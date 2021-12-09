Applied DNA Sciences: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) _ Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.5 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Stony Brook, New York-based company said it had a loss of 60 cents. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 49 cents per share.

The DNA-based security technology company posted revenue of $3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $14.3 million, or $2.07 per share. Revenue was reported as $9 million.

Applied DNA Sciences shares have dropped slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $5.08, a decrease of 23% in the last 12 months.

