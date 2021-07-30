Brood X had a good run, but now the annual cicadas are taking center stage

Annual cicadas come out yearly in the midsummer months, so we get to see them more than their periodical peers.

Periodical cicadas come out in large groups called broods every 13 or 17 years, depending on their cycle, Kritsky said. Those cicadas are only found in the eastern part of the United States in deciduous forests.

Annual cicadas do come with a bit of mystery, though. There is one big thing researchers don't know about them, Kritsky said.

"It is quite probable that they do not have a one-year life cycle," Kritsky said. "We don't know when those things were laid that are producing a lot of these annual cicadas. It could have been two to five years ago."

The two types of cicadas don't overlap too much. Periodical cicadas may emerge from the soil in April and be seen through mid-June, while annual cicadas tend to start showing up in July through the early fall.

They have a different survival strategy

Annual cicadas are stealthy, more inconspicuous creatures than their less tactful periodical counterparts, Kritsky said.