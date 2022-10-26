 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Climate Questions: Who are the big emitters?

  • 0
SCI--Climate Questions-Top Polluters

Who are the big emitters?

 AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin - staff, AP

Who made the global warming mess the world is now in? More than half of the world’s heat-trapping gases comes from three places: The United States, China and Europe.

And it piles up quickly at more than 2.5 million pounds (1.1 million kilograms) per second.

Once heat trapping gases get into the atmosphere, the effects are global. Trapping the sun’s energy doesn’t stop at national borders. But scientists can track where the gases come from and thus who is responsible.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story is part of an ongoing series answering some of the most fundamental questions around climate change, the science behind it, the effects of a warming planet and how the world is addressing it.

People are also reading…

Even though carbon dioxide is light and invisible, the amount put in the air by the world’s nations through the burning of coal, oil and gas and the making of cement adds up to massive numbers. Since 1959, the world has spewed 1.55 trillion tons (1.41 trillion metric tons) of carbon dioxide, according to Global Carbon Project, a group of scientists who track emissions and publish in peer review scientific journals.

In 2020, the last year for full national data, China spewed more than 11.7 billion tons of carbon dioxide (more than 10.6 billion metric tons), which is 30.6% of the globe’s carbon dioxide emissions and more than twice as much carbon pollution as the United States which was the next highest emitter at 13.5%, scientists calculated. The European Union, when lumped together, comes in third at 7.5% followed by India’s 7%.

But scientists say just looking at last year’s emissions doesn’t really show who caused the problem. That’s because carbon dioxide stays in the atmosphere for as much as 200 years or longer. So historic emissions matter.

Looking at emissions from countries from 1959 through 2020, the furthest Global Carbon Project goes back and beyond which some data gets less reliable, the United States, not China, is the biggest carbon polluter and it isn’t that close.

Since 1959, the United States has put more 334 billion tons (303 billion metric tons) of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, about 21.5% of the global total.

Those figures are based on how much carbon dioxide is spewed within national borders. But often people buy goods made in one country but consumed in another. When the Global Carbon Project looks at emissions based on where they are consumed they only go back as far as 1990 for historic emissions because of data limitations. The U.S. is still No. 1 in terms of emissions based on consumption with 19.2% of the historic pollution.

Countries with larger populations have more people so they often spew more carbon dioxide. So another way to look at emissions is to look at per capita emissions, although the air doesn't care how many people in a country when it comes to trapping heat. When carbon pollution per person is calculated new countries, mostly in the Middle East, jump to the top of the emissions list, which is based on 2019 figures by the World Bank.

This shows the “ethical dimensions of the problem," said University of Pennsylvania climate scientist Michael Mann. Poorer nations, such as those in Africa, and today's youth had the least to do with causing climate change but “are going to bear the brunt of this problem.”

Follow AP’s climate and environment coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

Follow Seth Borenstein on Twitter at @borenbears

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ash Carter, defense chief who opened combat to women, dies

Ash Carter, defense chief who opened combat to women, dies

Ash Carter, the Obama administration defense secretary who opened military combat jobs to women, has died at age 68. His family says he died after suffering a heart attack on Monday. In 2015, Carter ordered the military to open all jobs to women, removing the final barriers that kept women from serving in combat, including the most dangerous and grueling commando posts. The following year, he ended the ban on transgender troops, saying it was the right thing to do. Known as a defense thinker and strategist, Carter was a nuclear expert, three-time Pentagon executive, budget guru and academician who had served as a defense civilian in the building over a period of 35 years.

Climate Questions: How does carbon dioxide trap heat?

Climate Questions: How does carbon dioxide trap heat?

Just how does climate change work? It's something scientists have known about for more than 150 years. The physics and chemistry is simple enough you can replicate it at home. The way carbon molecules vibrate, their shape and everything blocks infrared radiation — heat — from escaping Earth. It fills holes in the light spectrum, blocking heat's escape path. Think of it like a blanket or a giant greenhouse. The effect makes Earth a habitable planet, but Venus next door shows there can be too much of a good thing and that's why scientists are worried about climate change.

North Macedonia: 4 Ukrainians arrested at archeological site

Police in North Macedonia say four Ukrainians have been arrested on suspicion of illegal digging for artifacts at one of the country's richest archeological sites. Authorities said Saturday that the Ukrainians were arrested Friday at the protected Isar site, close to North Macedonia's southern border with Greece. Police say they also found two metal detectors, shovels and several excavated artifacts. Isar contains at least 200 graves and findings date from the Bronze Age to late antiquity. If convicted, the suspects face up to 10 years in jail.

Advanced recycling: Plastic crisis solution or distraction?

Advanced recycling: Plastic crisis solution or distraction?

The plastics industry says there is way to help solve the crisis of plastic waste plaguing the planet’s oceans, beaches and lands— recycle it, chemically. Chemical recycling typically uses heat or chemical solvents to break down plastics into liquid and gas to produce an oil-like mixture or basic chemicals. Industry leaders say that mixture can be made back into plastic pellets to make new products. The goal is to create a circular economy for plastics, according to the American Chemistry Council. But environmental groups think advanced recycling is a distraction from real solutions like producing and using less plastic.

Ancient DNA gives rare snapshot of Neanderthal family ties

Ancient DNA gives rare snapshot of Neanderthal family ties

A new study uses ancient DNA to offer a rare snapshot of Neanderthal family ties. Researchers pulled DNA out of tiny bone fragments found in Siberian caves. By comparing the DNA, scientists found a father-daughter duo and some possible cousins among the Neanderthals. Their genes suggest these early humans lived in tightknit communities, and that females traveled to move in with their mates. It's part of a growing field of research looking for genetic clues in the past. Neanderthals lived across Europe and Asia and died out around 40,000 years ago.

Advanced recycling: Plastic crisis solution or distraction?

Advanced recycling: Plastic crisis solution or distraction?

The plastics industry says there is a way to help solve solution to the crisis of plastic waste plaguing the ocean, beaches and lands across the globe. It's a form of recycling where plastics are melted back down into an oil-like mixture and then shipped to factories where they're made back into raw plastic. But environmental groups say advanced recycling will not solve the plastics problem and will continue to enable the steep ramp up in global plastics production.

Endangered whale's decline slows, but population falls again

Endangered whale's decline slows, but population falls again

The decline of an endangered species of whale slowed last year as it lost about 2% of its population. But scientists warn the North Atlantic right whale still faces existential threats and is losing breeding females too fast. A consortium seeking to save the right whale said Monday that the population fell to an estimated 340 last year. That is a decline of eight animals from the previous year, when the population was initially thought to be even fewer. The whales are vulnerable to ship collisions and entanglement in fishing gear.

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: These are the worst U.S. cities to retire in

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News