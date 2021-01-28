Here's when you can see January's Wolf Moon and other upcoming skywatching opportunities

Nov. 19 will see a partial eclipse of the moon, and skywatchers in North America and Hawaii will see it between 1 a.m. ET and 7:06 a.m. ET.

And the year ends with a total eclipse of the sun on Dec. 4. It won't be seen in North America, but those in the Falkland Islands, the southern tip of Africa, Antarctica and southeastern Australia will be able to spot it.

Visible planets

Skywatchers will have multiple opportunities to spot the planets in our sky during certain mornings and evenings throughout 2021, according to the Farmer's Almanac planetary guide.

It's possible to see most of these with the naked eye, with the exception of distant Neptune, but binoculars or a telescope will provide the best view.

Mercury will look like a bright star in the morning sky from Feb. 28 to March 20, June 27 to July 16, and Oct. 18 to Nov. 1. It will shine in the night sky from Jan. 15 to Jan. 31, May 3 to May 24, Aug. 31 to Sept. 21 and Nov. 29 to Dec. 31.