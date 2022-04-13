 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight AP

Check out Across the Sky weather podcast featuring our experts

  • Updated
  • 0
Across the Sky podcast

From left: Matt Holiner of Lee Enterprises' Midwest group in Chicago; Joe Martucci of the Press of Atlantic City, N.J.; Kirsten Lang of the Tulsa World in Oklahoma; and Sean Sublette of the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia.

 Illustration by Krishna Mathias, Lee Enterprises

The Lee Weather Team has launched a fast-paced weekly podcast that tackles hot topics (and cold!) plus what’s trending in meteorology, science and climate.

The team features Matt Holiner of Lee Enterprises' Midwest group based out of Chicago; Kirsten Lang of the Tulsa World in Oklahoma; Joe Martucci of the Press of Atlantic City, N.J.; and Sean Sublette of the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia.

The show isn't limited to hard science as our hosts will host a variety of guests to share stories that will tug at your emotions from stories out in the elements.

"We want to talk about topics that really either stimulate a conversation or we're going to talk about stories that you as the listener really can really follow along in your head to (and) kind of make you zone out for a few minutes and hear those stories," Martucci said of the show's goals during the initial podcast. So you don't miss an episode, be sure to subscribe to Across the Sky on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your shows. An RSS feed is also available.

People are also reading…

The Lee Weather Team brings deep meteorological knowledge thanks to varied backgrounds and work stops along the way. 

Holiner joined the company in September 2021 as the Midwest chief meteorologist and covers weather and climate for 32 communities across six states. Originally from San Antonio, Matt earned his bachelor's degree in geological sciences from the University of Texas at Austin and his master's degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. He interned at CNN and The Weather Channel before becoming a television meteorologist at WWBT in Richmond, Virginia, KYOU in Ottumwa, Iowa, WXIX in Cincinnati, Ohio, and KRGV in Texas' Rio Grande Valley.

Lang, also a San Antonio native, joined the Tulsa World in September after stops at KJRH in Tulsa, 7News in Denver, WBIR in Knoxville, Tennessee, and KAVU in Victoria, Texas. Lang earned a Bachelor of Science from University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio and a Bachelor of Arts from Baylor University.

New Jersey-native Martucci joined The Press of Atlantic City in 2017 and is currently the host of the Something in the Air podcast. A 10-time New Jersey Press Association Award winner, Martucci earned a Bachelor of Science from Rutgers University and has done extensive weather work in the New York City, New Jersey and Philadelphia markets.

Sublette, born and raised in Richmond, worked as broadcast meteorologist for 20 years in Virginia at stations serving Roanoke and Lynchburg. Before coming home to Richmond in December, he was a meteorologist at Climate Central, a science and communications non-profit studying and communicating the science and impacts of climate change.  Sean has Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in meteorology from Penn State.

Lee Enterprises is a leading provider of local news, information and advertising in 77 markets in 26 states, including the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, The Buffalo News, Wisconsin State Journal in Madison, Omaha World-Herald and Arizona Daily Star in Tucson.

Follow the hosts on Twitter

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pouring it on: Climate change made 2020 hurricanes rainier

Pouring it on: Climate change made 2020 hurricanes rainier

Human-caused climate change made the record-smashing 2020 Atlantic hurricane season even wetter. A new study on the record busy hurricane year found it was 5% rainier than it would have been had their been no global warming from the burning of fossil fuels. There were a record 30 named storms in 2020 and 11 of them — also a record — made landfall in the United States. The first study to look for a climate change fingerprint on an entire hurricane season found that the storms that reached hurricane status were 8% wetter. Scientists compared the reality to a computer simulated world without climate change.

Key particle weighs in a bit heavy, confounding physicists

Key particle weighs in a bit heavy, confounding physicists

Scientists have calculated that a fundamental particle of physics has more mass than expected. If verified by other experiments, the results published Thursday in the journal Science would mean that the model physicists use to understand the workings of the universe may need to be revised. Researchers at Fermi National Accelerator Lab crashed atoms together over 10 years to measure the mass of fleeting fundamental particles called W bosons and were surprised by the result. They now wonder if there's an undiscovered particle that would account for the difference, or perhaps an entirely new phenomenon. 

WH environmental justice advisors press for Justice40 action

WH environmental justice advisors press for Justice40 action

Key members of the White House Environmental Justice Advisory Council say they plan to use $14 million from the Bezos Earth Fund to make sure the Biden administration follows through on its Justice40 initiative, a commitment that 40% of benefits from all climate and environment investment go to disadvantaged communities. Beverly Wright told attendees at an environmental justice conference in New Orleans Tuesday that Justice40 is a novel idea but more needs to be done to make it a reality. 

SpaceX launches 3 visitors to space station for $55M each

SpaceX launches 3 visitors to space station for $55M each

SpaceX has launched three rich businessmen and their astronaut escort to the International Space Station for more than a week’s stay. It is SpaceX’s first private charter flight to the orbiting lab after two years of carrying astronauts there for NASA. The Falcon rocket blasted off from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center on Friday. The American, Canadian and Israeli executives are paying $55 million apiece for the rocket ride and their stay. Their chaperone is a former NASA astronaut. Russia has been hosting tourists at the space station for decades. NASA is finally getting into the act, after years of nixing visitors.

Dolphins' playful social habits form bonds, but spread virus

Dolphins' playful social habits form bonds, but spread virus

While friendly close contact is essential to dolphin social bonds, sharing space and air can also quickly spread disease. To track a virus outbreak among East Coast dolphins, scientists are tracing the social networks of these playful animals in the Potomac River and Chesapeake Bay. Scientists say a highly contagious and lethal virus called cetacean morbillivirus is one of the biggest threats to dolphins and whales worldwide. Human disruptions to marine habitats, including chemical and plastic pollution, boat noise and warming temperatures, weaken marine mammals' immune systems, leaving them more vulnerable to disease.

NOAA: Potent heat-trapping methane increases at record pace

NOAA: Potent heat-trapping methane increases at record pace

U.S. government scientists calculate that levels of the potent heat-trapping gas methane rose at a record pace last year. Thursday's announcement from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration raised new climate change concerns. Methane traps more heat than carbon dioxide but it doesn't last that long in the air and isn't as plentiful. Cutting methane is seen as low-hanging fruit in the fight to curb global warming. However, for the second straight year methane levels in the air rose at record fast pace. This is despite the pandemic. Methane comes from energy use, agriculture and landfills and is also natural.

UN: 18 nations have gone green on climate, raked in green

UN: 18 nations have gone green on climate, raked in green

Proponents of clean energy and thinks tanks have long said it's possible to reduce emissions and keep an economy growing. Now the latest report from the world's top climate scientists says 18 countries have done just that, sustaining emissions reductions “for at least a decade” as their economies continued to grow.

Chinese man sentenced for stealing Monsanto trade secret

A Chinese national who pleaded guilty earlier this year to stealing a trade secret from Monsanto while he worked in Missouri has been sentenced to more than two years in prison. Haitao Xiang, formerly of Chesterfield, Missouri, was sentenced Thursday in federal court in St. Louis to 29 months in prison and fined $150,000. Xiang also will undergo three years of supervision upon his release from prison. In January, Xiang pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit economic espionage. Federal prosecutors say Xiang transferred a trade secret to a memory card for the benefit of the Chinese government while he was an imaging scientist for Monsanto and its subsidiary, The Climate Corporation, from 2008 to 2017.

Wisconsin judge: DNR lacks authority to regulate PFAS

Wisconsin judge: DNR lacks authority to regulate PFAS

A judge has ruled that the state Department of Natural Resources lacks the authority to regulate PFAS chemicals without established standards. Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Bohren ruled Tuesday in a lawsuit brought by Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce and an Oconomowoc dry cleaning business. They allege the DNR has required businesses to remediate PFAS contamination since 2019 without any basis in statute or regulations. Environmentalists counter that the DNR must react quickly to pollution and not wait for lawmakers to approve statutes or rules. But Bohren says the agency has to do things in the proper way so everyone has fair notice of what is considered a hazardous substance.

Watch Now: Related Video

This giant, geological wonder known as 'Earth's bullseye' stuns all the way from space

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News