Cargo ship reaches space station despite jammed solar panel

By MARCIA DUNN - AP Aerospace Writer
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A Northrop Grumman capsule delivered several tons of supplies to the International Space Station on Wednesday despite a jammed solar panel.
The shipment arrived two days after launching from Virginia. Only one of the cargo ship’s two round solar panels opened following liftoff. Flight controllers tried in vain to open the stuck panel, but managed to draw enough power for the flight with just one.
As the capsule made its slow approach, the space station crew took pictures so engineers might understand what went wrong. NASA astronaut Nicole Mann then used the station's robot arm to grab the spacecraft, dubbed the S.S. Sally Ride in honor of America's first woman in space.
Among the 8,200 pounds (3,700 kilograms) of supplies: brackets needed for a spacewalk next week to expand the station's power, as well as apples, blueberries, cheese, peanut butter and ice cream for the station's U.S., Russian and Japanese crew of seven.
- Body found in Missouri River identified as missing man
- Sioux Center drops state volleyball championship match in three sets
- Former President Trump says 'Iowa way of life is under siege' at Sioux City rally
- Crumb., a mom-and-pop bakery in Sioux City, finds a following
- Journal Editorial Board endorses Franken, Reynolds, Feenstra for U.S. Senate, Iowa 4th district, Iowa governor
- South Sioux City Schools announce superintendent finalists
- Woodbury County polling incident sparks investigation
- Nebraska mountain lion’s long walk comes to an end in Indiana
- Mother, son found with hundreds of pounds of marijuana on Interstate 80, authorities say
- Sioux City man who broke bones in mom's face sentenced to prison
- Trump supporters come from far and wide to see former president speak at Sioux City Airport
- At $27,400 an acre, Richardson County farm sale could be a Nebraska record
- Untouched and little-known Brandeis penthouse in Omaha is going up for sale
- Lincoln woman's $70,000 diamond ring stolen after leaving wallet in Costco food court, police say
- Inmate's death at state penitentiary is being investigated as suspected murder, investigator says
Northrop Grumman is one of two companies that deliver cargo for NASA. The other is SpaceX, which will launch a shipment later this month.
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!