AP PHOTOS: Total lunar eclipse in North America, East Asia

The Nile Delta is one of the world’s most vulnerable areas to climate change. It's situated in northern Egypt along the Mediterranean Sea, and it's where Africa’s largest river fans out before meeting the sea. Farmers are struggling to find ways to cope with rising seas and salt levels. As Egypt hosts the U.N.’s global climate summit COP27, local residents say they hope the conference and the government can bring help to keep back the rising tides. The Associated Press spoke with more than a dozen farmers in visits to villages along the Mediterranean coast. Many say they've felt the effects of rising seas for years already.