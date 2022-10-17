 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Astronaut James McDivitt, Apollo 9 commander, dies at 93

  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — James A. McDivitt, who commanded the Apollo 9 mission testing the first complete set of equipment to go to the moon, has died. He was 93.

McDivitt was also the commander of 1965’s Gemini 4 mission, where his best friend and colleague Ed White made the first U.S. spacewalk. His photographs of White during the spacewalk became iconic images.

He passed on a chance to land on the moon and instead became the space agency’s program manager for five Apollo missions after the Apollo 11 moon landing.

McDivitt died Thursday in Tucson, Arizona, NASA said Monday.

In his first flight in 1965, McDivitt reported seeing “something out there’’ about the shape of a beer can flying outside his Gemini spaceship. People called it a UFO and McDivitt would later joke that he became “a world-renowned UFO expert.” Years later he figured it was just a reflection of bolts in the window.

People are also reading…

Apollo 9, which orbited Earth and didn’t go further, was one of the lesser remembered space missions of NASA’s program. In a 1999 oral history, McDivitt said it didn’t bother him that it was overlooked: “I could see why they would, you know, it didn’t land on the moon. And so it’s hardly part of Apollo. But the lunar module was ... key to the whole program.”

Flying with Apollo 9 crewmates Rusty Schweickart and David Scott, McDivitt’s mission was the first in-space test of the lightweight lunar lander, nicknamed Spider. Their goal was to see if people could live in it, if it could dock in orbit and — something that became crucial in the Apollo 13 crisis — if the lunar module’s engines could control the stack of spacecraft, which included the command module Gumdrop.

Early in training, McDivitt was not impressed with how flimsy the lunar module seemed: “I looked at Rusty and he looked at me, and we said, ‘Oh my God! We’re actually going to fly something like this?’ So it was really chintzy. ... it was like cellophane and tin foil put together with Scotch tape and staples!”

Unlike many of his fellow astronauts, McDivitt didn’t yearn to fly from childhood. He was just good at it.

McDivitt didn’t have money for college growing up in Kalamazoo, Michigan. He worked for a year before going to junior college. When he joined the Air Force at 20, soon after the Korean War broke out, he had never been on an airplane. He was accepted for pilot training before he had ever been off the ground.

“Fortunately, I liked it,” he later recalled.

McDivitt flew 145 combat missions in Korea and came back to Michigan where he graduated from the University of Michigan with an aeronautical engineering degree. He later was one of the elite test pilots at Edwards Air Force Base and became the first student in the Air Force’s Aerospace Research Pilot School. The military was working on its own later-abandoned human space missions.

In 1962, NASA chose McDivitt to be part of its second class of astronauts, often called the “New Nine,” joining Neil Armstrong, Frank Borman, Jim Lovell and others.

McDivitt was picked to command the second two-man Gemini mission, along with White. The four-day mission in 1965 circled the globe 66 times.

Apollo 9’s shakedown flight lasted 10 days in March 1969 — four months before the moon landing — and was relatively trouble free and uneventful.

“After I flew Apollo 9 it was apparent to me that I wasn’t going to be the first guy to land on the moon, which was important to me,” McDivitt recalled in 1999. “And being the second or third guy wasn’t that important to me.”

So McDivitt went into management, first of the Apollo lunar lander, then for the Houston part of the entire program.

McDivitt left NASA and the Air Force in 1972 for a series of private industry jobs, including president of the railcar division at Pullman Inc. and a senior position at aerospace firm Rockwell International. He retired from the military with the rank of brigadier general.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

With teachers in short supply, states ease job requirements

With teachers in short supply, states ease job requirements

As schools across the South grapple with teacher vacancies, many are turning to candidates without teaching certificates or formal training. Alabama administrators increasingly hire educators with emergency certifications, often in low-income and majority-Black neighborhoods. Texas, meanwhile, allowed about one in five new teachers to sidestep certification last school year. Decisions to put a teacher without traditional training in charge of a classroom involve weighing the tradeoffs: Is it better to hire these candidates, even if they aren’t fully prepared, or leave children in classes that are crowded or led by substitutes?

Smashing success: NASA asteroid strike results in big nudge

Smashing success: NASA asteroid strike results in big nudge

NASA says a spacecraft that plowed into a small, harmless asteroid millions of miles away last month succeeded in shifting its orbit. The space agency announced the results of the experiment Tuesday.  NASA attempted the first test of its kind two weeks ago to see if a killer rock could be nudged out of Earth’s way. The Dart spacecraft carved a crater into the asteroid, hurling debris out into space and creating a cometlike trail of dust and rubble. It took consecutive nights of telescope observations to determine how much the impact altered the asteroid's path around its companion, a bigger space rock.

EXPLAINER: How iodine tablets block some nuclear radiation

EXPLAINER: How iodine tablets block some nuclear radiation

The war in Ukraine has heightened fears about nuclear exposure — and interest in iodine pills that can help protect the body from some radiation.  These pills contain potassium iodide, which helps the body block a specific type of exposure. They prevent the thyroid gland from picking up radioactive iodine, which can lead to a higher risk of cancer. But the pills can't protect against other types of radiation from nuclear accidents or attacks. And health authorities warn that they shouldn't be taken just as a precaution — only when there's a real risk of exposure.

Scientists grow human brain cells in rats to study diseases

Scientists grow human brain cells in rats to study diseases

Scientists at Stanford University have transplanted human brain cells into the brains of baby rats, where they grew and formed connections. It’s part of an effort to better study human brain development and diseases affecting this most complex of organs, which makes us who we are but has long been shrouded in mystery. Researchers described the work in a study published on Wednesday in the journal Nature. Senior author Sergiu Pasca said this is the first time so-called brain organoids have been placed into early rat brains. These organoids are built from stem cells and go on to create advanced brain circuitry and influence the animal's behavior.

Climate Questions: How much has the climate changed already?

Climate Questions: How much has the climate changed already?

From incrementally rising temperatures and seas to an influx of natural disasters, the climate right now certainly isn't the same as it was before the industrial era. The average global temperature today has shot up between 0.9 and 1.2 degrees Celsius (1.6 to 2 degrees Fahrenheit) since 1850 according to estimates in the most recent report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Seas have risen by about 21 to 24 centimeters (8 to 9 inches) so far since 1880 on average, according to estimates. And extreme weather events are happening more frequently and more intensely. Humans are having to learn how to adapt to a more unpredictable climate.

Watch Now: Related Video

Hearing aids are now available over the counter across U.S.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News