 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Hollywood missing the drama in climate change, group says

  • 0
Climate Change Hollywood

In this undated photo provided by Good Energy, the online resource “Good Energy: A Playbook for Screenwriting in the Age of Climate Change" is displayed on a computer monitor. The project, intended to increase climate change-related words and phrases in TV and film scripts, was created with feedback from more than 100 film and TV writers, said Anna Jane Joyner, editor-in-chief of the playbook and founder of Good Energy, a nonprofit consultancy.

 Uncredited - handout one time use, Good Energy

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hollywood's response to climate change includes donations, protests and other activism. but it's apparently missing out on an approach close to home.

Only a sliver of screen fiction, 2.8%, refers to climate change-related words, according to a new study of 37,453 film and TV scripts from 2016-20. A blueprint for ways to turn that around was released Tuesday.

“Good Energy: A Playbook for Screenwriting in the Age of Climate Change" was created with feedback from more than 100 film and TV writers, said Anna Jane Joyner, editor-in-chief of the playbook and founder of Good Energy, a nonprofit consultancy.

“A big hurdle that we encountered was that writers were associating climate stories with apocalypse stories,” she said in an interview. “The main purpose of the playbook is to expand that menu of possibilities....to a larger array of how it would be showing up in our real life.”

Among those who provided funding for the playbook project are Bloomberg Philanthropies, Sierra Club and the Walton Family Foundation.

People are also reading…

Waves of celebrities have been sounding the climate alarm, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Jane Fonda, Don Cheadle and Shailene Woodley. DiCaprio also starred in “Don't Look Up,” the 2021 Oscar-nominated film in which a comet hurtling toward an indifferent Earth is a metaphor for the peril of climate-change apathy.

But the playbook is asking writers and industry executives to consider a variety of less-dire approaches, Joyner said, with examples and resources included.

“We describe it as a spectrum, everything from showing the impact with solutions in the background,” such as including solar panels in an exterior shot of a building, she said. Casual mentions of climate change in scenes also can be effective.

“If you’re already attached to a character in a story and it authentically comes up in conversation for the character, it validates for the audience that it’s OK to talk about in your day-to-day lives,” Joyner said.

Dorothy Fortenberry, a TV writer (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) and playwright, said the industry needs to broaden its view of who it writes about, not just what.

“Climate change is something that right now is affecting people who aren't necessarily the people that Hollywood tends to write stories about. It's affecting farmers in Bangladesh, farmers in Peru, farmers in Kentucky,” Fortenberry said. “If we told stories about different kinds of people, there would be opportunities to seamlessly weave climate in.”

The entertainment industry’s failure to use its storytelling powers more effectively on the issue seems unsurprising to Joyner, who's been working on climate-change communications in various sectors and communities for 15 years.

For the first decade, it felt like “screaming into the void” because of the lack of response, Joyner said. But there is evidence of increasing concern among Americans regarding climate change, she said, including those who are in Hollywood.

“We've all gone through a kind of awakening,” she said. There are a number of documentaries and news programs about climate change, she said, expressing optimism that fiction creators will make steady progress.

Good Energy funded the script analysis by the Norman Lear Center’s Media Impact Project at the University of Southern California's Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism.

As part of the study that's yet to be released in full, researchers checked for references to 36 key words and phrases including “climate change,” “fracking” and “global warming” in TV episodes and movies released in the U.S. market.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Battle over carbon capture as tool to fight climate change

Battle over carbon capture as tool to fight climate change

Last year, Congress pledged $3.5 billion to carbon capture and sequestration projects around the United States, which has been called the largest federal investment ever by advocates for the technology. Advocates say that the technology is much needed if the world hopes to transition away from fossil fuels, and the United Nations' top scientists say it could be part of the solution. But environmental justice advocates and residents of legacy pollution communities are wary of the technology, with many calling it a “false solution.”

WH environmental justice advisors press for Justice40 action

WH environmental justice advisors press for Justice40 action

Key members of the White House Environmental Justice Advisory Council say they plan to use $14 million from the Bezos Earth Fund to make sure the Biden administration follows through on its Justice40 initiative, a commitment that 40% of benefits from all climate and environment investment go to disadvantaged communities. Beverly Wright told attendees at an environmental justice conference in New Orleans Tuesday that Justice40 is a novel idea but more needs to be done to make it a reality. 

WVa art exhibit celebrating Black women ending this week

An art exhibit at Shepherd University featuring acrylic canvas paintings of Black women who have made significant contributions to history is ending Saturday. “Physical and Spiritual Bodies” pays tribute to nine women who have excelled in history, civil rights, sciences, math, education, arts, engineering, medicine, business and sports. Among the women featured are pioneering mathematician Katherine Johnson and tennis star Serena Williams. The artist is Chiquita Howard-Bostic, chair of the University Department of Sociology, Criminology, and Criminal Justice and associate vice president for diversity, equity and inclusivity.

Board defends admissions policy at prestigious high school

Board defends admissions policy at prestigious high school

A Virginia school board says its new admissions policy at a prestigious high school in northern Virginia does not discriminate against Asian American students and is not an attempt to achieve “racial balancing." The Fairfax County School Board made that argument in its response to an emergency request filed with the U.S. Supreme Court by a coalition of parents trying to overturn the policy. The group Coalition for TJ last week asked the high court to vacate a ruling allowing the Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology to continue using its admissions policy while the school board appeals a lower court ruling that found the policy discriminatory.

There's still a way to reach global goal on climate change

There's still a way to reach global goal on climate change

A new study finds that if the nations of the world live up to their promises, future climate change can be kept to within an international goal set by scientists. But it won't be the safest international goal. Wednesday's study says the world can keep warming to 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial times. But that's only if short and long term promises to cut climate pollution are kept. Scientists say that's a big if.  The study also says a more protective climate goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius is looking more and more unlikely.

Watch Now: Related Video

French presidential election: Macron and Le Pen prepare debate before runoff

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News