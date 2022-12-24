 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Sioux City Journal is partnering with Fleet Farm who is sponsoring 1,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
AP

EXPLAINER: Arctic blast sweeps US, causes bomb cyclone

  • Updated
  • 0
Arctic Blast Explainer

This satellite image made available by NOAA shows cloud cover over North America on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 at 1:31 p.m. An arctic blast is bringing extreme cold, heavy snow and intense wind across much of the U.S. this week — just in time for the holidays.

 Uncredited - hogp, NOAA

NEW YORK (AP) — An arctic blast has brought extreme cold, heavy snow and intense wind across much of the U.S. — just in time for the holidays.

The weather system, dubbed a “bomb cyclone,” is disrupting travel and causing hazardous winter conditions. Where is this winter weather coming from, and what's in store for the coming days?

WHAT’S HAPPENING?

A front of cold air is moving down from the Arctic, sending temperatures plunging.

Much of the U.S. will see below-average temperatures, said Bob Oravec, lead forecaster for the National Weather Service in College Park, Maryland.

Temperatures may drop by more than 20 degrees Fahrenheit (11 degrees Celsius) in just a few hours, the National Weather Service predicts.

People are also reading…

Wind chill temperatures could drop to dangerous lows far below zero — enough to cause frostbite within minutes. In parts of the Plains, the wind chill could dip as low as minus 70 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 57 Celsius).

Those in the Plains, the Upper Midwest and the Great Lakes were cautioned to expect blizzard conditions as heavy winds whip up the snow, according to the National Weather Service.

WHO WILL BE AFFECTED?

Pretty much everyone east of the Rockies — around two-thirds of the country — will see extreme weather, said Ryan Maue, a private meteorologist in the Atlanta area.

Though much of the West Coast will be shielded from the cold, the Arctic front is expected to pass east and south all the way through Florida.

Heavy snowfall and intense winds could be bad news for air travel, Oravec said.

And for those planning to hit the road for the holidays, “you’re going to have pretty serious whiteout conditions,” Maue cautioned.

HOW LONG WILL IT LAST?

This weather system is expected to bring some major “weather whiplash," said Judah Cohen, a winter storm expert for Atmospheric Environmental Research.

The cold isn’t going to stick around for long. After the dramatic plunge that will keep temperatures low for about a week, "everything will snap back to normal,” Cohen said.

Shortly after Christmas, temperatures are expected to start to warm up again, moving from west to east. They are likely to remain near normal through the end of the year in most of the U.S.

WHY IS THIS HAPPENING?

It all started farther north, as frigid air collected over the snow-covered ground in the Arctic, Maue said.

Then the jet stream — wobbling air currents in the middle and upper parts of the atmosphere — began pushing this cold pool down into the U.S.

As this arctic air is pushed into the warmer, moister air ahead of it, the system can quickly develop into serious weather — including what’s known as a “bomb cyclone," a fast-developing storm in which atmospheric pressure falls very quickly over 24 hours.

These severe weather events usually form over bodies of water, which have lots of warmth and moisture to feed the storm, Maue said. But with the huge amount of cold air coming through, we could see a rare bomb cyclone forming over land.

IS THIS NORMAL?

The storm is definitely a strong one, but “not unheard of for the winter seasons,” Oravec said.

It’s pretty normal to have cold air build up in the winter. This week, though, shifts in the jet stream have pushed the air more to the southeast than usual, Oravec said — sweeping the freeze across the country and making storm conditions more intense.

The U.S. probably won’t reach record-breaking lows, like those seen in the cold snap of 1983 or the polar vortex of 2014, Maue said.

Still, “for most people alive, this will be a memorable, top-10 extreme cold event,” Maue said.

———

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Arctic air will blast much of US just before Christmas

Arctic air will blast much of US just before Christmas

Forecasters are warning of treacherous holiday travel and life-threatening cold for big parts of the nation, an arctic air mass blows into the already-frigid southern United States. In a special weather statement Sunday, the National Weather Service predicted “extreme and prolonged freezing conditions for southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana.” The rare arctic air mass comes as an earlier storm system gradually winds down in the northeastern U.S., after burying parts of the region under two feet of snow. Utility companies brought in extra workers from other states but were hampered by slick roads and dangerous conditions.

Mystery Nevada fossil site could be ancient maternity ward

New research has found clues into a mysterious fossil site in Nevada, which may have been an ancient maternity ward for giant marine reptiles. The site is home to bones from dozens of ichthyosaurs — fishlike predators that could grow up to the size of a school bus. Scientists previously thought these creatures all died together in some dramatic event. But a study published Monday argues that the fossils added up over many years, as the creatures came back to the same place over generations to give birth. The bones are believed to be from the mothers and offspring that died there over the years.

A ravaged Quebec coast fights climate change by retreating

A ravaged Quebec coast fights climate change by retreating

When it comes to dealing with the consequences of climate change, the best advance can be to retreat. That's what officials have learned along a Canadian coastline that is particularly vulnerable to erosion. At Forillon National Park and the seaside town of Perce on Quebec's Gaspe Peninsula, civilization has been pulled back from the water’s edge where possible. Defenses erected against the sea ages ago have been dismantled. The idea, says one official, is to “move with the sea, not against it." The peninsula's approach is a test case for far-flung places where strategic capitulation to nature is possible, even when human settlements are in the mix.

Oppenheimer wrongly stripped of security clearance, US says

Oppenheimer wrongly stripped of security clearance, US says

The Biden administration has reversed a decades-old decision to revoke the security clearance of Robert Oppenheimer, the physicist called the father of the atomic bomb for his leading role in World War II’s Manhattan Project. U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Friday that the 1954 decision by the Atomic Energy Commission was made using a “flawed process" that violated the commission’s own regulations. U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont applauded the reversal, saying the 1954 decision followed a “manifestly unjust and unethical hearing that would be resoundingly condemned today.” A film about the scientist is expected to be released in theaters in July.

Canadian polar bears near 'bear capital' dying at fast rate

Canadian polar bears near 'bear capital' dying at fast rate

Polar bears in Canada’s Western Hudson Bay — on the southern edge of the Arctic — are continuing to die in high numbers, a new government survey of the land carnivore has found. Females and bear cubs are having an especially hard time, the study found. Researchers surveyed the region home to the ‘Polar Bear Capital of the World’ by air in 2021 and estimated there were 618 bears, down from the 842 in 2016, when the population was last counted. Frozen salt water, the sea ice that polar bears rely on to go out and hunt seals, continues to disappear.

South cleans up from tornadoes as blizzards advance north

South cleans up from tornadoes as blizzards advance north

A storm system that spawned dozens of reported tornadoes from east Texas to the Florida Panhandle was all but done with the South on Thursday after killing at least three people and uprooting families across Louisiana, where some homes were blown into pieces. Elsewhere, heavy snow and high winds meant more blizzards in the northern Midwest from the Dakotas through Michigan, with ice and snow causing trouble in places from the Appalachians through New England. The storms are expected to hobble the Midwest with wintry weather for days and push up the East Coast into New England.

A ravaged Quebec coast fights climate change by retreating

A ravaged Quebec coast fights climate change by retreating

When it comes to dealing with the consequences of climate change, the best advance can be to retreat. That’s what officials have learned along a Canadian coastline that is particularly vulnerable to erosion. At Forillon National Park and the seaside town of Perce on Quebec’s Gaspe Peninsula, civilization has been pulled back from the water’s edge where possible. Defenses erected against the sea ages ago have been dismantled. The idea, says one official, is to “move with the sea, not against it.” The peninsula’s approach is a test case for far-flung places where strategic capitulation to nature is possible, even when human settlements are in the mix.

Watch Now: Related Video

Arctic blast upends travel, disrupts power in US, Canada

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News