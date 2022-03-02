House committees pass bill creating new plan for Mauna Kea

HONOLULU (AP) — Three House committees on Wednesday passed legislation that would create a new governing body for the summit of Mauna Kea, the tallest peak in Hawaii and the location of some of the world's most advanced telescopes.

The legislation now goes to the full House for consideration.

The mountain has been the focus of demonstrations in recent years to block the construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope, which would be among the planet's largest optical observatory. Native Hawaiians who led the protests believe the mountain's summit is sacred and the observatory would desecrate the land.

Rep. David Tarnas, the chairperson of the House Water and Land Committee, said the heads of the three House committees recognized the importance of Mauna Kea, the serious responsibility they have to manage it and the strong opinions on all sides.

“The House is seeking a path forward that provides a substantive role for Native Hawaiians in the decision making about the management of Mauna Kea and provides a stable future for astronomy on Mauna Kea,” Tarnas said before the lawmakers voted.

The new governing body would have ten voting members.

This story has been corrected to show that the new governing body would have ten voting members, not nine members.

