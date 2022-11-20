 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Company: Leak at Pennsylvania gas storage well plugged

  • Updated
  • 0
Methane Leak

FILE - This Nov. 7, 2022, photo, released by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection shows a methane leak at a well owned by Equitrans Midstream at their Rager Mountain storage facility near Jackson Township, Pa. The operator of the natural gas storage well says workers have successfully plugged a leak that had been spewing massive amounts of planet-warming methane into the atmosphere for two weeks. Equitrans Midstream said the well at its Rager Mountain storage facility was sealed shut with concrete on Sunday, Nov. 20.

 Uncredited - hogp, Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection

The operator of a natural gas storage well in Western Pennsylvania says workers have successfully plugged a leak that had been spewing massive amounts of planet-warming methane into the atmosphere for two weeks.

Equitrans Midstream said the well at its Rager Mountain storage facility, located in a rural area about 1.5 hours east of Pittsburgh, was sealed shut with concrete on Sunday. The well had been venting about 100 million cubic feet of natural gas per day since Nov. 6, according to initial estimates.

If accurate, that would total more than 1.4 billion cubic feet in methane, equal to the greenhouse gas emissions from burning more than 7,200 tanker trucks of gasoline.

Pennsylvania environmental regulators have issued the company notice of five potential violations of state law.

A written statement provided Sunday by Equitrans says the company had verified a 0% gas reading at and around the well. More than 250 feet of cement was pumped into the wellbore above two plugs to ensure venting does not recur, the company said.

People are also reading…

The Rager facility is in Jackson Township, at the heart of the Marcellus Shale formation that has seen a boom in gas production since the introduction of hydraulic fracturing more than a decade ago. Residents living as four miles away from the leak told The Associated Press on Friday they could hear the roar of pressurized gas escaping from the well and smell the fumes.

Methane, the primary component of natural gas, is colorless and odorless. But when the gas is processed for transport and sale, producers add a chemical called mercaptan to give it a distinctive “rotten egg” smell that helps make people aware of leaks.

Methane’s Earth-warming power is some 83 times stronger over 20 years than the carbon dioxide that comes from car tailpipes and power plant smokestacks. Oil and gas companies are the top industrial emitters of methane, which, once released into the atmosphere, will be disrupting the climate for decades, contributing to more heat waves, hurricanes, wildfires and floods.

The leak came as the Environmental Protection Agency on Nov. 11 updated proposed new rules intended to cut methane and other harmful emissions from oil and gas operations.

The citations issued against the company by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection include failures to properly maintain and operate the gas facility, creating a public nuisance and producing a “hazard to public health a safety.” The company was also cited for failing to provide state inspectors “free and unrestricted access."

Biesecker reported from Washington.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

NASA capsule on way to moon after launch by giant new rocket

NASA capsule on way to moon after launch by giant new rocket

A space capsule is hurtling toward the moon for the first time in 50 years. The spacecraft with three test dummies aboard launched on top of NASA’s new moon rocket early Wednesday. The Florida launch brings the U.S. a big step closer to putting astronauts back on the lunar surface for the first time since the end of the Apollo program. If all goes well, the crew capsule will be propelled into a wide orbit around the moon, before returning to Earth with a Pacific splashdown in three weeks. NASA hopes to send four astronauts around the moon on the next flight, in 2024, and land humans there as early as 2025.

The Latest | UN Climate Summit

The Latest | UN Climate Summit

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry is self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 at the U.N. climate talks in Egypt, a spokesperson said late Friday. Kerry is experiencing “mild symptoms” and is fully vaccinated and boosted. “He is working with his negotiations team and foreign counterparts by phone to ensure a successful outcome of COP27,” the statement read. Kerry has been attending the two-week talks at the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh which were due to end Friday but have gone into overtime.

Climate activists slam fossil fuels, protest restrictions

Climate activists slam fossil fuels, protest restrictions

Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate slammed world leaders Tuesday who persist in backing new fossil fuel projects despite science warnings that this will push temperatures across the planet to dangerous highs as a handful of activists held a symbolic protest at a secure, designated area outside the U.N. summit venue to highlight restrictions felt by demonstrators. Countries agreed in the 2015 Paris climate accord to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius by the end of the century if possible.

The Latest | UN Climate Summit

The Latest | UN Climate Summit

The European Union’s climate chief criticized the outcomes of the meeting Sharm el-Sheikh, saying it was “not enough of a step forward for people and planet” and did “not address the yawning gap between climate science and our climate policies.” Frans Timmermans said the 27-nation bloc had supported the deal in order to ensure the creation of a loss and damage fund, but expressed disappointment that stronger language on cutting emissions hadn’t been agreed. “I urge you to acknowledge, when you walk out of this room, that we have all fallen short in actions to avoid and minimize loss and damage,” he said. “We should have done much more.”

Leak at Pennsylvania gas storage well spewing methane

Leak at Pennsylvania gas storage well spewing methane

A vent at an underground natural gas storage well in Western Pennsylvania has been spewing massive amounts of planet-warming methane into the atmosphere for more than 11 days and attempts to plug the leak have thus far failed. Owner Equitrans Midstream says the well at its Rager Mountain storage facility, located in a rural area about 1.5 hours east of Pittsburgh, is venting about 100 million cubic feet of natural gas per day. If accurate, that would total 1.1 billion cubic feet in emissions so far, equal to the greenhouse gas emissions from burning 1,080 rail cars of coal. Pennsylvania environmental regulators issued the company notice of five potential violations of state law.

Israel archaeologists find ancient comb with 'full sentence'

Israel archaeologists find ancient comb with 'full sentence'

Israeli archaeologists say they have found an ancient comb dating back to Canaanite times and bearing what is likely the oldest known full sentence in an alphabetical script. The 3,700-year-old inscription encourages people to comb their hair and beards to rid themselves of lice. Experts say the discovery shines new light on some of humanity’s earliest use of the alphabet. The sentence contains 17 letters that read: “May this tusk root out the lice of the hair and the beard.” The mundane topic indicates people had trouble with lice in everyday life during the time — archaeologists say they have even found microscopic evidence of head lice on the comb.

Kelly win in Arizona puts Dems 1 seat from Senate control

Kelly win in Arizona puts Dems 1 seat from Senate control

Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly has won his bid for reelection in the crucial swing state of Arizona. Kelly defeated Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters on Friday to put his party one seat away from clinching control of the Senate. With Vice President Kamala Harris’ tiebreaking vote, Democrats can retain control of the chamber by winning either the Nevada race, which remains too early to call, or next month’s runoff in Georgia. Republicans now must win both outstanding races to take the majority. Other Arizona contests, including the closely watched race for governor between Democrat Katie Hobbs and Republican Kari Lake, are still too early to call.

EXPLAINER: NASA's new mega moon rocket, Orion crew capsule

EXPLAINER: NASA's new mega moon rocket, Orion crew capsule

NASA is making another attempt to launch its new moon rocket on its first test flight. The 322-foot rocket will attempt to send an empty crew capsule into a far-flung lunar orbit. If all goes well, astronauts could strap in as soon as 2024. Liftoff from Florida's Kennedy Space Center is set for early Wednesday morning. The launch comes 50 years after NASA's famed Apollo moonshots. The new rocket and capsule kick off NASA’s Artemis program, named after Apollo’s mythological twin sister. The price tag for this single mission exceeds $4 billion.

As climate change progresses, trees in cities struggle

As climate change progresses, trees in cities struggle

Cities across the world have promised to plant more carbon-absorbing trees to help fight climate change. Research has shown the shade of mature trees also helps reduce unhealthful “heat islands,” especially in poor neighborhoods. But life of a city tree is already challenging and those problems are being compounded by a warming planet. Increasingly, the challenge for city arborists is to keep old and new trees alive, and it's incurring a bigger hit on municipal budgets.

NASA fixes new leak, resumes fueling moon rocket for launch

NASA fixes new leak, resumes fueling moon rocket for launch

NASA has managed to plug a leak while fueling its new moon rocket for a middle-of-the-night launch. It's the space agency's third try to put an empty capsule around the moon for the first time in 50 years. Fuel leaks plagued the first two attempts, then a pair of hurricanes caused more delays. NASA never pinpointed the cause of the escaping hydrogen, but altered the fueling process to minimize leakage. It seemed to work. But another hydrogen leak cropped up Tuesday night, prompting NASA to sent workers to the pad to tighten a valve. The repair worked, but then a Space Force radar tracking site went down. The 322-foot rocket is poised to blast off from Florida's Kennedy Space Center in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Cherokee museum hires archeologist

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News