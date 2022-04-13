Check out Across the Sky weather podcast featuring our experts

The Lee Weather Team has launched a fast-paced weekly podcast that tackles hot topics (and cold!) plus what’s trending in meteorology, science and climate.

The team features Matt Holiner of Lee Enterprises' Midwest group based out of Chicago; Kirsten Lang of the Tulsa World in Oklahoma; Joe Martucci of the Press of Atlantic City, N.J.; and Sean Sublette of the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia.

The show isn't limited to hard science as our hosts will host a variety of guests to share stories that will tug at your emotions from stories out in the elements.

"We want to talk about topics that really either stimulate a conversation or we're going to talk about stories that you as the listener really can really follow along in your head to (and) kind of make you zone out for a few minutes and hear those stories," Martucci said of the show's goals during the initial podcast. So you don't miss an episode, be sure to subscribe to Across the Sky on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your shows. An RSS feed is also available.

The Lee Weather Team brings deep meteorological knowledge thanks to varied backgrounds and work stops along the way.

Holiner joined the company in September 2021 as the Midwest chief meteorologist and covers weather and climate for 32 communities across six states. Originally from San Antonio, Matt earned his bachelor's degree in geological sciences from the University of Texas at Austin and his master's degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. He interned at CNN and The Weather Channel before becoming a television meteorologist at WWBT in Richmond, Virginia, KYOU in Ottumwa, Iowa, WXIX in Cincinnati, Ohio, and KRGV in Texas' Rio Grande Valley.

Lang, also a San Antonio native, joined the Tulsa World in September after stops at KJRH in Tulsa, 7News in Denver, WBIR in Knoxville, Tennessee, and KAVU in Victoria, Texas. Lang earned a Bachelor of Science from University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio and a Bachelor of Arts from Baylor University.

New Jersey-native Martucci joined The Press of Atlantic City in 2017 and is currently the host of the Something in the Air podcast. A 10-time New Jersey Press Association Award winner, Martucci earned a Bachelor of Science from Rutgers University and has done extensive weather work in the New York City, New Jersey and Philadelphia markets.

Sublette, born and raised in Richmond, worked as broadcast meteorologist for 20 years in Virginia at stations serving Roanoke and Lynchburg. Before coming home to Richmond in December, he was a meteorologist at Climate Central, a science and communications non-profit studying and communicating the science and impacts of climate change. Sean has Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in meteorology from Penn State.

