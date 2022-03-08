Exposure to wildfire smoke altered DNA structure in monkeys

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Take a seat, chin to the sky. Insert the swab, rotate slowly and switch nostrils — we know the drill. Only this time, it's not a COVID-19 test. And the nose is attached to a monkey.

Three years ago, researchers in Davis, Calif., swabbed the nasal cavities of 22 captive rhesus macaque monkeys that were born just before and after the 2008 wildfire season in California. Alterations in their DNA showed, for the first time, that exposure to wildfire smoke can create long-term changes in the way that genes are expressed in primates, they reported in January.

It's unknown whether the same results will be found in humans, and follow-up studies are underway. But the DNA modifications suggest that like the monkeys, young people breathing in orange skies may be more susceptible to respiratory illness and brain development issues later in life. Such studies of the long-term health effects could also open the door for future treatments to mitigate the damage of smoke, which poses a growing threat amid more frequent and toxic wildfires.

For years, scientists have associated the particulate matter from smoke with respiratory health complications such as COPD and asthma — particularly in children.

"We know air pollution is bad, but we don't know the specific regions (of the DNA) that it's targeting," said Juan Aguilera, a physician-scientist at Stanford University who was not affiliated with the research. "There's been, also, a need to know more about the long-term effects of the exposure."

The new study out of Davis addresses both of these gaps — identifying individual pathways by which smoke exposure impacts the body, and following those changes over time. To do so, researchers are looking to the epigenome: the layer of molecules on top of genetic code that dictates how DNA is interpreted, helping turn specific genes on and off.

"We're talking about a genetic component that basically tells the cells how to act and what to do," Aguilera explains. "Epigenetics studies how the environment and external exposures change our bodies and how our bodies work."

When Hong Ji and her colleagues from the California National Primate Research Center at UC Davis looked at the monkeys' nasal DNA, they were surprised to find that over 3,000 regions in the epigenome were different for monkeys that were exposed to the 2008 wildfires and those that weren't.

"I thought we'd be lucky to see something, but wow. ... There's these unappreciated, huge, massive changes across the genome that people did not realize," Ji said.

Some of the impacted regions deal with genes typically involved in immune response and neural development, meaning that smoke exposure could impact breathing and cognition in the long run. In fact, the researchers already showed that the monkeys born after the wildfires had reduced lung capacity and impaired lung function. The team is currently looking for signs of brain damage in the exposed monkeys, but previous studies have linked air pollution to autism and other neurodevelopmental disorders.

"Your body actually has the memory of previous exposures stored in the epigenome — the mark is always there," Ji said. "That memory could change the way you respond to infections or allergens or viruses."

These findings add to growing concerns for the dangers of inhaling wildfire smoke — particularly at a young age, when individuals haven't yet developed sufficient protection.

The researchers said they expect to see similar epigenetic effects in people. Ji is teaming up with Rebecca Schmidt at UC Davis to repeat the study in pregnant mothers and young children, and they're in the process of recruiting participants now.

