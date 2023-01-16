 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Earth continues to warm. What does that mean for the oceans and people? | Across the Sky podcast

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

(Note: Tap here to listen to the episode if the above audio player does not load)

2022 was among the 10 hottest years in the global record and each of the last eight years has been one of the eight warmest. This week's episode dives into the details.

Nadya Vinogradova-Shiffer, an ocean physicist with NASA, talks about the warming climate’s impact on the oceans and what that means for people living both near and far away from the water.

After their conversation with Vinogradova-Shiffer, the team discusses our changing climate further and what can be done to limit the impacts.

About the Across the Sky podcast

The weekly weather podcast is hosted on a rotation by the Lee Weather team:

Matt Holiner of Lee Enterprises' Midwest group in Chicago, Kirsten Lang of the Tulsa World in Oklahoma, Joe Martucci of the Press of Atlantic City, N.J., and Sean Sublette of the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia.

(Note: Tap here for a complete Across the Sky playlist if the playlist below does not load on your device)

