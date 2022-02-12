 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight AP

Bats, sharks, pumas: What you need to know about 10 misunderstood animals

  • 0

Stacker compiled a list of 10 animals often misjudged and misunderstood by humans. Keep reading to learn the roles these 10 misunderstood animals play in the ecosystem.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

White House: Top scientist resigns over treatment of staff

White House: Top scientist resigns over treatment of staff

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's top science adviser Eric Lander resigned, hours after the White House confirmed that an internal investigation found credible evidence that he mistreated his staff, marking the first Cabinet-level departure of the Biden administration.

White House: Top scientist resigns over treatment of staff

White House: Top scientist resigns over treatment of staff

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's top science adviser Dr. Eric Lander resigned Monday, hours after the White House confirmed that an internal investigation found credible evidence that he mistreated his staff, marking the first Cabinet-level departure of the Biden administration.

Workers clean Apollo 16 spaceship ahead of 50th anniversary

Workers clean Apollo 16 spaceship ahead of 50th anniversary

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — The Apollo 16 capsule is dusty all these decades after it carried three astronauts to the moon. Cobwebs cling to the spacecraft. Business cards, a pencil, money, a spoon and even a tube of lip balm litter the floor of the giant case that protects the space antique in a museum.

Temple prof seeks reinstatement of damage claims against FBI

Temple prof seeks reinstatement of damage claims against FBI

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Temple University physics professor who was charged with sharing scientific technology with China only for the case to collapse before trial and be dismissed by the Justice Department asked a federal appeals court on Monday to reinstate his clams for damages against the U.S. government.

EXPLAINER: How to stage Olympics in a snow-challenged city

EXPLAINER: How to stage Olympics in a snow-challenged city

BEIJING (AP) — Dry Beijing barely gets any winter precipitation, making this year's Winter Games the first to rely almost entirely on artificial snow. Organizers are touting the event's green credentials, but experts do worry about the environmental impact of such a massive snowmaking operation given the huge amounts of water and electricity it takes.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Celebrating Valentine's after 73 years of marriage

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News