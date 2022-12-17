 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Biodiversity talks in final days with many issues unresolved

  • Updated
  • 0
Canada Biodiversity Conference

Delegates arrive at the convention centre at the COP15 UN conference on biodiversity during a snowfall in Montreal, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.

 Paul Chiasson - foreign subscriber, The Canadian Press

Negotiators at a United Nations biodiversity conference Saturday have still not resolved most of the key issues around protecting the world's nature by 2030 and providing tens of billions of dollars to developing countries to fund those efforts.

The United Nations Biodiversity Conference, or COP15, is set to wrap up Monday in Montreal and delegates were racing to agree on language in a framework that calls for protecting 30% of global land and marine areas by 2030, a goal known as “30 by 30." Currently, 17% of terrestrial and 10% of marine areas globally are protected.

They also have to settle on amounts of funding that would go to financing projects to protect and restore natural areas. The draft framework calls for closing a $700 billion gap in financing by 2030. Most of that would come from reforming subsidies in the agriculture, fisheries and energy sectors but there are also calls for tens of billions of dollars in new funding that would flow from rich to poor nations.

People are also reading…

“From the beginning of the negotiations, we’ve been seeing systematically some countries weakening the ambition. The ambition needs to come back,” Marco Lambertini, the director general of WWF International said, adding that they needed a “clear conservation target” that “sets the world on a clear trajectory towards delivering a nature positive future.”

Canada's Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault expressed more optimism. Guilbeault told The Associated Press Saturday morning that he has heard “few people talk about red lines” and that means "people are willing to talk. People are willing to negotiate.”

“I've heard a lot of support for ambition from all corners of the world,” Guilbeault said. “Everyone wants to leave here with an ambitious agreement.”

The ministers and government officials from about 190 countries mostly agree that protecting biodiversity has to be a priority, with many comparing those efforts to climate talks that wrapped up last month in Egypt.

Climate change coupled with habitat loss, pollution and development have hammered the world’s biodiversity, with one estimate in 2019 warning that a million plant and animal species face extinction within decades — a rate of loss 1,000 times greater than expected. Humans use about 50,000 wild species routinely, and 1 out of 5 people of the world’s 8 billion population depend on those species for food and income, the report said.

But they are struggling to agree on what that protection looks like and who will pay for it.

The financing has been among the most contentions issues, with delegates from 70 African, South American and Asian countries walking out of negotiations Wednesday. They returned several hours later.

In a statement released on behalf of the group by Brazil after the walkout, they demanded that a new funding mechanism dedicated to biodiversity be established and that developed countries provide $100 billion annually in financial grants to emerging economies until 2030.

“Only a framework with clear targets and an architecture for resource mobilization and access can be considered an ambitious framework,” the group said in a joint statement.

The donor countries — the European Union and 13 countries — responded Friday with a statement promising to increase biodiversity financing. They noted they doubled biodiversity spending from 2010 to 2015 and committed to several billion dollars more in biodiversity funding since then.

Zac Goldsmith, the U.K.'s minister for Overseas Territories, Commonwealth, Energy, Climate and Environment, acknowledged the focus cannot only be on popular protection measures like the 30 by 30 goal.

"The 30-by-30 is a headline target, but you can’t deliver 30-by-30 without a whole range of other things being agreed as well," he said. “We’re not gonna have 30-by-30 without finance. We’re not going to have it unless other countries do as Costa Rica has and break the link between agricultural productivity and land degradation and deforestation. And we’re not gonna be able to do any of these things if we don’t address ... subsidies.”

Even protection targets are still being squabbled over. Many countries believe 30% is an admirable goal but some countries are pushing to water the language down to allow among other things sustainable activities in those areas that conservationists fear could result in destructive logging and mining. Others want language referencing ways to better manage the other 70% of the world that wouldn't be protected.

Other disagreements revolve around how best to share the benefits from genetic resources and enshrining the rights of Indigenous groups in any agreement. Some Indigenous groups want direct access to funding and a voice in designating protected areas that impact Indigenous peoples.

“Any protected areas that affect Indigenous peoples need to have the free prior informed consent of Indigenous peoples, otherwise there will be the same old patters of Indigenous peoples being displaced by protected areas,” Atossa Soltani, the director of global strategy for the Amazon Sacred Headwaters Initiative, an alliance of 30 Indigenous nations in Ecuador and Peru working to working to permanently protect 86 million acres of rainforest, said in an email interview.

The other challenge is including language — similar to the Paris Agreement on climate change — that creates a stronger system to report and verify the progress countries make. Many point to the failures of the 2010 biodiversity framework, which saw only six of the 20 targets partially met by a 2020 deadline.

“It's very important for parties to see what others are doing. It's important for civil society, people like you to track our progress or sometimes unfortunately lack thereof,” Guilbeault said. “It's an important tool to help keep our feet to the fire. If it's effective on climate. We should have it on nature as well."

Follow Michael Casey on Twitter: @mcasey1

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 dead in Louisiana as US storm spawns Southern tornadoes

3 dead in Louisiana as US storm spawns Southern tornadoes

Authorities say three people are dead in Louisiana and several others have been hurt as a destructive storm system has kicked up tornadoes in the South. Sheriff's deputies found a young boy and his mother dead near Shreveport, Louisiana, after a tornado on Tuesday and a woman was found dead Wednesday west of New Orleans after an apparent twister there. The vast and volatile storm system is crossing from coast to coast, and hundreds of miles to the north, the system has delivered blizzard-like conditions to the Great Plains. The storms are expected to hobble the Midwest with snow and ice for days and push up the East Coast into New England.

Satellite launched to map the world's oceans, lakes, rivers

Satellite launched to map the world's oceans, lakes, rivers

A U.S.-French satellite that will map most of the world's water has rocketed into orbit. The predawn launch Friday from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California capped a highly successful year for NASA. The satellite will conduct the first global survey of its kind. Besides oceans and seas, it will measure the height and flow of water in millions of lakes and more than 1 million miles of rivers. Scientists say the measurements are needed more than ever as climate change worsens droughts, flooding and coastal erosion. Cheers erupted at control centers in California and France as the spacecraft started its mission.

Massive US storm brings tornadoes to South, blizzard threat

Massive US storm brings tornadoes to South, blizzard threat

A massive storm blowing across the country has spawned several tornadoes that wrecked buildings and injured a handful of people in Oklahoma and Texas. Tornados also left two people missing in Louisiana. Meanwhile, much of the central United States braced Tuesday for blizzard-like conditions, from the Rocky Mountains to the Midwest. Some tornado damage was reported in Oklahoma. Authorities in South Dakota and Nebraska shut down interstates due to freezing rain, drifting snow and high winds. The severe weather threat also continues into Wednesday for Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.

New Mexico eyes overhaul of HS graduation requirements

New Mexico lawmakers are drafting legislation aimed at overhauling high school graduation requirements and reducing the minimum number of class-unit credits. High school teacher and state Rep. Andrés Romero of Albuquerque said Tuesday he’ll work as the lead sponsor on a bill that would eliminate algebra 2 as a graduation requirement, among other changes. New Mexico has gone about 20 years since the last comprehensive overhaul of high school graduation requirements. Separately, the state Public Education Department proposed a spending increase of $261 million tied to a possible expansion of minimum annual instructional time at K-12 schools and a 4% raise for teachers and school personnel.

Mars rover captures 1st sound of dust devil on red planet

Mars rover captures 1st sound of dust devil on red planet

A NASA rover on Mars by chance had its microphone on when a whirling tower of red dust passed overhead last year and caught the sound. Scientists released the first-of-its-kind audio Tuesday. The 10-second clip includes not only rumbling gusts of up to 25 mph, but the pinging of hundreds of dust particles against the Perseverance rover. It sounds a lot like dust devils on Earth, just quieter. That's because Mars' thin atmosphere makes for more muted sounds and less forceful wind. Perseverance provided the first sounds of the Mars wind soon after landing in February last year.

Fusion breakthrough is a milestone for climate, clean energy

Fusion breakthrough is a milestone for climate, clean energy

Scientists announced that they have for the first time produced more energy in a fusion reaction than was used to ignite it. The achievement marks a major breakthrough in the decades-long quest to harness the process that powers the sun. The Energy Department said Tuesday that researchers at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California achieved the result, which is called net energy gain. Net energy gain has been an elusive goal because fusion happens at such high temperatures and pressures that it is incredibly difficult to control. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and other officials say the breakthrough will pave the way for advancements in national defense and the future of clean power.

Molten lava on Hawaii's Big Island could block main highway

Molten lava on Hawaii's Big Island could block main highway

Many people on the Big Island of Hawaii are bracing for major upheaval if lava from Mauna Loa volcano blocks the quickest route connecting two sides of the island. The molten rock could make the road impassable and force drivers to find alternate coastal routes in the north and south. That could add hours to commute times, doctor’s visits and freight truck deliveries. The lava is oozing slowly at a rate that could reach the road next week. But its path is unpredictable and could change course, or the flow could stop completely and spare the highway.

Whitebark pine that feeds grizzlies is threatened, US says

Whitebark pine that feeds grizzlies is threatened, US says

Whitebark pine trees can live more than 1,000 years, but in just two decades more than a quarter of the trees that are a key food source for some grizzly bears have been killed by disease, climate change, wildfires and voracious beetles. U.S. officials on Wednesday announced federal protections for the trees in hopes of shielding them from extinction. Environmentalists had petitioned the government in 1991 and again in 2008 to protect the trees. The belated acknowledgement of the tree’s severe decline requires officials to craft a recovery plan and pursue restoration work.

Gold Rush treasures from 1857 shipwreck up for Reno auction

Gold Rush treasures from 1857 shipwreck up for Reno auction

Since the recovery of sunken treasure began decades ago from an 1857 shipwreck off the coast of South Carolina, tens of millions of dollars worth of gold has been sold. But scientists, historians and collectors say that the real fortunes will begin to hit the auction block on Saturday in Reno. For the first time, hundreds of Gold Rush-era artifacts entombed in the S.S. Central America, known as the “Ship of Gold,” will go on public sale. A few of the items from the pre-Civil War steamship, which sank in a hurricane on its way from Panama to New York City, could fetch as much as $1 million.

Watch Now: Related Video

Morocco fans dream of World Cup third place

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News