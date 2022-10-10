 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Ex-Fed Chair Bernanke shares Nobel for bank failure research

From the This morning's top headlines: Monday, Oct. 10 series

This year’s Nobel Prize in economic sciences has been awarded to former U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke and two other U.S.-based economists

  • Updated
  • 0

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Former Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke and two other U.S.-based economists won the Nobel Prize in economics for research into bank failures -- work that built on lessons learned in the Great Depression and helped shape America’s aggressive response to the 2007-2008 financial crisis.

The Nobel panel at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences recognized Bernanke, Douglas W. Diamond and Philip Dybvig on Monday for research that shows “why avoiding bank collapses is vital.”

Their findings in the early 1980s laid the foundations for regulating financial markets, the panel said.

“Financial crises and depressions are kind of the worst thing that can happen to the economy," said John Hassler of the Committee for the Prize in Economic Sciences. “We need to have an understanding of the mechanism behind those and what to do about it. And the laureates this year provide that.”

People are also reading…

Bernanke, 68, examined the Great Depression of the 1930s when he was a professor at Stanford University, showing the danger of bank runs — when panicked people withdraw their savings — and how bank collapses led to widespread economic devastation. He was Fed chair from early 2006 to early 2014 and is now with the Brookings Institution in Washington.

Before Bernanke, economists saw bank failures as a consequence, not a cause, of economic downturns.

Diamond, 68, based at the University of Chicago, and Dybvig, 67, based at Washington University in St. Louis, showed how government guarantees on deposits can prevent a spiraling of financial crises.

“Probably the most gratifying thing for us is that policymakers actually seem to understand it, and the insights that we had, which are pretty simple, could be used in the actual financial crisis," Diamond told The Associated Press in Chicago.

When it comes to the global economic turmoil created by the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia's war in Ukraine, the financial system is “much, much less vulnerable" to crises because of memories of the 2000s collapse and improved regulation, Diamond said in a call with the Nobel panel.

The trio's research took on real-world significance when investors sent the financial system into a panic during fall 2008, prompting the longest and most painful recession since the 1930s.

Bernanke, then head of the Fed, teamed up with the U.S. Treasury Department to prop up major banks and ease a shortage of credit, the lifeblood of the economy.

He slashed short-term interest rates to zero, directed the Fed’s purchases of Treasury and mortgage investments and set up unprecedented lending programs. Collectively, those steps calmed investors and fortified big banks — and were credited with avoiding another depression.

The Fed also pushed long-term interest rates to historic lows, which led to fierce criticism of Bernanke, particularly from some 2012 Republican presidential candidates who said the Fed was hurting the value of the dollar and running the risk of igniting inflation later.

And Bernanke's unprecedented activism at the Fed established a precedent for the central bank to respond with speed and force to economic shocks.

When COVID-19 slammed the U.S. economy in early 2020, the Fed, under Chair Jerome Powell, quickly cut short-term interest rates back to zero and pumped money into the financial system. The aggressive intervention — along with massive government spending — quickly ended the downturn and triggered a powerful economic recovery.

But the quick comeback also came at a cost: Inflation began rising rapidly last year and now is close to 40-year highs, forcing the Fed and other central banks to reverse course and raise rates to cool the economy.

In a press conference Monday, Bernanke expressed confidence in current Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his former colleagues at the central bank, but said they faced “a very difficult challenge'' trying to bring the economy in for a so-called soft landing: raising interest rates just enough to cool the economy and tame inflation without setting off a recession.

Bernanke said he and his wife had turned off their cellphones last night and learned about the Nobel when their daughter called with the news.

In a groundbreaking 1983 paper, Bernanke explored the role of bank failures in deepening and lengthening the Great Depression of the 1930s.

Before that, economists cast blame on the Fed for not printing enough money to support the economy as it sank. Bernanke agreed but found that the shortage of money could not explain why the depression was so devastating and lasted so long.

The problem, he found, was the collapse of the banking system. Panicked savers pulled money out of rickety banks, which then could not make the loans that kept the economy growing.

“The result,’’ the Nobel committee wrote, “was the worst global recession in modern history.’’

“Ben Bernanke’s 1983 paper was startlingly original and of enduring importance -- not in explaining how the Great Depression started, but in explaining why it lasted so long,’’ said former Fed Vice Chair Alan Blinder, an economist at Princeton University. “That insight has affected economists’ thinking ever since.’’

Diamond and Dybvig showed that banks play a crucial role in resolving a nettlesome financial problem: Savers want instant access to their money, but businesses need time to see their ventures generate profits before they can repay loans in full. In a 1983 paper, Diamond and Dybvig explored the banks’ key role as intermediary between savers and borrowers.

They also found that banks are vulnerable: If savers fear their bank is in danger of failing, they will pull their money out, forcing the bank to call in loans to raise money to cover withdrawals. To stop bank runs -- and their economic fallout -- governments can insure deposits and act as a lender of last resort to banks.

The insight: “If you could prevent the panic, then the banks would be fine,'' said Simon Johnson, an economist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology who has written about the financial crisis. “That’s a very, very powerful idea that underpins how people think about financial stability.''

Diamond also established, in a 1984 paper, that banks play a crucial role in evaluating borrowers’ creditworthiness and making sure that loans go to worthy projects and get repaid.

The economics award capped a week of Nobel Prize announcements in medicine, physics, chemistry, literature and peace. They carry a cash award of 10 million Swedish kronor (nearly $900,000) and will be handed out on Dec. 10.

Unlike the other prizes, the economics award wasn’t established in Alfred Nobel’s will of 1895 but by the Swedish central bank in his memory. The first winner was selected in 1969.

Jordans reported from Berlin and Wiseman from Washington. AP video journalist Teresa Crawford in Chicago contributed.

Follow all AP stories about the Nobel Prizes at https://apnews.com/hub/nobel-prizes

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 physicists share Nobel Prize for work on quantum science

3 physicists share Nobel Prize for work on quantum science

Three scientists have jointly won this year’s Nobel Prize in physics for their work on quantum information science that has significant applications, including the secure encryption of information. Frenchman Alain Aspect, American John F. Clauser and Austrian Anton Zeilinger were cited by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences for discovering the way that unseen particles, known as photons, can be linked, or “entangled,” with each other even when they are separated by large distances. The prizes carry a cash award of 10 million Swedish kronor (nearly $900,000) and will be handed out on Dec. 10. The money comes from a bequest left by the prize’s creator, Swedish dynamite inventor Alfred Nobel, who died in 1895.

Russian launches to space from US, 1st time in 20 years

Russian launches to space from US, 1st time in 20 years

A Russian cosmonaut has rocketed from the U.S. for the first time in 20 years, catching a ride with SpaceX. She launched to the International Space Station from Florida on Wednesday alongside two NASA astronauts and one from Japan. Their flight was delayed a couple days by Hurricane Ian. Leading the crew is Nicole Mann, the first Native American woman orbit Earth. She says despite their different backgrounds and the war in Ukraine, she and her crewmates are united in their mission. They should reach the orbiting lab Thursday for a five-month stay.

Climate change made summer drought 20 times more likely

Climate change made summer drought 20 times more likely

Widespread drought that dried up large parts of Europe, the United States and China this past summer was made 20 times more likely by climate change, according to a new study. Researchers from World Weather Attribution, a group of scientists around the world who study the link between extreme weather and climate change, say this type of drought would only hit the Northern Hemisphere once every 400 years, if not for human-caused climate change. Now droughts like this are likely hit once every 20 years. With additional warming, expected by many climate scientists, these types of droughts could come every year.

'Forever chemicals' in deer, fish challenge hunters, tourism

'Forever chemicals' in deer, fish challenge hunters, tourism

Wildlife agencies in the U.S. are finding elevated levels of a class of toxic chemicals in game animals such as deer. The discovery is prompting health advisories in parts of the country where hunting and fishing are ways of life and key pieces of the economy. Authorities have detected the high levels of PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, in deer in several states, including Michigan and Maine. PFAS chemicals are industrial compounds used in numerous products, such as cookware and clothing. They are sometimes called “forever chemicals” for their persistence in the environment. The discovery of PFAS in animals hunted for sport and food represents a new challenge.

Biden: IBM investment to help in tech competition with China

Biden: IBM investment to help in tech competition with China

President Joe Biden says a $20 billion investment by IBM in New York’s Hudson River Valley will help give the United States a technological edge against China. He hailed the company's expansion during an appearance Thursday in Poughkeepsie, New York, with two House Democrats in competitive races in next month’s critical elections. The president cites IBM’s commitment as part of a larger manufacturing boom, spurred by this summer’s passage of a $280 billion measure intended to boost the semiconductor industry and scientific research. He says that legislation was needed for national and economic security and that “the Chinese Communist Party actively lobbied against” it.

UK offers new North Sea oil, gas licenses despite opposition

UK offers new North Sea oil, gas licenses despite opposition

The British government has opened a new licensing round for North Sea oil and gas exploration, despite criticism from environmentalists and scientists who say the move undermines the fight against climate change. The North Sea Transition Authority said Friday that almost 900 areas of the North Sea are available, with up to 100 licenses likely to be issued. The Conservative government argues that extracting more fossil fuels from the North Sea will create jobs is less environmentally harmful than importing gas and oil from abroad. Environmentalists say the only way to limit global warming to the internationally approved target of 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) is to stop extracting fossil fuels.

Watch Now: Related Video

Burkina Faso state funeral held for 27 soldiers killed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News