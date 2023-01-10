German court rejects activist bid to stay in doomed village

Drone advances in Ukraine have accelerated a technology trend that could soon bring the world’s first fully autonomous robots to the battlefield and inaugurate a new age of warfare. Experts say it may be only a matter of time before either Russia or Ukraine, or both, deploy drones programmed to find and attack targets without help from humans. That would mark a revolution in military technology as profound as the introduction of the machine gun. Ukraine already has semi-autonomous drones endowed with artificial intelligence. Russia also claims to possess AI weaponry. But there are no confirmed instances of a nation putting into combat drones that have killed entirely on their own.