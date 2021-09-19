Earth Talk: What are the implications of the current drought across the West?

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association’s U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) database, found on Drought.gov , reports that as of Aug. 31, 2021, 39 percent of the U.S. is in drought, with 30 states experiencing Moderate Drought or worse. The USDM uses a five-category system to classify drought severity, from Abnormally Dry to Exceptional Drought. The percent area of the western U.S. in extreme to exceptional drought peaked at 59.5 percent on July 20, 2021, while the percent in moderate to exceptional drought peaked at 90.3 percent on July 27, 2021. This value exceeded the previous peak in the 21-year USDM record that occurred in August and September of 2003.

These significant drought conditions have dropped several bodies of water in the Western United States to record-breaking lows. On July 23, 2021, the Great Salt Lake in Utah, one of the largest bodies of water in the U.S., reached its lowest water level since the U.S. Geological Survey began taking measurements in 1875. The previous low was set in 1963. Additionally, as of Aug. 22, 2021, Nevada and Arizona’s Lake Mead reservoir had dropped to just 35 percent of its capacity, and the Lake Powell reservoir that spans across Utah and Arizona is now at just 31 percent of its capacity. This current lake elevation data comes from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, which manages the Lake Mead and Lake Powell reservoirs, and other portions of the Colorado River watershed. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation recently decided that, given the historic drought, the Lake Mead reservoir will operate in what is called a Level One Shortage Condition for the first time ever in 2022. This will mean reduced water throughout 2022 to Arizona, Nevada and Mexico.