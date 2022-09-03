Fuel leak ruins NASA's 2nd attempt at launching moon rocket

NASA's new moon rocket sprang another dangerous fuel leak Saturday, forcing launch controllers to call off their second attempt to send a crew capsule into lunar orbit with test dummies.
The first attempt earlier in the week was also marred by escaping hydrogen, but those leaks were elsewhere on the 322-foot (98-meter) rocket, the most powerful ever built by NASA.
Launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson and her team tried to plug Saturday's leak the way they did the last time: stopping and restarting the flow of super-cold liquid hydrogen in hopes of removing the gap around a seal in the supply line. They tried that twice, in fact, and also flushed helium through the line. But the leak persisted.
Blackwell-Thompson finally halted the countdown after three to four hours of futile effort.
The $4.1 billion test flight is the first step in NASA's Artemis program of renewed lunar exploration, named after the twin sister of Apollo in Greek mythology.
Twelve astronauts walked on the moon during NASA’s Apollo program, the last time in 1972.
3 charts that explain the moon mission
Photos: Artemis mission awaits liftoff
Photographers and reporters work near NASA's Artemis I rocket at Kennedy Space Center on August 29. A range of issues prevented liftoff then.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
In this Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 remote camera photo, a lightning bolt strikes near NASA's new moon rocket as she sits on Launch Pad 39-Bin Cape Canaveral, Fla. This is scheduled to be the first flight of NASA's 21st-century moon-exploration program, named Artemis after Apollo's mythological twin sister.
Chris O'Meara - staff, AP
The NASA moon rocket stands on Pad 39B before the Artemis 1 mission to orbit the moon at the Kennedy Space Center, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla.
Brynn Anderson - staff, AP
The NASA moon rocket stands on Pad 39B ready for the Artemis 1 mission to orbit the Moon at the Kennedy Space Center, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. The next launch opportunity is scheduled for Saturday.
John Raoux - staff, AP
The NASA moon rocket stands on Pad 39B before the Artemis 1 mission to orbit the moon at the Kennedy Space Center, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla.
Brynn Anderson - staff, AP
The NASA moon rocket, seen from Canaveral National Seashore, stands on Pad 39B before the Artemis 1 mission to orbit the moon at the Kennedy Space Center, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Titusville, Fla. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
The NASA moon rocket stands on Pad 39B after yesterdays scrub for the Artemis 1 mission to orbit the Moon at the Kennedy Space Center, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. The next launch opportunity is scheduled for Friday.
John Raoux - staff, AP
The NASA moon rocket stands ready at sunrise on Pad 39B before the Artemis 1 mission to orbit the moon at the Kennedy Space Center, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
A spectator naps in a chair near the Saturn V visitor center hours before the NASA moon rocket launch for the Artemis 1 mission to orbit the moon at the Kennedy Space Center, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Michael Sarafin, center, Artemis Mission Manager, answers questions during a new conference about the status of the NASA moon rocket for the Artemis 1 mission to orbit the Moon as NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, left, and James Free, right, associate administrator for the Exploration Systems Development listen at the Kennedy Space Center, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla.
John Raoux - staff, AP
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson arrives at a news conference to address the status of the NASA moon rocket for the Artemis 1 mission to orbit the Moon at the Kennedy Space Center, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla.
John Raoux - staff, AP
Michael Sarafin, Artemis Mission Manager answers questions during a new conference about the status of the NASA moon rocket for the Artemis 1 mission to orbit the Moon at the Kennedy Space Center, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla.
John Raoux - staff, AP
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson listens to a question from reporters during a news conference about the status of the NASA moon rocket for the Artemis 1 mission to orbit the Moon at the Kennedy Space Center, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla.
John Raoux - staff, AP
A NASA helicopter flies past the agency's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft atop the mobile launcher at Launch Pad 39B, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. The launch was scrubbed.
Joel Kowsky - hogp, NASA
A vendor sells souvenir flags to spectators on the Max Brewer Bridge waiting to view the launch of the Artemis I mission to orbit the moon at the Kennedy Space Center, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Titusville, Fla. The launch was scrubbed.
Phelan M. Ebenhack - freelancer, FR121174 AP
A child waves a souvenir flag while waiting on the Max Brewer Bridge to view the launch on Pad 39B for the Artemis I mission to orbit the moon at the Kennedy Space Center, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Titusville, Fla. The launch was scrubbed.
Phelan M. Ebenhack - freelancer, FR121174 AP
Spectators sleep next to the Max Brewer Bridge while waiting to view the launch on Pad 39B for the Artemis I mission to orbit the moon at the Kennedy Space Center, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Titusville , Fla. The launch was scrubbed.
Phelan M. Ebenhack - freelancer, FR121174 AP
Spectators leave the Max Brewer Bridge after a scrub of the launch of the Artemis I mission to orbit the moon at the Kennedy Space Center, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Titusville, Fla.
Phelan M. Ebenhack - freelancer, FR121174 AP
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!