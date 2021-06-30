Dinosaurs were already struggling before asteroid strike that doomed them to extinction, study finds

"Then, 76 million years ago, they show a sudden downturn. Their rates of extinction rose and in some cases, the rate of origin of new species dropped off."

The authors of the study that published Tuesday in the journal Nature Communications said that global climate cooling during the Late Cretaceous period (100 to 66 million years ago) may have contributed to the decline of non-avian dinosaurs. (Avian or bird-like dinosaurs survived the asteroid strike and evolved into the birds we see today).

They also said that particularly successful families of dinosaurs like hadrosaurs may have outcompeted other herbivores, leading to a decline in diversity of those dinosaurs.

The researchers used computer modeling techniques that accounted for uncertainties including incomplete fossil records to converge on the most probable result.

"In the analyses, we explored different kinds of possible causes of the dinosaur decline," said Mike Benton, another co-author of the study and a professor from the University of Bristol's School of Earth Sciences.

"It became clear that there were two main factors, first that overall climates were becoming cooler, and this made life harder for the dinosaurs which likely relied on warm temperatures.