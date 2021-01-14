DNA analysis gives clues on dire wolf, inspiration for 'Game of Thrones' creature

For the first time, experts sequenced DNA from five dire wolf fossils, which were found in Wyoming, Idaho, Ohio and Tennessee, respectively. They date back to more than 50,000 years ago.

Analysis showed that unlike many doglike species that seemingly migrated between North America and Eurasia over time, dire wolves evolved solely in North America for millions of years.

The animals' stark divergence from gray wolves, researchers believe, places them in an entirely different genus.

"This is surprising because we have thought they were closely related for so long. Their skeletons and teeth are very similar. It is clearly a case of convergent evolution," Perri said. "We also learned that they were so genetically distinct from each other that there is no evidence they could interbreed and produce offspring," she added.

Dire wolves overlapped with coyotes and gray wolves in North America for some 10,000 years before their extinction, but still, there is no evidence that they interbred with these species.

The dire wolves were ill equipped to adapt to the changing conditions at the end of the ice age due to their evolutionary differences, experts believe.