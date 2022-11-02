 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Climate Questions: Does what I do matter?

  • Updated
  • 0
AP-US-Climate-Questions-What-I-Do

Does what I do matter?

 AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin - staff, AP

Can people's individual actions make a difference in how much carbon dioxide is emitted on an international scale? International organizations like the United Nations have called on individuals to limit their carbon footprint and live more sustainably, along with governments and corporations.

Some argue it would be more effective to focus on changing government and corporate policy to limit emissions from the energy and agriculture sectors than asking individuals to limit their carbon footprint, but experts say that while that's true, every bit of emissions reduction helps.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story is part of an ongoing series answering some of the most fundamental questions around climate change, the science behind it, the effects of a warming planet and how the world is addressing it.

People are also reading…

“We should all be the most responsible citizens we can be in every sense of the word and contribute to a sustainable existence on this planet," said University of Pennsylvania climate scientist Michael Mann. He said that means, in part, minimizing our carbon footprints as individuals.

And that can take a lot of different forms.

The United Nations Act Now campaign for individual climate action suggests people can minimize their personal carbon footprint directly by changing their energy and transportation use and food consumption. Other, less direct methods for reducing carbon emissions include divesting from fossil fuel companies in retirement plans, protesting to support climate action and lobbying government officials to pass environmentally sustainable policies.

Kim Cobb, a Brown University climate scientist, said there are consequences to individuals having “outsized” carbon footprints. And still there are people who engage in the environmental movement who don't consider their personal carbon footprint.

“I think we’re living in an anti-gravity moment where people are able to say, ‘I’m not concerned about my first, personal carbon footprint. Collective action matters the most,’” she said. In the future, though, “there will be a moral and social cost to bear by those individuals.”

Still, there are some climate impacts that people aren't individually responsible for and can't change on their own. Over 70% of all greenhouse gas emissions produced between 1988 and 2015 came from 100 fossil fuel companies, according a 2017 report by CDP, formerly known as the Carbon Disclosure Project.

And despite the United Nations' warnings to drastically cut greenhouse gas emissions, countries are planning on extracting double the amount of fossil fuels than what would be consistent with keeping the global temperature rise below 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), even as they pledge to make ambitious cuts.

So, although there are things individuals can do to minimize their personal carbon footprints, Mann said, “we must not allow ... polluters to reframe the discussion so that it falls entirely upon individuals, which takes the pressure off of them.”

“We can’t pass legislation ourselves that incentivizes renewable energy or that blocks new fossil fuel infrastructure. We can’t impose regulations on industry. We can’t negotiate directly with international partners. We need our policymakers to do that," Mann said. “Those things can only be enacted at the systematic level, and that’s why we have to keep the pressure on policymakers and on corporations and those who are in a position to make the changes that we can’t make ourselves."

Follow Drew Costley on Twitter: @drewcostley.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two NASA spacecraft detect biggest meteor strikes at Mars

Two NASA spacecraft detect biggest meteor strikes at Mars

Two NASA spacecraft at Mars have recorded the biggest meteor strikes and impact craters yet. Scientists reported Thursday that last year's barrages sent seismic surface waves rippling thousands of miles across Mars, the first ever detected near the surface of another planet. The impacts carved out craters nearly 500 feet across. The larger of the two churned out boulder-size slabs of ice. The Insight lander measured the seismic shocks, while the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter provided stunning pictures of the resulting craters. The impact observations come as InSight nears the end of its mission because of dwindling power.

Climate Questions: What are the solutions to climate change?

Climate Questions: What are the solutions to climate change?

As the world warms and extreme weather events mount, governments and corporations have been called on to address climate change by top officials, climate scientists and activists and to curb levels of heating. From cutting the planet's reliance to fossil fuels to exploring new energy sources and ways of sucking carbon dioxide out of the air, there are already hundreds of potential solutions that are being explored. But the world will also have to look at how best to adapt to some of the changes to the climate — like rising seas and more extreme weather — that are locked in by current levels of warming.

Coast Guard: 13 rescued from sinking vessel off Virginia

Coast Guard: 13 rescued from sinking vessel off Virginia

The U.S. Coast Guard, a crew of scientists and others launched an air and sea mission to rescue 13 people, including a child, from a fishing vessel just moments before it sank in darkness in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Virginia. The Coast Guard said in a statement that it received a mayday call from the Tremont fishing vessel after it collided with a 1,000-foot cargo ship early Friday. A scientific research ship operated by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution in Massachusetts sent an inflatable boat that took the sinking ship's crew to another responding vessel. A Coast Guard helicopter hoisted the captain from the Tremont just before it sank. No injuries were reported.

New Zealand leader Ardern makes rare trip to Antarctica

New Zealand leader Ardern makes rare trip to Antarctica

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern this week is making a rare visit by a world leader to Antarctica. She's seeing firsthand the research on global warming that’s taking place and marking the 65th anniversary of New Zealand’s Scott Base, which will soon be demolished to make way for a new base. Her visit comes as delegations from 26 nations and the European Union meet in Australia to decide the future of Antarctica’s pristine waters. Conservationists say new marine protected areas and rules to prevent overfishing in Antarctica are desperately needed, but that Russia could use its veto-like powers to once again block progress.

Hawaii's Big Island gets warning as huge volcano rumbles

Hawaii's Big Island gets warning as huge volcano rumbles

Hawaii officials are warning residents of the Big Island that the world’s largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, is sending signals that it may erupt. Scientists say an eruption isn’t imminent, but they are on alert because of a recent spike in earthquakes at the volcano’s summit. Experts say it would take just a few hours for lava to reach homes closest to vents on the volcano, which last erupted in 1984. They recommend residents should have a “go” bag for emergencies and food supplies, identify shelter space and have a plan for reuniting with family members if they’re at work or school.

Election conspiracy theorists jailed in Texas lawsuit

The leaders of a Texas-based group that has promoted election conspiracy theories and provided research for a widely debunked documentary that alleged widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election have been jailed. A federal judge found they failed to provide information in a defamation lawsuit filed against the group. Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips run True the Vote. They were detained by U.S. Marshals following a Monday order by U.S. District Judge Kenneth Hoyt. Engelbrecht and Phillips and their Houston-based organization are being sued by Konnech Inc., a Michigan-based company that provides election software used to recruit and train poll workers. Konnech accuses True the Vote of making false claims that the company is involved in a Chinese-related conspiracy.

Ian ruins man-made reefs, brings algae bloom to Florida

Ian ruins man-made reefs, brings algae bloom to Florida

Hurricane Ian not only ravaged southwest Florida on land but was destructive underwater as well. Researchers say it destroyed reefs and brought along red tide, the harmful algae blooms that kill fish and birds. Marine researchers who returned last week from a six-day cruise organized by the Florida Institute of Oceanography to study marine life in the Gulf of Mexico say the hurricane left in its wake red tide and destroyed artificial reefs from afar as 30 miles off the coast of southwest Florida. Officials say red tide is threatening manatees off Sarasota and Charlotte counties that rely on seagrass for food.

Climate Questions: Who are the big emitters?

Climate Questions: Who are the big emitters?

Who made the global warming mess the world is now in? More than half of the world’s heat-trapping gases comes from three places: The United States, China and Europe. And it piles up quickly at more than 2.5 million pounds (1.1 million kilograms) per second. In 2020, the last year for full national data, China spewed more than 11.7 billion tons of carbon dioxide (more than 10.6 billion metric tons), which is 30.6% of the globe’s carbon dioxide emissions. But scientists say just looking at last year’s emissions doesn’t really show who caused the problem. That’s because carbon dioxide stays in the atmosphere for as much as 200 years or longer.

Watch Now: Related Video

Today Explained: Abortion on the Ballot in Midterms Elections

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News