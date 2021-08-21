Here's when you can see full blue moon this weekend

The full blue moon, which happens about once every 2.7 years on average, won't actually appear blue, though. That only happens even more rarely, when "volcanic eruptions or forest fires send lots of smoke and fine dust into the atmosphere," according to Sky & Telescope.

This moon has had many different names. The Maine Farmers' Almanac first published Native Americans' terms for the full moons in the 1930s, according to NASA, including the Algonquin tribes' "Sturgeon Moon," named after large fish that were more easily caught in the Great Lakes and other bodies of water during this time, and the "Green Corn Moon."

The name of the August full moon differs across cultures, however. The Anishnaabe people refer to it as the "berry moon," while the Cherokee people call it the "drying up moon." For the Comanche people, August's full moon is the "summer moon." The Creek people know it as the "big harvest" moon. And the Hopi people call it the "moon of joyful."

See all of the Native American names for this full moon on the Western Washington University Planetarium website.