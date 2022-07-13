 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Europe's upgraded Vega space launcher makes inaugural flight

  • Updated
  • 0

BERLIN (AP) — The European Space Agency on Wednesday celebrated the first flight of its Vega-C rocket, which is designed to provide more bang for customers' buck in the increasingly competitive business of launching satellites into orbit.

Vega-C is an upgrade to the Vega rocket that made its debut in 2012 as a launcher specializing in lifting small payloads into space. The new rocket can carry heavier payloads than its predecessor while burning less fuel.

ESA says Vega-C will be particularly useful for launching Earth observation satellites, but it is also envisaged as the carrier for Space Rider, an uncrewed robotic laboratory that will be the agency's first re-usable space vehicle.

The 35-meter (115-feet) tall rocket's launch from French Guiana was twice delayed shortly before liftoff due to technical problems, but succeeded on the third attempt.

Vega-C accelerates much faster than its big brother Ariane 5, ESA's workhorse heavy launcher, reaching a speed of 16,000 kilometers per hour (almost 10,000 mph) within two minutes of launch.

People are also reading…

It released six small cube-shaped mini-satellites and an Italian-made satellite called LARES-2 — which looks similar to a giant disco ball — that will act as a target for a ground-based laser station.

The head of ESA has announced a series of ambitious new projects as Europe tries to compete with the United States, China and new rivals from the private sector in the growing space business.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Yellowstone floods reveal forecasting flaws in warming world

Yellowstone floods reveal forecasting flaws in warming world

Flooding that devastated Yellowstone National Park last month has generated calls from weather experts for changes to the way the government issues weather forecasts as extreme weather becomes more frequent. Government forecasters warned of rising Yellowstone rivers but failed to predict the calamitous June flooding that happened in the park and in neighboring Montana areas. Experts say forecasting models based on historical records have become outdated as climate change bakes the planet. A National Weather Service meteorologist says officials were flying blind as river levels rose, with no way to predict where the impacts would be. Hundreds of homes were damaged but no lives lost in the Yellowstone floods.

Far out: NASA space telescope's 1st cosmic view goes deep

Far out: NASA space telescope's 1st cosmic view goes deep

The first image from NASA's new space telescope is the deepest view of the universe ever captured. The image from the James Webb Space Telescope was unveiled at the White House on Monday. The picture is the farthest humanity has ever seen in both time and distance, closer to the dawn of time and the edge of the universe. The world's biggest and most powerful space telescope launched last December. It reached its lookout point 1 million miles from Earth in January. On Tuesday, four more galactic beauty shots will be released from the telescope's initial outward gazes.

Huge underground search for mysterious dark matter begins

Huge underground search for mysterious dark matter begins

Scientists have begun a new search for mysterious dark matter in a former gold mine a mile underground. Dark matter makes up most of the mass of the universe but scientists don't know what it is. The hope is that the experiment will block most of the radiation that is constantly flying through the universe, allowing only dark matter particles to slip through and light up a pool of liquid xenon held in a titanium tank. Scientists announced Thursday that the five-year, $60 million experiment in South Dakota finally got underway two months ago after a delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

EXPLAINER: When is Manhattanhenge? Where can you see it?

EXPLAINER: When is Manhattanhenge? Where can you see it?

There’s still time to catch Manhattanhenge, when the setting sun aligns with the Manhattan street grid and bathes the urban canyons in a rosy glow. The last two Manhattanhenge sunsets of 2022 are Monday and Tuesday. Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson coined the term in a 1997 article in the magazine Natural History. Tyson has said that he was inspired by a visit to Stonehenge as a teenager. Manhattanhenge happens about three weeks before the summer solstice and again about three weeks after. That’s when the sun aligns itself perfectly with the Manhattan grid’s east-west streets.

Baby stars, dancing galaxies: NASA shows new cosmic views

Baby stars, dancing galaxies: NASA shows new cosmic views

NASA has unveiled a new batch of images from its new powerful space telescope. Views released Tuesday included a foamy blue and orange shot of a dying star, five galaxies in a cosmic dance and a sparkling landscape of baby stars. The first image from the James Webb Space Telescope unveiled Monday was a jumble of distant galaxies that went deeper into the cosmos than humanity has ever seen. The latest images were released at an event at NASA’s Goddard Space Center in Maryland.

Pennsylvania appeals court order blocking climate plan

The administration of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is asking the state’s high court to weigh in on a legal battle over Pennsylvania’s plan to charge power plants for their emissions of planet-warming carbon dioxide. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is appealing lower court rulings that temporarily block the Wolf administration from implementing its carbon pricing policy. Under the policy, power plants fueled by coal, oil and natural gas are required to buy a credit for every ton of carbon dioxide they emit. Power plant operators contend the regulation will increase consumers’ electricity bills.

There's another chance to catch a supermoon on Wednesday

There's another chance to catch a supermoon on Wednesday

If you missed last month’s supermoon, you have another chance this week. This month's full moon is on Wednesday. At the same time, the moon's orbit will bring it closer to Earth than usual. This cosmic combo is called a supermoon. That can make the moon appear slightly bigger and brighter, weather permitting. One name for July's full moon is the “Buck moon”. The name is a reference to the time of year when new antlers are growing on male deer, or bucks. The full moon last month was also considered a supermoon.

AP PHOTOS: Desolation, silence a year after Belgium flood

AP PHOTOS: Desolation, silence a year after Belgium flood

CHAUDFONTAINE, Belgium (AP) — The water is gone from the streets, but still bedevils musty walls. Most debris has been swept away, but many homes still stand empty. And when rain rattles, many hearts and souls still cringe with fear.

US agency studies rare whale habitat expansion request

US agency studies rare whale habitat expansion request

The U.S. government has agreed to a request from environmental groups to study increasing critical habitat designations in Alaska waters for one of the rarest species in the world. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries estimates there are about 30 North Pacific right whales left after centuries of hunting, ship strikes and fishing gear entanglements devastated the species. The agency in 2008 designated about 1,175 square miles in the Gulf of Alaska and about 35,460 square miles in the southeast Bering Sea as critical habitat for the whales. Two groups in March petitioned the agency to expand the habitat by connecting the two areas.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

History comes alive at oldest operating lighthouse in U.S.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News