. However, it's more commonly referred to as the Hunter's Moon. This is because October was when people in the Northern Hemisphere would begin preparing for winter by hunting, slaughtering and preserving meat.
Other names: Blood Moon, Sanguine Moon, Travel Moon and Dying Grass Moon.
November: Beaver Moon
Colonists and Native Americans used beaver furs to keep warm during winter. They'd set traps in November before swamps froze over to make sure they had enough fur for the cold months ahead. Beavers also became more active during November, making it that much easier to trap them, thus the name Beaver Moon.
Due to hunting, the beaver population in North America has dwindled to about 12 million, where it used to be about 60 million, according to TimeandDate.com.
Other names: Frost Moon, Trading Moon, Snow Moon and Mourning Moon.
December: Cold Moon
The naming of December's full moon is pretty straightforward — it's cold in December in most parts of the Northern Hemisphere. More specifically, it's usually the first month in many areas where it gets really cold and stays that way.
Other names: Long Nights Moon, Moon Before Yule, Oak Moon and Wolf Moon.
Blue Moons
The Blue Moon has nothing to do with color. Most commonly, a Blue Moon occurs when there are two full moons in the same month. The first would get the traditional name, while the second moon is called the Blue Moon.
An alternative definition considers a Blue Moon the third full moon in an astronomical season with four full moons, according to TimeandDate.com. A typical season has three full moons.
Partial solar eclipses occur when the moon passes in front of the sun but only blocks some of its light. Be sure to wear proper eclipse glasses to safely view solar eclipses, as the sun's light can be damaging to the eye.
A partial solar eclipse on October 25 will be visible to those in Greenland, Iceland, Europe, northeastern Africa, the Middle East, western Asia, India and western China. Neither of the partial solar eclipses will be visible from North America.
A total lunar eclipse will also be on display for those in Asia, Australia, the Pacific, South America and North America on November 8 between 3:01 a.m. ET and 8:58 a.m. ET -- but the moon will be setting for those in eastern regions of North America.
If you live in an urban area, you may want to drive to a place that isn't littered with city lights to get the best view.
Find an open area with a wide view of the sky. Make sure you have a chair or blanket so you can look straight up. And give your eyes about 20 to 30 minutes -- without looking at your phone or other electronics -- to adjust to the darkness so the meteors will be easier to spot.
A federal science agency says that levels of the main global warming gas have shot past a key milestone. Friday's announcement by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere in May averaged 421 parts per million. That's more than 50% higher than pre-industrial levels. NOAA says carbon dioxide levels in the air in May have reached a point last known when Earth was 7 degrees hotter, millions of years ago. Carbon dioxide levels peak in May of the year and drop as plants suck up more of the heat-trapping gas.
Egypt has displayed a trove of ancient artifacts recently unearthed at the famed necropolis of Saqqara near Cairo. The artifacts were showcased on Monday at the feet of the Step Pyramid of Djoser in Saqqara. Egypt's top official with the Supreme Council of Antiquities said the find includes includes 250 painted sarcophagi with well-preserved mummies inside, as well as 150 bronze statues of ancient deities and bronze vessels used in rituals of Isis, the goddess of fertility in ancient Egyptian mythology, all from the Late Period, about 500 B.C. The artifacts will be transferred for a permanent exhibit at the new Grand Egyptian Museum, a mega project still under construction near the famed Giza Pyramids, just outside Cairo.
Massachusetts has sued more than a dozen companies involved in the manufacture or marketing of so-called forever chemicals for allegedly knowingly polluting the environment and endangering public health. State Attorney General Maura Healey said Wednesday that the companies have known about the dangers of PFAS chemicals found in firefighting foam and multiple consumer products for years and violated both federal and state environmental laws. The American Chemistry Council has declined to comment. It's an industry group that counts many of the companies as members. The suit was filed in federal court in South Carolina and will likely be consolidated with hundreds of similar lawsuits.
A contractor involved in cleaning up the nation’s worst coal ash spill says workers' claims that they were sickened on the job should fall under a certain Tennessee law that limits legal challenges. The arguments came during a Wednesday hearing before the state's Supreme Court. Workers claim they were sickened while cleaning up the Tennessee Valley Authority Kingston Fossil Plant spill in 2008. In 2018, a jury found that Jacobs' actions were capable of making workers sick. A date has not been set for a trial to determine if the actions actually did make them sick.
Scientists have discovered the world's largest plant off the Australia coast — a seagrass meadow that extends underwater. Genetic analysis has revealed that the seagrass bed is a single organism that has grown by cloning itself repeatedly over 4,500 years. It covers an area larger than Washington, D.C. The research was published Wednesday in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B. Though the seagrass meadow is immense, it's vulnerable to climate change and cyclones. In the past decade, rising temperatures and storms have killed almost a tenth of the ancient seagrass bed.
In a novel experiment, a woman with advanced pancreatic cancer saw her tumors dramatically shrink after researchers in Oregon turbocharged her own immune cells. It's not a cure. But the research highlights a possible new way to someday harness the immune system to better fight hard-to-treat cancers. Researchers culled T cells from the woman's blood and genetically engineered them to spot a mutant protein fueling her cancer. The approach failed in a second patient but researchers have begun a small study to more closely test it. The research was published Wednesday by the New England Journal of Medicine.
A wildlife agency will further study whether Yellowstone National Park bison should be given protections under the Endangered Species Act after losing key court rulings. Friday's decision follows a federal court ruling in January that ordered the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to review its 2019 denial of petitions seeking the extra protections. The agency’s findings say the petitions presented substantial, credible information that protections may be needed due to issues such as loss of habitat and genetic diversity. The agency will now carry out a year-long review to determine if the protections are necessary.
Hurricane season starts Wednesday and it's looking busy: Every factor out there is pointing to another nasty year in the Atlantic. And the Atlantic, especially the U.S., has had a lot of big dangerous and deadly storms in the last five years. There have been more Category 4 and 5 massive hurricanes hitting the US since 2017 than the previous 50 years. Experts say the natural climate event La Nina, climate change, warm ocean waters, the Gulf of Mexico's Loop Current, increased storminess in Africa, cleaner skies, a long-term storm cycle and massive development along coastal areas are all conditions that point to trouble this season.