Earth is spinning faster than usual: What experts say after shortest day ever

Scientists at the National Physical Laboratory in England recorded the shortest day ever on June 29 and another shortened day on July 26, Popular Mechanics reported.
On both of these days, the Earth completed its usual 24-hour rotation in less than 24 hours, The Guardian reported. June 29 was 1.59 milliseconds shorter than usual — the shortest day since the 1960s when scientists began using atomic clocks to measure time, Forbes reported. July 26 neared the newly set record, at 1.50 milliseconds shorter than usual, according to timeanddate.com.
The shortened days are caused by the Earth spinning faster than usual, Interesting Engineering reported.
But why is the Earth spinning faster? Scientists are not completely certain, but they have a few competing explanations:
— Changes to the climate or climate systems, such as melting and freezing of glaciers or winds, whose shifting weight pulls on the Earth.
— Earthquakes and other seismic activity that move mass toward the center of the Earth, like a spinning person pulling arms in.
— Movement within the Earth’s molten core that shifts mass on the planet.
— Ocean circulation and pressure on the seabed that pulls on the Earth’s axis.
The “Chandler Wobble,” a natural shifting of the Earth’s axis due to the planet not being perfectly spherical, could be linked to the spinning speeds, timeanddate.com reported.
Australian astronomer Fred Watson explained to ABC: “When you start looking at the real nitty gritty, you realize that Earth is not just a solid ball that is spinning.”
“It’s got liquid on the inside, it’s got liquid on the outside, and it’s got an atmosphere, and all of these things slosh around a bit,” Watson said.
That sloshing around can influence the speed of the Earth’s spin.
Some scientists think this could be the beginning of a new period of shorter days.
Still, the possible implications of shorter-than-usual days — namely, a “negative leap second” where there is a coordinated effort to drop a second to catch up with solar time — are still quite a way off, ABC reported.
Trapped homeowners swam to safety and others were rescued by boat as record flash flooding killed at least 16 people in eastern Kentucky. The deluge swamped entire Appalachian towns and prompted a frenzied search for survivors through some of the poorest communities in America. Officials warned the death toll would likely grow sharply and more rain was forecast in coming days. Entire towns that hug creeks and streams in narrow valleys were swallowed up. It’s the latest in a string of catastrophic deluges that have hammered parts of the U.S. this summer, including St. Louis this week. Scientists warn that climate change is making weather disasters more common.
Scientists say the heat wave in England and Wales was definitely turbocharged by human-caused climate change. Thursday's study finds that global warming made the July 18 and 19 heat wave at least 10 times more likely to happen. And they say it added 2 to 4 degrees Celsius to how hot it got. And it got hot. It set a new record for the United Kingdom. But scientists say as rare as this heat wave is now, it will be less rare in the future. Scientists compared what happened to what would have happened in a world without climate change.
A respected Polish scientific institute has classified domestic cats as an “invasive alien species,” citing the damage they cause to birds and other wildlife. Some cat lovers have reacted emotionally to this month’s decision and put the key scientist behind it on the defensive. A biologist at the state-run Polish Academy of Sciences told The Associated Press on Tuesday that he wasn’t prepared for the public response when he entered “Felis catus,” the scientific name for the common house cat, into a national database. The database already had 1,786 other species listed with no objections. He says some media reports created a false impression that the institute wanted feral and other cats euthanized.
New aerial surveys show that massive amounts of methane are venting into the atmosphere from oil and gas operations across the Permian Basin. The emissions endanger U.S. targets for curbing climate change. Methane’s earth-warming power is some 83 times stronger than the carbon dioxide that comes from car tailpipes and power plant smokestacks. Congress and the EPA have largely failed to regulate the invisible gas. That leaves it up to oil and gas producers to cut methane emissions on their own, but in some cases they are the very companies who have been fighting regulations. An Associated Press investigation shows hundreds of sites spewing the gas over and over again.
After 21 idle wells were found to be leaking methane — some of them explosive levels of it — in Bakersfield, California in May and June, the California Air Resources Board told the Associated Press that it’s not tallying leaks from idle wells. That means officials can’t include those leaks in their total emissions counts. That's significant because methane is a potent greenhouse gas and law requires the state to ramp down all of its carbon emissions to zero. The state plans to use new satellite sensors to get a count. And a new proposal in the US Senate would provide hundreds of millions of dollars to address this issue nationwide.
A new report by says many of the world's biggest banks are falling far short of aligning their practices with the Paris Agreement goal of limiting the Earth's warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. The evaluation of 27 giant banks, obtained by The Associated Press, was carried out by a group of institutional investors that manage assets worth more than $50 trillion. It finds most banks are failing to set adequate targets for cutting the carbon emissions released by companies they lend to. Not one bank has vowed to end backing for new oil and gas exploration.
NASA is launching two more mini helicopters to Mars in its effort to return Martian rocks and soil samples to Earth. The space agency announced the plan Wednesday. NASA's Perseverance rover has been collecting samples and will transport them to the rocket that will launch them off the red planet a decade from now. Perseverance has already gathered 11 samples. If the rover breaks down, the two helicopters being launched later this decade would load the samples onto the rocket. The choppers will be modeled after NASA's successful Ingenuity, which has made 29 flights since arriving with Perseverance at Mars last year.
