 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
contributed

By fact-checking Thoreau's observations at Walden Pond, we showed how old diaries and specimens can inform modern research

  • 0

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.)

Tara Miller, Boston University; Abe Miller-Rushing, National Park Service, and Richard B. Primack, Boston University

(THE CONVERSATION) Henry David Thoreau, the environmental philosopher and author of “Walden”, was a keen observer of seasonal change. In 1862, for example, he wrote in the Atlantic Monthly:

People are also reading…

“October is the month of painted leaves. Their rich glow now flashes round the world. As fruits and leaves and the day itself acquire a bright tint just before they fall, so the year near its setting. October is its sunset sky; November the later twilight.”

Over the past 20 years, researchers have used Thoreau’s observations of plant flowering, leaf emergence on trees and shrubs, bird migration and spring ice melt on Walden Pond to study how these events have changed since the 1850s, largely in response to climate change.

Ecologists have also pulled data for modern-day research from museum specimens, journals of hunting guides and bird and butterfly club reports. Comparisons with historical records have provided insights into shifts in the natural world caused by climate change and other human influences. Examples include coral decline in American Samoa, amphibian losses in Mexico and shifts in birds’ ranges in California’s Sierra Nevada.

But how do scientists know that this historical data is appropriate to use? How can they tell good data from bad? And how can you know whether records you may have, such as an ancestor’s journals or seashell collection, might be useful for science?

We recently published an article in the journal Bioscience that lays out a three-step approach for assessing the quality of historical observations. Using this approach, we believe that scientists can confidently use historical resources to inform studies reaching back to times and places where formal scientific data is not available.

A three-part test

Not long after Thoreau died, critics questioned the accuracy of his natural history observations. Writing in 1919, John Burroughs, a leading nature essayist of the time, offered perhaps the strongest criticisms.

Burroughs asserted that Thoreau’s “observations are frequently at fault, or wholly wide of the mark.” He questioned whether Thoreau knew basic facts, such as that hickory trees grew in Concord, Massachusetts, and that pine trees had seeds.

To determine whether Burroughs and other critics were right, we propose a straightforward three-step process.

– Is the information collected using rigorous methods that are well documented and clearly described? Modern researchers should be able to repeat them – for example, locating sites where past naturalists worked, making observations over the same number of days per week and following other key parts of their methods.

– How accurate are the observations, such as species identifications? Were they subject to any biases? Can researchers or naturalists replicate aspects of the observations that would be expected to remain consistent over time?

– Does the data have the precision, frequency and rigor that scholars need now? No data is right for all purposes. Modern researchers must decide whether the information can answer the question they are investigating.

Was Thoreau a good naturalist?

When we assessed the rigor, accuracy and utility of Thoreau’s natural history observations, we found that he was indeed a good naturalist.

Thoreau thoroughly documented the dates, locations and descriptions of observations that he made as he walked around Walden Pond and greater Concord. We can read in his journals how often and for how long he made these notes.

We compared Thoreau’s notes to modern observations and found that his observations of seasonal events such as leaf out, flowering, fruiting and bird arrivals were highly correlated with modern findings. This told us that Thoreau captured similar patterns.

For example, we can see that the order in which flowers bloom in spring around Concord is nearly the same in Thoreau’s journals as in modern observations. In both data sets, certain species flower early, while other species bloom late in the season.

Thoreau’s historical observations have tremendous utility in research. We and other researchers have used them to learn about the effects of climate change on plants and birds in Concord. Using Thoreau’s findings as a baseline, we have found that spring leaf out and flowering are occurring earlier, but the timing of bird arrivals is not changing much.

Beyond Thoreau and Walden

Researchers can use this approach to evaluate other historical observations. For example, between 1904 and 1969, American field biologist Joseph Grinnell and his colleagues recorded observations of species in California. Their team carefully described most of their methods and collected specimens and photographs to document their work.

However, their sampling methods were sometimes inconsistent, and researchers cannot locate some of their sampling routes. These uncertainties make the Grinnell team’s observations inappropriate to answer questions about changes in the abundance of some species. But their observations are excellent for answering questions about how climate change is altering the ranges of many species, including birds and small mammals like mice, voles and chipmunks that Grinnell’s team observed there in the past and that still occur there.

Museum specimens such as dried plants, bird nests and animal skins are another source of historical information. The specimens themselves remove uncertainty around species identification and preserve many physical characteristics that interest researchers.

However, the people who collected the specimens sometimes fail to record precise location information. And some collectors target particular species, locations or seasons, which can bias what they find.

For example, if a collector targeted spring-flowering plants, their collection may be missing plants that flower later in the year. We urge researchers to watch for these biases when using historical data.

It’s not uncommon to find historical data sets with little, if any, documentation about when, where and how the data was collected – for example, observations from someone’s daily walks, collections of photographs or a birder’s reports to an ornithological club. Even in these cases, it may be possible to determine how rigorous and accurate the data is.

For example, the frequency of photographs or observations may hint at how often someone made observations. And even poorly documented data can be useful to address some ecological questions, or could suggest new hypotheses that deserve further study.

Scientists are searching for more historical data. Following careful evaluation, we may be able to use this information to learn about the effects of climate change, land use practices and other environmental issues. People who have records that might be scientifically valuable should consider contacting ecologists, research stations, natural history clubs and the USA National Phenology Network, which collects, stores and shares data on the timing of seasonal events such as bird migration across the U.S.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article here: https://theconversation.com/by-fact-checking-thoreaus-observations-at-walden-pond-we-showed-how-old-diaries-and-specimens-can-inform-modern-research-190304.

Licenced as Creative Commons - attribution, no derivatives.

0 Comments

This content was contributed by a user of the site. If you believe this content may be in violation of the terms of use, you may report it.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ash Carter, defense chief who opened combat to women, dies

Ash Carter, defense chief who opened combat to women, dies

Ash Carter, the Obama administration defense secretary who opened military combat jobs to women, has died at age 68. His family says he died after suffering a heart attack on Monday. In 2015, Carter ordered the military to open all jobs to women, removing the final barriers that kept women from serving in combat, including the most dangerous and grueling commando posts. The following year, he ended the ban on transgender troops, saying it was the right thing to do. Known as a defense thinker and strategist, Carter was a nuclear expert, three-time Pentagon executive, budget guru and academician who had served as a defense civilian in the building over a period of 35 years.

Climate Questions: How does carbon dioxide trap heat?

Climate Questions: How does carbon dioxide trap heat?

Just how does climate change work? It's something scientists have known about for more than 150 years. The physics and chemistry is simple enough you can replicate it at home. The way carbon molecules vibrate, their shape and everything blocks infrared radiation — heat — from escaping Earth. It fills holes in the light spectrum, blocking heat's escape path. Think of it like a blanket or a giant greenhouse. The effect makes Earth a habitable planet, but Venus next door shows there can be too much of a good thing and that's why scientists are worried about climate change.

North Macedonia: 4 Ukrainians arrested at archeological site

Police in North Macedonia say four Ukrainians have been arrested on suspicion of illegal digging for artifacts at one of the country's richest archeological sites. Authorities said Saturday that the Ukrainians were arrested Friday at the protected Isar site, close to North Macedonia's southern border with Greece. Police say they also found two metal detectors, shovels and several excavated artifacts. Isar contains at least 200 graves and findings date from the Bronze Age to late antiquity. If convicted, the suspects face up to 10 years in jail.

Advanced recycling: Plastic crisis solution or distraction?

Advanced recycling: Plastic crisis solution or distraction?

The plastics industry says there is way to help solve the crisis of plastic waste plaguing the planet’s oceans, beaches and lands— recycle it, chemically. Chemical recycling typically uses heat or chemical solvents to break down plastics into liquid and gas to produce an oil-like mixture or basic chemicals. Industry leaders say that mixture can be made back into plastic pellets to make new products. The goal is to create a circular economy for plastics, according to the American Chemistry Council. But environmental groups think advanced recycling is a distraction from real solutions like producing and using less plastic.

Ancient DNA gives rare snapshot of Neanderthal family ties

Ancient DNA gives rare snapshot of Neanderthal family ties

A new study uses ancient DNA to offer a rare snapshot of Neanderthal family ties. Researchers pulled DNA out of tiny bone fragments found in Siberian caves. By comparing the DNA, scientists found a father-daughter duo and some possible cousins among the Neanderthals. Their genes suggest these early humans lived in tightknit communities, and that females traveled to move in with their mates. It's part of a growing field of research looking for genetic clues in the past. Neanderthals lived across Europe and Asia and died out around 40,000 years ago.

Advanced recycling: Plastic crisis solution or distraction?

Advanced recycling: Plastic crisis solution or distraction?

The plastics industry says there is a way to help solve solution to the crisis of plastic waste plaguing the ocean, beaches and lands across the globe. It's a form of recycling where plastics are melted back down into an oil-like mixture and then shipped to factories where they're made back into raw plastic. But environmental groups say advanced recycling will not solve the plastics problem and will continue to enable the steep ramp up in global plastics production.

Endangered whale's decline slows, but population falls again

Endangered whale's decline slows, but population falls again

The decline of an endangered species of whale slowed last year as it lost about 2% of its population. But scientists warn the North Atlantic right whale still faces existential threats and is losing breeding females too fast. A consortium seeking to save the right whale said Monday that the population fell to an estimated 340 last year. That is a decline of eight animals from the previous year, when the population was initially thought to be even fewer. The whales are vulnerable to ship collisions and entanglement in fishing gear.

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: These are the worst U.S. cities to retire in

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News