Glass act: Scientists reveal secrets of frog transparency

WASHINGTON (AP) — Now you see them, now you don’t.

Some frogs found in South and Central America have the rare ability to turn on and off their nearly transparent appearance, researchers report Thursday in the journal Science.

During the day, these nocturnal frogs sleep by hanging underneath tree leaves. Their delicate, greenish transparent forms don't cast shadows, rendering them almost invisible to birds and other predators passing overhead or underneath.

But when northern glass frogs wake up and hop around in search of insects and mates, they take on an opaque reddish-brown color.

“When they’re transparent, it’s for their safety,” said Junjie Yao, a Duke University biomedical engineer and study co-author. When they’re awake, they can actively evade predators, but when they’re sleeping and most vulnerable, “they have adapted to remain hidden.”

Using light and ultrasound imaging technology, the researchers discovered the secret: While asleep, the frogs concentrate, or “hide,” nearly 90% of their red blood cells in their liver.

Because they have transparent skin and other tissues, it’s the blood circulating through their bodies that would otherwise give them away. The frogs also shrink and pack together most of their internal organs, Yao said.

The research “beautifully explains” how “glass frogs conceal blood in the liver to maintain transparency,” said Juan Manuel Guayasamin, a frog biologist at University San Francisco of Quito, Ecuador, who was not involved in the study.

Exactly how they do this, and why it doesn’t kill them, remains a mystery. For most animals, having very little blood circulating oxygen for several hours would be deadly. And concentrating blood so tightly would result in fatal clotting. But somehow, the frogs survive.

Further research on the species could provide useful clues for the development of anti-blood clotting medications, said Carlos Taboada, a Duke University biologist and study co-author.

Only a few animals, mostly ocean dwellers, are naturally transparent, said Oxford University biologist Richard White, who was not involved in the study. “Transparency is super rare in nature, and in land animals, it’s essentially unheard of outside of the glass frog,” White said.

Those that are transparent include some fish, shrimp, jellyfish, worms and insects — none of which move large quantities of red blood through their bodies. The trick of hiding blood while sleeping appears to be unique to the frogs.

“It’s just this really amazing, dynamic form of camouflage,” said White.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Satellite launched to map the world's oceans, lakes, rivers

A U.S.-French satellite that will map most of the world's water has rocketed into orbit. The predawn launch Friday from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California capped a highly successful year for NASA. The satellite will conduct the first global survey of its kind. Besides oceans and seas, it will measure the height and flow of water in millions of lakes and more than 1 million miles of rivers. Scientists say the measurements are needed more than ever as climate change worsens droughts, flooding and coastal erosion. Cheers erupted at control centers in California and France as the spacecraft started its mission.

Arctic air will blast much of US just before Christmas

Forecasters are warning of treacherous holiday travel and life-threatening cold for big parts of the nation, an arctic air mass blows into the already-frigid southern United States. In a special weather statement Sunday, the National Weather Service predicted “extreme and prolonged freezing conditions for southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana.” The rare arctic air mass comes as an earlier storm system gradually winds down in the northeastern U.S., after burying parts of the region under two feet of snow. Utility companies brought in extra workers from other states but were hampered by slick roads and dangerous conditions.

Oppenheimer wrongly stripped of security clearance, US says

The Biden administration has reversed a decades-old decision to revoke the security clearance of Robert Oppenheimer, the physicist called the father of the atomic bomb for his leading role in World War II’s Manhattan Project. U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Friday that the 1954 decision by the Atomic Energy Commission was made using a “flawed process" that violated the commission’s own regulations. U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont applauded the reversal, saying the 1954 decision followed a “manifestly unjust and unethical hearing that would be resoundingly condemned today.” A film about the scientist is expected to be released in theaters in July.

Mystery Nevada fossil site could be ancient maternity ward

New research has found clues into a mysterious fossil site in Nevada, which may have been an ancient maternity ward for giant marine reptiles. The site is home to bones from dozens of ichthyosaurs — fishlike predators that could grow up to the size of a school bus. Scientists previously thought these creatures all died together in some dramatic event. But a study published Monday argues that the fossils added up over many years, as the creatures came back to the same place over generations to give birth. The bones are believed to be from the mothers and offspring that died there over the years.

A ravaged Quebec coast fights climate change by retreating

When it comes to dealing with the consequences of climate change, the best advance can be to retreat. That's what officials have learned along a Canadian coastline that is particularly vulnerable to erosion. At Forillon National Park and the seaside town of Perce on Quebec's Gaspe Peninsula, civilization has been pulled back from the water’s edge where possible. Defenses erected against the sea ages ago have been dismantled. The idea, says one official, is to “move with the sea, not against it." The peninsula's approach is a test case for far-flung places where strategic capitulation to nature is possible, even when human settlements are in the mix.

South cleans up from tornadoes as blizzards advance north

A storm system that spawned dozens of reported tornadoes from east Texas to the Florida Panhandle was all but done with the South on Thursday after killing at least three people and uprooting families across Louisiana, where some homes were blown into pieces. Elsewhere, heavy snow and high winds meant more blizzards in the northern Midwest from the Dakotas through Michigan, with ice and snow causing trouble in places from the Appalachians through New England. The storms are expected to hobble the Midwest with wintry weather for days and push up the East Coast into New England.

