 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Cargo ship reaches space station despite jammed solar panel

  • Updated
  • 0
Space Station

This photo provided by NASA shows a Northrop Grumman cargo ship about to be captured by the International Space Station’s robot arm on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. The capsule delivered more than 8,000 pounds of supplies to the International Space Station on Wednesday, despite a jammed solar panel.

 Uncredited - hogp, NASA

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A Northrop Grumman capsule delivered several tons of supplies to the International Space Station on Wednesday despite a jammed solar panel.

The shipment arrived two days after launching from Virginia. Only one of the cargo ship’s two round solar panels opened following liftoff. Flight controllers tried in vain to open the stuck panel, but managed to draw enough power for the flight with just one.

As the capsule made its slow approach, the space station crew took pictures so engineers might understand what went wrong. NASA astronaut Nicole Mann then used the station's robot arm to grab the spacecraft, dubbed the S.S. Sally Ride in honor of America's first woman in space.

Among the 8,200 pounds (3,700 kilograms) of supplies: brackets needed for a spacewalk next week to expand the station's power, as well as apples, blueberries, cheese, peanut butter and ice cream for the station's U.S., Russian and Japanese crew of seven.

People are also reading…

Northrop Grumman is one of two companies that deliver cargo for NASA. The other is SpaceX, which will launch a shipment later this month.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Black medical worker gets $3M in racial discrimination case

A federal jury has awarded $3 million to a former Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center worker who said racial discrimination led to his firing. Attorneys for David Ako-Annan, who came to Maine from Ghana, said the damages represented the largest sum awarded in a racial discrimination case in Maine. EMCC contended that Ako-Annan failed to do his job properly, leading to his termination. But the all-white jury concluded he was a victim of racial stereotyping and implicit bias. The verdict was issued Thursday evening in U.S. District Court.

At global summits, Biden aims to assert America's leadership

At global summits, Biden aims to assert America's leadership

President Joe Biden will aim to assert America’s global leadership during his upcoming visit to Southeast Asia for meetings with world leaders. But his seven-day trip that begins later this coming week will be shadowed by a verdict on his presidency after Tuesday’s elections. Twin foreign policy challenges have helped define Biden’s first two years in office. And Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the increasing influence of China will be on full display at two summits in Southeast Asia. Biden will attend the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia and a meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Cambodia. Biden also will make a quick stop in Egypt for the U.N. climate conference.

Discovery of bronzes rewrites Italy's Etruscan-Roman history

Discovery of bronzes rewrites Italy's Etruscan-Roman history

Italian authorities have announced the extraordinary discovery of more than 2,000-year-old bronze statues in an ancient Tuscan thermal spring. They say the find will “rewrite history” about the transition from the Etruscan civilization to the Roman Empire. The discovery occurred in the San Casciano dei Bagni archaeological dig near Siena. The Culture Ministry says it's one of the most significant ever in the Mediterranean and certainly the most important since the 1972 underwater discovery of the famed Riace bronze warriors. The Culture Ministry announced the construction of a new museum to house the antiquities in the area.

Last total lunar eclipse for three years arrives Tuesday

Last total lunar eclipse for three years arrives Tuesday

This week's total lunar eclipse is the last one for three years. Tuesday's total lunar eclipse will be visible throughout North America in the predawn hours. Asia, Australia and the rest of the Pacific can catch it after sunset. Totality will last nearly 1 1/2 hours as Earth passes directly between the moon and sun. The so-called blood moon will appear red from the light of Earth's sunsets and sunrises. At the peak of the eclipse, the moon will be more than 242,000 miles away. The next total lunar eclipse won’t be until 2025.

In 1 classroom, 4 teachers manage 135 kids -- and love it

In 1 classroom, 4 teachers manage 135 kids -- and love it

Schools in Mesa, Arizona, piloted a team-teaching model to combat declining enrollment and teacher shortages. The approach is designed to give teachers more control over what and how they teach and help them learn from one another. This year, the district — the largest in Arizona — expanded the concept to a third of its 82 schools. Now the team-teaching strategy is drawing interest from school leaders across the U.S. They're eager for new approaches at a time when the effects of the pandemic have dampened teacher morale and worsened staff shortages.

EPA awards grants to monitor air quality in 37 states

EPA awards grants to monitor air quality in 37 states

The Environmental Protection Agency has awarded grants for projects to monitor air quality in 37 states, with a focus on minority communities and other areas overburdened by pollution. A total of 132 projects will receive $53 million to enhance air quality monitoring near chemical plants, refineries and other industrial sites. The grants announced Thursday are part of a commitment by the Biden administration to focus on environmental justice in communities adversely affected by decades of industrial pollution. Eight projects being funded are in neighborhoods that EPA Administrator Michael Regan visited last year on what he calls a “Journey to Justice” tour of communities plagued by long-term pollution.

Death in US gene therapy study sparks search for answers

Death in US gene therapy study sparks search for answers

The lone volunteer in a unique study involving a gene-editing technique has died, and those behind the trial are now trying to figure out what killed him. Terry Horgan, a 27-year-old who had Duchenne muscular dystrophy, died last month, according to Cure Rare Disease, a Connecticut-based nonprofit founded by his brother, Rich, to try and save him. Although it’s still unclear what killed him, his death is raising questions about the experiment and the overall prospect of what one ethicist calls designer genetic therapies. The hope for this study was to use a gene-editing tool called CRISPR to treat Horgan's particular form of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

NASA launch of moon rocket delayed again by tropical weather

NASA launch of moon rocket delayed again by tropical weather

NASA is again postponing the launch of its new moon rocket because of a storm threatening the Florida coast. Fuel leaks have kept the rocket grounded since August. Then Hurricane Ian forced the rocket back to the hangar at Kennedy Space Center. NASA was aiming to launch the test flight early next Monday. But the space agency said Tuesday said it was moving the next attempt to at least next Wednesday because of Tropical Storm Nicole, which could hit Florida's Atlantic coastline as a hurricane. The rocket will send an empty crew capsule around the moon and back in a flight test before astronauts climb aboard in a couple years.

University returning 1,500 artifacts to Oneida Indian Nation

University returning 1,500 artifacts to Oneida Indian Nation

Colgate University is returning to the Oneida Indian Nation more than 1,500 items buried with ancestral remains. The items include pendants, pots, bells and turtle shell rattles, some dating back 400 years. The “funerary objects” were purchased in 1959 from the family of an amateur archaeologist who collected them from sites in upstate New York and have been housed at the university’s Longyear Museum of Anthropology. They were to be returned Wednesday during a formal ceremony at Colgate, which is located on the Oneida’s ancestral territory. Oneida Indian Nation Representative Ray Halbritter says the repatriation corrects a wrong.

NASA's moon rocket returns to pad for next launch attempt

NASA's moon rocket returns to pad for next launch attempt

NASA’s moon rocket is back on the pad for another launch attempt, following more repairs. The 322-foot rocket departed its Florida hangar in the middle of the night and completed the 4-mile trip shortly after sunrise Friday. NASA is aiming for a launch attempt in mid-November, sending an empty crew capsule around the moon and back. Fuel leaks have kept the rocket grounded since August. Then Hurricane Ian forced the rocket back to the hangar at the end of September. NASA used the time to make repairs and replace critical batteries.

Watch Now: Related Video

Rep. Randy Feenstra describes future plans

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News