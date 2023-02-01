 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
contributed

'Cheating's OK for me, but not for thee' – inside the messy psychology of sexual double standards

  • Updated
  • 0

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.)

David M. Buss, The University of Texas at Austin

(THE CONVERSATION) Sexual double standards – in which women and men are judged differently for the same sexual behavior – will probably sound familiar to most people.

The classic one centers on multiple sexual partners: Men who are promiscuous are lauded as “studs,” “lotharios” or “ladies’ men,” while women who have a lot of sex get called “sluts” or “whores.” Men who cheat on their wives aren’t exactly praised, but they’ll often get a pass. Women who do the same, on the other hand, risk sullying their social reputations.

People are also reading…

There’s a different sexual double standard, however, and it’s one that exists between two partners.

In my new book, “When Men Behave Badly: The Hidden Roots of Sexual Deception, Harassment, and Assault,” I spend some time exploring the underlying psychology of infidelity. Thanks to the way men get a pass for their promiscuity, you might assume men are more likely to rationalize their own cheating than women.

But in what I call the “me-versus-thee double standard,” it turns out that each side is just as likely to play mental gymnastics when it comes to justifying their bad behavior.

Hypocrisy at its finest

What’s behind the classic sexual double standard, in which men get more of a pass for having multiple sexual partners?

Part of the answer lies with men’s evolved mating psychology.

Relative to women, they have a stronger desire for sexual variety, which shows up in their sex drive, the number of partners they seek out, their tendency to fantasize about different women and their patronage of prostitutes.

So throughout human history, you’ll see men in power lay down parameters that give themselves more latitude for promiscuity.

Roman emperors, for example, created harems of females guarded by eunuchs, while Joseph Smith, when he founded the Mormon religion, formalized polygamy, arguing that God wouldn’t have made women so enticing if he wanted to limit a man to one woman.

However, Smith was keen to note that the same rules didn’t apply to women.

In his handwritten documents, Smith relays how the Lord told him: “And if he have ten virgins given unto him by this law, he cannot commit adultery, for they belong to him… But if one or either of the ten virgins, after she is espoused, shall be with another man, she has committed adultery, and shall be destroyed… according to my commandment.”

Not surprisingly, women often find this sexual hypocrisy baffling and logically inconsistent.

Yet versions of this sexual double standard persist, even in the most sexually egalitarian countries on Earth, such as Norway. And recent studies of more than three dozen cultures found that it’s women, not men, who receive the brunt of the criticism for having casual sex and cheating on their partners.

‘What counts as sex’ isn’t so stable

The sexual double standard just outlined has to do with what’s acceptable for men versus what’s OK for women.

The other has to do with what’s acceptable for oneself versus one’s partner.

In 2008, three social scientists posed the same question to men and women: “What counts as sex?”

Only 41% of the men in existing relationships said that oral contact with someone else’s genitals would count as sex. But 65% of the men said that if their partner had oral contact, it would count as sex.

You might think that this reveals the usual sexual double standard, in which women are evaluated more harshly than men for the same conduct.

However only around one-third of women – 36% – said that if they had oral contact with someone else, it would count as sex, which is about the same as what men said. Meanwhile, 62% of women said that if their partner had oral contact with someone else, it would count as sex.

These findings reveal a previously unexplored sexual double standard – not between men and women as groups, but rather between standards people hold for themselves versus their partners: the “me-versus-thee” double standard.

If people hold sexual double standards about what counts as sex – not sex if I have contact with others, but definitely sex if you do – it’s easy to see how this quirky rationalization can lead to conflict in relationships:

It’s OK for me to kiss someone else; it doesn’t really mean anything, and besides, it’s not really sex. But you’d better not.

It’s OK for me to receive a bit of oral pleasure when you’re out of town because it’s not really sex. But if you do, it’s infidelity with a capital “I.”

Going after the competition

It turns out that just as women are equal participants in the me-versus-thee double standard, they also help perpetuate the traditional male-versus-female double standard.

For example, my research team conducted a series of studies and found that women are somewhat more likely than men to condemn cheating and casual sex. However, women in many cultures are significantly harsher on other women than men are on other men. They’re also more likely to spread gossip that other women can’t stay loyal to one partner. And although women don’t admire promiscuous or adulterous men, they express less moral condemnation toward men who cheat or sleep around than they do toward women who do the same.

It all comes back to the fact that women’s sexual psychology, like that of men’s, evolved in the brutal and amoral furnace of sexual and reproductive competition. Women’s fundamental competitors have always been other women, and sullying the sexual reputations of their rivals is a key strategy in the serious game of procreative success.

When it comes to sexual double standards, perhaps we’re all moral hypocrites.

[Like what you’ve read? Want more? Sign up for The Conversation’s daily newsletter.]

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article here: https://theconversation.com/cheatings-ok-for-me-but-not-for-thee-inside-the-messy-psychology-of-sexual-double-standards-161642.

Licenced as Creative Commons - attribution, no derivatives.

0 Comments

This content was contributed by a user of the site. If you believe this content may be in violation of the terms of use, you may report it.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Green comet zooming our way, last visited 50,000 years ago

Green comet zooming our way, last visited 50,000 years ago

A comet is streaking back our way after 50,000 years. NASA says the dirty snowball last visited during Neanderthal times. It will come within 26 million miles of Earth on Wednesday before speeding away again. And it might not return for millions of years. Discovered less than a year ago, this harmless green comet already is visible in the northern night sky with binoculars and small telescopes. It's expected to brighten in the Northern Hemisphere as it draws closer and rises higher over the horizon. Skygazers in the Southern Hemisphere will have to wait until next month.

Study: Enough rare earth minerals to fuel green energy shift

Study: Enough rare earth minerals to fuel green energy shift

The world is trying to switch from electricity produced by burning fossil fuels to cleaner wind and solar power, but some people have worried that there aren't enough rare earth minerals to make the green electricity switch. A new study Friday finds that the planet has enough of the 17 different types of materials needed, but will have to ramp up mining. Scientists say it will add a bit to pollution, but be offset by savings in getting rid of dirty power plants. The study doesn't look at minerals, like lithium, for batteries or cars. That's a tougher issue that will be studied next.

AI: World likely to hit key warming threshold in 10-12 years

AI: World likely to hit key warming threshold in 10-12 years

A new study using artificial intelligence finds that the world will likely warm a few more tenths of a degrees within the next 10 to 12 years and breach a key climate change threshold. The 2015 Paris agreement set a goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius since pre-industrial times as a way to limit the most damaging effects of climate change. Earth is already at 1.1 or 1.2 degrees. A study that predicts future warming in a different way but with somewhat similar outcomes sees Earth crossing that threshold between 2033 and 2035. And what's worse, machine learning predicts the planet hitting the 2-degree threshold around mid-century — even with sharp pollution cuts..

AI wildfire detection bill gets initial approval in Colorado

AI wildfire detection bill gets initial approval in Colorado

Colorado lawmakers unanimously voted to push forward a bill that would create a $2 million pilot program to use cameras and artificial intelligence technology to help identify fires before they burn out of control. The bill was approved by a Senate committee Thursday, and comes a year after the most destructive wildfire in the state’s history scorched nearly 1,100 homes. The goal is for cameras and an AI algorithm to detect the plume of smoke and alert first responders who can stomp out the blaze before it grows. The proposed pilot program to help quench increasingly drastic wildfires in Colorado will move to the state Senate Appropriations Committee next.

Pumping Mississippi River water west: solution or pipedream?

Pumping Mississippi River water west: solution or pipedream?

Amid a major drought in the Western U.S., a proposed solution comes up repeatedly: large-scale river diversions, including pumping Mississippi River water to parched states. Just this past summer, the idea caused a firestorm of letters to the editor at a California newspaper. In 2021, the Arizona state legislature passed a measure urging Congress to investigate pumping flood water from the Mississippi River to the Colorado River to bolster its flow. Studies and modern-day engineering have proven that such projects are possible but would require decades of construction and billions of dollars. Politics are an even bigger obstacle to make multi-state pipelines a reality. Yet their persistence in the public sphere illustrates the growing desperation of Western states.

Japan launches intel satellite to watch N. Korea, disasters

Japan launches intel satellite to watch N. Korea, disasters

Japan has successfully launched a rocket carrying a government intelligence-gathering satellite on a mission to watch movements at military sites in North Korea as part of Tokyo’s effort to build up its military capability. The satellite is also meant to improve natural disaster response. The H2A rocket launched by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries successfully lifted off Thursday from the Tanegashima Space Center in southwestern Japan. It was carrying the IGS-Radar 7 reconnaissance satellite, which later successfully entered its planned orbit. Japan launched the IGS program after the 1988 North Korean missile flyover of Japan.

Monarch butterflies wintering in California rebound

Monarch butterflies wintering in California rebound

Researchers say that the population of western monarch butterflies wintering along the California coast has rebounded for a second year in a row. The orange-and-black insects saw a precipitous drop in 2020 that put them closer to extinction. Scientists with the Xerces Society said Tuesday that volunteers tallied more than 330,000 butterflies in California and Arizona, a promising rebound after the annual winter count in 2020 recorded fewer than 2,000 butterflies. Researchers say the monarchs are at critically low levels in western states because of destruction to their milkweed habitat due to housing expansion, and pesticides and herbicides. They say they don't know what is helping the insects multiply.

Camera captures night sky spiral after SpaceX rocket launch

Camera captures night sky spiral after SpaceX rocket launch

A camera atop Hawaii’s tallest mountain has captured what looks like a spiral swirling through the night sky. Researchers believe it was from the launch of a military GPS satellite, that lifted off earlier on a SpaceX rocket in Florida. The images were captured on Jan. 18 by a camera at the summit of Mauna Kea outside the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan’s Subaru telescope. A time-lapse video shows a white orb spreading out and forming a spiral as it moves across the sky. The location of the spiral matches where the second stage of the SpaceX rocket was expected to be after launch.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainians’ unbreakable resilience in the face of war

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News