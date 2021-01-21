Bees aren't getting enough sleep — and some common pesticides are to blame

Bees take on a big share of this workload: Pollinators, most often honey bees, are responsible for one in every three bites of food we take, according to the United States Department of Agriculture, and increase crop values in the US by more than $15 billion each year.

But bees and other pollinators are under threat because of widespread pesticide use, habitat loss, the climate crisis and parasites, so much so that the odds of spotting the hardworking bumblebee in Europe and America are down by more than 30% since the last century.

Tasman warned that bees are now "quite sluggish and they're going out less often anyway."

"If the time where they are managing to go out and forage is at nighttime when flowers aren't available, that's going to hugely reduce how successful they are at collecting the food that the colony needs to grow and reproduce," Tasman, lead author of the studies, said.

It could also affect how well bees are able to care for their young, she said. Meanwhile, the same pesticides have already been found to damage the brains of baby bees.