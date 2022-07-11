 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Biden to reveal first image from NASA's new space telescope

  • Updated
  • 0

President Joe Biden on Monday will reveal the first image from NASA’s new space telescope — the deepest view of the cosmos ever captured.

The first image from the $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope is going to show the farthest humanity has ever seen in both time and distance, closer to the dawn of the universe and the edge of the cosmos. That image will be followed Tuesday by the release of four more galactic beauty shots from the telescope’s initial outward gazes.

NASA said Biden will show a “deep field" image. That shot is likely to be be filled with lots of stars, with massive galaxies in the foreground distorting the light of the objects behind, telescoping them and making faint and extremely distant galaxies visible. Part of the image will be of light from not too long after the Big Bang.

The images to be released Tuesday include a view of a giant gaseous planet outside our solar system, two images of a nebula where stars are born and die in spectacular beauty and an update of a classic image of five tightly clustered galaxies that dance around each other.

People are also reading…

The world’s biggest and most powerful space telescope rocketed away last December from French Guiana in South America. It reached its lookout point 1 million miles (1.6 million kilometers) from Earth in January. Then the lengthy process began to align the mirrors, get the infrared detectors cold enough to operate and calibrate the science instruments, all protected by a sunshade the size of a tennis court that keeps the telescope cool.

The plan is to use the telescope to peer back so far that scientists will get a glimpse of the dawn of the universe about 13.7 billion years ago and zoom in on closer cosmic objects, even our own solar system, with sharper focus.

Webb is considered the successor to the highly successful, but aging Hubble Space Telescope. Hubble has stared as far back as 13.4 billion years. It found the light wave signature of an extremely bright galaxy in 2016.

Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA’s science mission chief said, with the new telescope, the cosmos is “giving up secrets that had been there for many, many decades, centuries, millennia.”

“It’s not an image. It’s a new world view that you’re going to see,” he said during a recent media briefing.

Zurbuchen said when he saw the images he got emotional and so did his colleagues: “It’s really hard to not look at the universe in new light and not just have a moment that is deeply personal.”

NASA is collaborating on Webb with the European and Canadian space agencies.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Yellowstone floods reveal forecasting flaws in warming world

Yellowstone floods reveal forecasting flaws in warming world

Flooding that devastated Yellowstone National Park last month has generated calls from weather experts for changes to the way the government issues weather forecasts as extreme weather becomes more frequent. Government forecasters warned of rising Yellowstone rivers but failed to predict the calamitous June flooding that happened in the park and in neighboring Montana areas. Experts say forecasting models based on historical records have become outdated as climate change bakes the planet. A National Weather Service meteorologist says officials were flying blind as river levels rose, with no way to predict where the impacts would be. Hundreds of homes were damaged but no lives lost in the Yellowstone floods.

76 million-year-old dinosaur skeleton to be auctioned in NYC

76 million-year-old dinosaur skeleton to be auctioned in NYC

The fossilized skeleton of a T. rex relative that roamed the earth about 76 million years ago will be auctioned in New York this month. The Gorgosaurus skeleton will highlight Sotheby’s natural history auction on July 28. The Gorgosaurus was an apex carnivore that lived in what is now the western United States and Canada during the Late Cretaceous period. It predated its relative the Tyrannosaurus rex by 10 million years. The specimen being sold was discovered in 2018 in the Judith River Formation near Havre, Montana. It measures nearly 10 feet (3 meters) tall and 22 (6.7 meters) feet long.

COVID nursing home deaths claim is campaign trail mainstay

COVID nursing home deaths claim is campaign trail mainstay

Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor, Doug Mastriano, often makes the baseless allegation that Gov. Tom Wolf’s policy of readmitting COVID-19 patients from hospitals to nursing homes caused thousands of deaths. It's a claim for which no investigator or researcher has provided any evidence. In fact, researchers point to something entirely different. They say nursing home employees ushered in the virus every day to the buildings. Meanwhile, criminal investigators found administrators flouting staffing requirements or infection-control procedures. No Pennsylvania nursing home has leveled a claim like Mastriano's. And readmissions were routine in every state during the pandemic to keep hospital beds open. Wolf’s office says Mastriano’s claims are “patently false.”

Huge underground search for mysterious dark matter begins

Huge underground search for mysterious dark matter begins

Scientists have begun a new search for mysterious dark matter in a former gold mine a mile underground. Dark matter makes up most of the mass of the universe but scientists don't know what it is. The hope is that the experiment will block most of the radiation that is constantly flying through the universe, allowing only dark matter particles to slip through and light up a pool of liquid xenon held in a titanium tank. Scientists announced Thursday that the five-year, $60 million experiment in South Dakota finally got underway two months ago after a delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biden hosts climate meeting amid high gas price pressure

Biden hosts climate meeting amid high gas price pressure

Equating the oil and gas industry to Big Tobacco, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says that “fossil fuel producers and financiers have humanity by the throat.” But President Joe Biden wasn’t quite itching for a fight. With both soaring energy prices and a warming planet weighing on world at the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate, Biden on Friday talked about trying to ease the pain of high gas prices while pushing more long-term green policies. Guterres dismissed the idea of boosting gasoline production and bluntly vilified the fossil fuel industry at a virtual session that included oil rich Saudi Arabia, China, Europe and Egypt. It was the first time Guterres compared the energy industry to tobacco interests.

EXPLAINER: When is Manhattanhenge? Where can you see it?

EXPLAINER: When is Manhattanhenge? Where can you see it?

There’s still time to catch Manhattanhenge, when the setting sun aligns with the Manhattan street grid and bathes the urban canyons in a rosy glow. The last two Manhattanhenge sunsets of 2022 are Monday and Tuesday. Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson coined the term in a 1997 article in the magazine Natural History. Tyson has said that he was inspired by a visit to Stonehenge as a teenager. Manhattanhenge happens about three weeks before the summer solstice and again about three weeks after. That’s when the sun aligns itself perfectly with the Manhattan grid’s east-west streets.

Heat, drought and wildfires: Torrid spell torments Portugal

Heat, drought and wildfires: Torrid spell torments Portugal

Portugal is bracing for a heat wave, with temperatures in some areas forecast to climb as high as 43 C (109 F) this weekend just as a severe drought grips the country. The Civil Protection Agency is placing crews on high alert Thursday due to the risk of wildfires. The hot spell comes as much of Portugal endures a drought. At the end of June 96% of the country was classified as being in either “extreme” or “severe” drought. Scientists say southern Europe can expect higher temperatures and lower rainfall due to global warming.

Cups, straws, spoons: India starts on single-use plastic ban

Cups, straws, spoons: India starts on single-use plastic ban

India banned some single-use or disposable plastic products Friday as a part of a federal plan to phase out the ubiquitous material in the nation of nearly 1.4 billion people. Officials said that making, importing, stocking, or selling these banned items will lead to fines and, in some cases, jail time. It's part of a long-term effort by India to cut down on plastic waste. Reducing the manufacture and consequent waste of plastic is crucial for India to meet its goal for reducing carbon emissions. The first step targets plastic items that aren’t very useful but have a high potential to become litter.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Chile inflation: Rising food, fuel prices spark public anger

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News