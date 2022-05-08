Blasting out Earth’s location with hope of reaching aliens is controversial — scientists are doing it anyway

Scientists think there are 300 million habitable planets in the Milky Way, and some may be home to intelligent life. Bruno Gilli/ESO, CC BY
If a person is lost in the wilderness, they have two options. They can search for civilization, or they could make themselves easy to spot by building a fire or writing HELP in big letters. For scientists interested in the question of whether intelligent aliens exist, the options are much the same.
These spacecraft — as well as their twins, Pioneer 11 and Voyager 2 — have now all left the solar system. But in the immensity of space, the odds that these or any other physical objects will be found are fantastically minuscule.
Electromagnetic radiation is a much more effective beacon.
Astronomers beamed the first radio message designed for alien ears from the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico in 1974. The series of 1s and 0s was designed to convey simple information about humanity and biology and was sent toward the globular cluster M13. Since M13 is 25,000 light-years away, you shouldn’t hold your breath for a reply.
In addition to these purposeful attempts at sending a message to aliens, wayward signals from television and radio broadcasts have been leaking into space for nearly a century. This ever-expanding bubble of earthly babble has already reached millions of stars. But there is a big difference between a focused blast of radio waves from a giant telescope and diffuse leakage — the weak signal from a show like “I Love Lucy” fades below the hum of radiation left over from the Big Bang soon after it leaves the solar system.
The new FAST telescope in China is the largest radio telescope ever built and will be used to send a message toward the center of the galaxy. Ou Dongqu/Xinhua via Getty Images
Sending new messages
Nearly half a century after the Arecibo message, two international teams of astronomers are planning new attempts at alien communication. One is using a giant new radio telescope, and the other is choosing a compelling new target.
One of these new messages will be sent from the world’s largest radio telescope, in China, sometime in 2023. The telescope, with a 1,640-foot (500-meter) diameter, will beam a series of radio pulses over a broad swath of sky. These on-off pulses are like the 1s and 0s of digital information.
The message is called “The Beacon in the Galaxy” and includes prime numbers and mathematical operators, the biochemistry of life, human forms, the Earth’s location and a time stamp. The team is sending the message toward a group of millions of stars near the center of the Milky Way galaxy, about 10,000 to 20,000 light-years from Earth. While this maximizes the pool of potential aliens, it means it will be tens of thousands of years before Earth may get a reply.
The other attempt is targeting only a single star, but with the potential for a much quicker reply. On Oct. 4, 2022, a team from the Goonhilly Satellite Earth Station in England will beam a message toward the star TRAPPIST-1. This star has seven planets, three of which are Earth-like worlds in the so-called “Goldilocks zone” — meaning they could be home to liquid and potentially life, too. TRAPPIST-1 is just 39 light-years away, so it could take as few as 78 years for intelligent life to receive the message and Earth to get the reply.
The center of the Milky Way galaxy may be home to intelligent life, but some researchers think contacting aliens is a bad idea. NASA/JPL-Caltech/ESA/CXC/STScI
Ethical questions
The prospect of alien contact is ripe with ethical questions, and METI is no exception.
But there is also a much deeper question. If you are lost in the woods, getting found is obviously a good thing. When it comes to whether humanity should be broadcasting a message to aliens, the answer is much less clear-cut.
Before he died, iconic physicist Stephen Hawking was outspoken about the danger of contacting aliens with superior technology. He argued that they could be malign and if given Earth’s location, might destroy humanity. Others see no extra risk, since a truly advanced civilization would already know of our existence. And there is interest. Russian-Israeli billionaire Yuri Milner has offered $1 million for the best design of a new message and an effective way to transmit it.
To date, no international regulations govern METI, so the experiments will continue, despite concerns.
For now, intelligent aliens remain in the realm of science fiction. Books like “The Three-Body Problem” by Cixin Liu offer somber and thought-provoking perspectives on what the success of METI efforts might look like. It doesn’t end well for humanity in the books. If humans ever do make contact in real life, I hope the aliens come in peace.
Chris Impey receives funding from the National Science Foundation.
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license.
50 images of the universe from the Hubble Space Telescope
50 images of the universe from the Hubble Space Telescope
The Pillars of Creation (1995)
The Eagle Nebula in Infrared (2015)
Prelude to a Cosmic Explosion (1995)
The Giant Next Door (2015)
The King of Planets (2017)
Jupiter's Auroras (2016)
Galaxies in Collision (2010)
It's Full of Galaxies (1996)
Echoes from an Explosion (2010)
The First Image of Another Star (1996)
Seeing With Gravity's Telescope (2018)
Five Moons for Tiny Pluto (2012)
A Dying Star and an Hourglass (1996)
The Horsehead Nebula in Infrared (2013)
A Jet from a Black Hole (2010)
The Colorful Crab (2020)
A Flickering Cosmic Candle (2013)
Saturn's Rings and Hexagon (2019)
Northern and Southern Lights, Saturn Style (2010)
A Supernova in the Galactic Outskirts (1999)
A Galactic Whirlpool (2005)
A Ring of Bright Matter (2013)
Gonggong and Xiangliu
What's Deeper than Deep? Ultra Deep (2004)
The Invisible Made Visible (2009)
Neptune's Dark Spot (2019)
Gravity Makes You See Quadruple (2020)
The Southern Pinwheel Galaxy (2014)
A Stellar Shockwave (2002)
A Cosmic Penguin (2013)
Snapshots of Infant Star Systems (2006)
Ancient Stellar Jewels (2015)
The Tarantula Nebula in Infrared (2014)
An Inbound Comet (2017)
Our Next-Nearest Galactic Neighbor (2019)
A Galactic Rose (2011)
A Cap of Clouds (2019)
When the Same Supernova Happens More Than Once (2015)
Blowing Stellar Bubbles (2016)
A Supernova on the Face of a Spiral Galaxy (2018)
The Red Rectangle Nebula (2004)
A Moon for Makemake (2016)
Yeeting a Star From the Galaxy
The Sombrero Galaxy (2003)
A Dusty Red Planet (2018)
A Deceptive Grouping (2009)
The Beauty of a Dying Star (2004)
A Breathtakingly Distant Galaxy (2016)
A Most Peculiar Star (2004)
Hubble's Legacy (2019)
50 images of the universe from the Hubble Space Telescope
SpaceX has returned four astronauts from the International Space Station with a midnight splashdown off the Florida coast. Friday's homecoming for the three Americans and one German caps the busiest month yet for Elon Musk's space taxi service. The astronauts rode back to Earth in the same capsule that delivered them to the space station last November. They departed the orbiting lab Thursday, after spending nearly a week with their replacements. Barely five hours after splashdown, the company founded by SpaceX in 2002 launched a fresh batch of internet satellites from Cape Canaveral.
Research confirms what dog lovers know — every pup is truly an individual. A new study has found that many of the popular stereotypes about the behavior of dogs aren’t supported by science. The researchers surveyed more than 18,000 dog owners and analyzed the genomes of about 2,150 of their dogs to look for patterns. They found that some behaviors _ such as howling, pointing and showing friendliness to human strangers _ do have at least some genetic basis. But that inheritance isn’t strictly passed down along breed lines. The research was published Thursday in the journal Science.
Researchers trying to learn what killed the first person to receive a pig heart transplant have found the organ harbored an animal virus. But University of Maryland doctors cannot yet say if the virus played any role in the man's death. David Bennett Sr. died at age 57, two months after the groundbreaking experimental transplant. His surgeon says DNA of a pig virus was later found in the heart but no signs that the bug caused an active infection. Still, a major worry about animal-to-human transplants is the risk of spreading new infections.
A comprehensive new assessment of thousands of reptiles species has found that 21% are considered endangered, critically endangered or vulnerable to extinction. The list of vulnerable species includes such iconic reptiles as the king cobra and the Galapagos marine iguana. Most of the world’s species of sea turtles are also threatened. Worldwide, the greatest threat to reptile life is habitat destruction. Reptiles that live in forest areas are more likely to be threatened with extinction than desert-dwellers — in part because forests face greater human disruptions. The research was published Wednesday in the journal Nature.
A jury has convicted a man for fatally stabbing an 11-year-old Houston boy as the child walked home from school in 2016. Andre Timothy Jackson was found guilty of murder Tuesday in the death of Josue Flores following a trial that began last week. He faces up to life in prison. Authorities say the sixth grader was killed as he walked home from a science club meeting at a school just north of downtown Houston on May 17, 2016. Authorities say he was only two blocks from home when he was stabbed more than 20 times. During closing arguments, prosecutors told jurors the boy’s DNA was found on Jackson’s jacket. Jackson has maintained his innocence.
A NASA climate research scientist who has spent much of her career explaining how global food production systems must adapt to a changing climate was awarded the World Food Prize at a ceremony at the U.S. Department of State in Washington. Cynthia Rosenzweig, an agronomist and climatologist, was recognized Thursday for innovative modeling of the impact of climate change on food production. She is a senior research scientist at the NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies in New York. The $250,000 World Food Prize Foundation award recognized Rosenzweig efforts to draw together scientists from around the world from many disciplines to advance methods for improving predictions of the future performance of agricultural and food systems as the global climate changes.
An unusually early and brutal heat wave is scorching parts of India, where acute power shortages are affecting millions as demand for electricity surges to record levels. Supplies of coal at many thermal power plants are running perilously low, spawning daily power outages in several states. The shortages are sparking scrutiny of India’s long reliance on coal, which produces 70% of the country’s electricity. Experts say the situation highlights India's pressing need to diversify its energy sources, as demand for electricity is expected to increase more than anywhere else in the world over the next 20 years as the densely populated country develops.
As wildfires intensify across the West, researchers are studying how scorched trees could lead to a faster snowmelt and end up disrupting water supplies. Without a tree canopy, snow is exposed to more sunlight. Specks of carbon from burnt trees also darken snow and make it absorb more light, speeding the melting process. Snow melting into rivers earlier than normal could leave less water flowing in the summer when it’s most needed. Researchers say the long-term effects of charred forests on snow could fuel the cycle of drought and wildfires, further disrupting how communities plan for supply water supplies in the West.