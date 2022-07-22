 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Georgia test scores rise, but stay below pre-pandemic levels

  • Updated
  • 0

ATLANTA (AP) — Test scores for Georgia students recovered some in the 2021-2022 school year from from their pandemic plunge, but remain significantly below pre-pandemic levels, raising questions about whether students can fully recover and how long that might take.

The Georgia Department of Education released the annual Milestones test results Friday. Students in grades 3-8 as well as high schoolers take the tests. Federal law requires most of the tests.

Officials in the state Department of Education, which has downplayed the importance of standardized testing under Republican state Superintendent Richard Woods, are taking a positive approach to the results, which were generally improved from 2021, when Georgia administered tests under federal mandate despite opposition by Woods.

People are also reading…

“You will see that results have not yet reached pre-pandemic levels, but they show that academic recovery is underway in Georgia’s public schools," Allison Timberlake, deputy state superintendent for assessment and accountability, told reporters Wednesday in a pre-release briefing.

Normally, test results would be used to assign A-to-F letter grades to schools and districts. That won't happen for a third year in a row because the state can’t reliably compute some figures. There was no testing in 2020 and shares of students taking the tests in 2021 varied widely from school to school, making it generally invalid to compare 2021 and 2022 results at the school or district level, officials said.

Instead, the state will publish multiple measures that are normally parts of the overall grade, after the federal government waived part of the requirements for the state’s normal evaluation system.

Proficiency levels — the share of students meeting expectations for what they should know — averaged above 43% in English language arts and math in 2019, the last year before the pandemic. Last year they averaged above 38% in English language arts and above 37% in math. While most grades showed improvement from 2021, seventh graders continued to sink in both math and English.

Achievement levels on four required high school tests rebounded strongly after particularly sharp drops in 2021, when the state Board of Education, after strong pressure from Woods, voted to make those tests count nothing in a student's grade. This year, the tests returned to counting 20% of a student's grade in American literature and composition, algebra, biology and U.S. history. But even with big increases, achievement levels did not return to pre-pandemic levels.

The state will use the 2022 results to set new baseline measurements that will be used to calculate how much student achievement grows from year-to-year, meaning schools could get a lot of credit for growth if they return to pre-pandemic achievement levels.

Timberlake said that although all Georgia schools returned to in-person learning last year, students were still missing class because of COVID-19.

“We know that students had less opportunity to learn all the content standards given the interruptions from the pandemic, so when scores are lower, we don’t know if it’s because they actually performed lower or they just didn’t have the opportunity to learn all the standards as they would in a typical year.”

Meghan Frick, a spokesperson for the state Department of Education, said the state has taken steps to “proactively address learning loss," including hiring academic recovery specialists, providing grants for afterschool and summer programs, providing formative assessments to help schools evaluate student achievement before the state tests and providing free slots in Georgia's virtual school.

The state in June released a report on teacher burnout that warned that it was unrealistic to expect achievement to return to pre-pandemic levels "without giving teachers the time, support, resources, and compassion to meet students at their current academic levels.”

NWEA, a not-for-profit group that makes tests used by schools nationwide, released a report last week that found achievement levels were rebounding somewhat nationwide, but that a recovery to pre-pandemic levels “is years away” and that federal COVID-19 aid is likely to run out before then. NWEA also found that nonwhite students and students in high-poverty schools remain disproportionately impacted.

Follow Jeff Amy at http://twitter.com/jeffamy.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

EXPLAINER: Foot-and-mouth disease and the efforts to stop it

EXPLAINER: Foot-and-mouth disease and the efforts to stop it

An outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in cattle is raising alarm in Indonesia and its neighbors. Indonesia is using vaccination, culling and animal monitoring to try and curb the spread, but it's already sickened hundreds of thousands of cattle. The virus easily spreads through contact and airborne transmission and can quickly infect entire herds. People don't get the disease but can spread it if their clothes, vehicles or other items are contaminated. Australia is free of the disease but is worried because Indonesia's outbreak has spread to Bali, a popular destination for Australian tourists. Australia is offering assistance and stepping up detection and prevention steps at its airports to keep the virus out.

The Latest: Saudi Arabia downplays normalization with Israel

The Latest: Saudi Arabia downplays normalization with Israel

Saudi Arabia’s top diplomat has downplayed talk of normalization with Israel after the kingdom opened its airspace to Israeli commercial flights and hammered out a complex deal over islands in the Red Sea that required Israeli assent. Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Farhan bin Faisal spoke to reporters on Saturday, after a four-day visit by President Joe Biden to the region. The U.S. leader spent two days in Saudi Arabia, where he held talks with the Saudi king and the crown prince, the de facto ruler of the kingdom, and took part in a summit of regional leaders. Prince Farhan stressed there wasn't any talk of any military cooperation with Israel or a so-called “Arab NATO.”

How canine heart disease was tied to grain-free dog food

How canine heart disease was tied to grain-free dog food

In 2018, the FDA began investigating whether the increasing popularity of grain-free dog foods had led to a sudden rise in a potentially fatal heart disease in dogs. Four years later, the FDA has reached no conclusion, but the publicity surrounding the issue has shrunk the once-promising market for grain-free dog foods.  A six-month investigation has found that a tangled web of industry funding and interests influenced the origin, data collection, and course of the FDA study. Makers of grain-free dog foods and their suppliers, in turn, have exerted pressure on the FDA to protect their market share.

Italian, Russian share rare spacewalk amid Ukraine tensions

Italian, Russian share rare spacewalk amid Ukraine tensions

An Italian astronaut teamed up with a Russian cosmonaut in a rare spacewalking show of unity. Thursday's seven-hour spacewalk was conducted as tensions over Ukraine continue to ricochet back home. The spacewalk was in question last week when the Russian Space Agency's now former chief threatened to halt work on the 37-foot arm outside the International Space Station. Samantha Cristoforetti and Oleg Artemyev joined forces to work on Europe's new robot arm. Russian cosmonauts typically pair up for spacewalks, although astronauts from NASA and the European Space Agency occasionally ventured out with them years ago.

Excavation of graves begins at site of colonial Black church

Excavation of graves begins at site of colonial Black church

Archaeologists in Virginia have begun excavating three suspected graves at the original site of one of the nation’s oldest Black churches. If human remains are found, experts will conduct DNA tests and bone analysis to determine who was buried there and how they lived. The First Baptist Church was formed in 1776 by free and enslaved Black people in Williamsburg. Members initially met secretly in fields and under trees in defiance of laws that prevented African Americans from congregating. A total of 41 apparent burial plots have been identified. The suspected graves were discovered last year after the church's original structure was unearthed. The land is part of what is now Colonial Williamsburg, the living history museum.

Beloved monarch butterflies now listed as endangered

Beloved monarch butterflies now listed as endangered

Monarch butterflies are now listed as endangered because of fast dwindling populations in North America. The International Union for the Conservation of Nature announced the designation on Thursday for the orange-and-black butterflies. The group estimates that populations have declined between 22% and 72% over a decade. After wintering in central Mexico, the butterflies migrate north to Canada. They breed new generations along the way that begin the return trip at the end of summer. The butterflies are imperiled by loss of habitat and increased use of herbicides and pesticides for agriculture, as well as climate change.

Biden announces modest climate actions; pledges more to come

Biden announces modest climate actions; pledges more to come

President Joe Biden has announced modest new steps to combat climate change and promised more robust action to come, saying, “This is an emergency and I will look at it that way.” The president stopped short Wednesday of issuing a formal declaration of a climate emergency. Democrats and environmental groups have been seeking such a declaration after an influential Democratic senator quashed hopes for sweeping legislation to address global warming. Biden he hinted such a step could be coming. During a speech at a former coal-powered plan in Massachusetts, Biden said he would use his executive powers to turn concern about a climate emergency into “formal, official government actions.”

Most major nations lag in acting on climate-fighting goals

Most major nations lag in acting on climate-fighting goals

Most major countries are finding that it's easier to promise to fight climate change than to actually do it. Experts who track action to reduce carbon emissions say only the European Union is close to doing what's necessary to limit global warming to a few more tenths of a degree. A new report finds that the U.S. is on track to cut emissions by 24% to 30% by 2030, but that's far lower than the country's goal of reducing by 50% to 52%. Experts say other nations, particularly China, are waiting to see what happens in the U.S. But Congress and the Supreme Court have stymied the Biden administration's climate-fighting plan.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

VP Harris: Biden 'is in good spirits'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News