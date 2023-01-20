 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

First Native American woman in space steps out on spacewalk

The first Native American woman in space has ventured out on her first spacewalk

  • Updated
  • 0
Space Station

This photo provided by NASA, astronauts NASA's Nicole Mann and Japan's Koichi Wakata venture out on a spacewalk at the International Space Station on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Their job was to install support struts for small solar panels launching this summer, part of a continuing effort by NASA to expand the space station's power grid.

 Uncredited - hogp, NASA

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The first Native American woman in space ventured out on a spacewalk Friday to prep the International Space Station for more solar panels.

NASA astronaut Nicole Mann emerged alongside Japan's Koichi Wakata, lugging an equipment bag. Their job was to install support struts and brackets for new solar panels launching this summer, part of a continuing effort by NASA to expand the space station's power grid.

Mann, a Marine colonel and test pilot, rocketed into orbit last fall with SpaceX, becoming the first Native American woman in space. She is a member of the Wailacki of the Round Valley Indian Tribes in Northern California.

Wakata, Japan's spaceflight leader with five missions, also flew up on SpaceX. He helped build the station during the shuttle era.

People are also reading…

Friday was the first spacewalk for both.

The pair will depart the space station in another month or so.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

EXPLAINER: Tackling threat of mudslides in soaked California

EXPLAINER: Tackling threat of mudslides in soaked California

The record rainfall in California has soaked its steep hillsides, causing hundreds of landslides and heightening the threat to communities. So far the state has not seen another tragedy like the one in 2018 when mudslides roared through Montecito, killing 23 people and wiping out 130 homes. But the risk has been exacerbated with hillsides left barren by wildfires and drought making the land unable to absorb so much water. With climate change predicted to produce more severe weather, officials are scrambling to put in basins, nets and improve predictions of where landslides might occur to keep homes and people safe.

In Norway, sled dogs train and play in the warming Arctic

In Norway, sled dogs train and play in the warming Arctic

This mix of husky and Greenland dog is especially social and thrives in the cold. What hurts them is when this lunar landscape turns unusually warm, which is happening more often as much of the Arctic heats up several times faster than the rest of the world.

New ice core analysis shows sharp Greenland warming spike

New ice core analysis shows sharp Greenland warming spike

New ice core data shows Greenland is the warmest it's been in more than 1,000 years. Until Wednesday's study, scientists didn't have recent ice core data. The last ice core was from 1995. This newer data from 2011 shows a spike in temperatures between 1995 and 2011. Scientists say warming in Greenland in the past may have been masked by local weather variability. But not any more. Climate change is blowing that away. The study's lead author says this a clear signal of climate change. It also matches increased ice melt run-off from Greenland.

Job cuts in tech sector spread, Microsoft lays off 10,000

Job cuts in tech sector spread, Microsoft lays off 10,000

Microsoft is cutting 10,000 workers, almost 5% of its workforce, as it joins other tech companies in a scaling back of their pandemic-era expansions. The company said in a regulatory filing Wednesday that the layoffs were a response to “macroeconomic conditions and changing customer priorities.” The company said it will also be making changes to its hardware portfolio and consolidating its leased office locations. The loss of employees is far less than how many Microsoft hired during the COVID-19 pandemic as it responded to a boom in demand for its workplace software and cloud computing services as people worked and studied from home.

Feds send $930 million to curb 'crisis' of US West wildfires

Feds send $930 million to curb 'crisis' of US West wildfires

The Biden administration is directing $930 million toward reducing wildfire dangers in 10 western states by clearing trees and underbrush from national forests. The move announced Thursday comes as government officials have struggled to protect communities from destructive infernos being made worse by climate change. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack warned that “draconian” budget cuts floated by some Republicans who control the U.S. House could undermine the Democratic administration’s ambitions to lower wildfire risks. The work is projected to cost up to $50 billion. Last year’s climate and infrastructure bills combined included about $5 billion for the task.

Michigan wolf population holding steady, 2022 survey shows

Michigan wolf population holding steady, 2022 survey shows

The latest survey by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources shows gray wolves are holding their own in the state. An analysis of data collected last year produced an estimate of about 630 wolves in the state's Upper Peninsula. That's down from nearly 700 two years ago. But biologists say that the difference is insignificant and that the population has been steady for more than a decade. Wolves were driven from the state in the last century but have come back since getting protection from the Endangered Species Act. None are known to exist in the Lower Peninsula.

Say cheese! Galactic photo shoot captures 3 billion stars

Say cheese! Galactic photo shoot captures 3 billion stars

A galactic photo shoot has captured more than 3 billion stars and galaxies in one of the biggest sky surveys ever. A dark-energy camera on a telescope in Chile made the observations over two years, focusing on the Southern Hemisphere sky. Results were released this week. Most of these Milky Way objects are stars, shown in stunning detail. The count also includes small, distant galaxies that may have been mistaken as individual stars. With hundreds of billions of stars in the Milky Way, scientists expect the cosmic catalog to grow.

Warming to make California downpours even wetter, study says

Warming to make California downpours even wetter, study says

A new study says drenchings like those California has been getting since Christmas will only get wetter and nastier with climate change. Already more than 32 trillion gallons of rain and snow have fallen on California. But Thursday's new study says in a worst-case climate change scenario that could grow by another one-third. That's because a warmer world alters what goes on in storms and makes the rain and snow fall harder at its peak and grows the area it falls on. But this study uses a worst-case scenario the world is not quite on track for at the moment.

Watch Now: Related Video

More than a million people protest in France against pension reforms

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News