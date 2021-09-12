'Dog bone' asteroid spied by astronomers in new photos

New images are shining a spotlight on a game of fetch that's out of this world. Astronomers have captured the most detailed observations yet of the asteroid 216 Kleopatra -- an asteroid with two moons that just happens to look a lot like a dog bone.

The new observations were made using the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope in Chile, and the sharp clarity of the images has helped scientists learn more about the mass and 3D shape of the asteroid. This information could shed more light on how the asteroid and its two moons formed.

At its closest to Earth, Kleopatra is 124 million miiles (200 million kilometers) away.

Two studies including the observations published Thursday in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics. Once focused on the shape of the asteroid, while the other looked more closely at the asteroid's mass, as well as its moons.

"Kleopatra is truly a unique body in our Solar System," said Franck Marchis, lead study author of the 3D shape study, in a statement. "Science makes a lot of progress thanks to the study of weird outliers. I think Kleopatra is one of those and understanding this complex, multiple asteroid system can help us learn more about our Solar System."