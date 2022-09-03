 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
How to watch the Artemis moon mission launch today

Yes, Artemis I will travel for roughly 40 days, reaching 40,000 miles above the moon, but astronaut Jessica Meir shared several other reasons why this mission is historic.

NASA will try again Saturday to launch its new moon rocket on a test flight, after engine trouble halted the first countdown this week.

Managers said they are changing fueling procedures to deal with the issue. A bad sensor also could be to blame for Monday's scrapped launch, they noted.

The 322-foot (98-meter) rocket — the most powerful ever built by NASA — remains on its pad at Kennedy Space Center with an empty crew capsule on top.

The Space Launch System rocket will attempt to send the capsule around the moon and back. No one will be aboard, just three test dummies. If successful, it will be the first capsule to fly to the moon since NASA’s Apollo program 50 years ago.

This website will have live coverage of the scheduled launch Saturday afternoon. NASA YouTube programming is scheduled to begin at 4:45 a.m. Central time. Launch coverage kicks off at 11:15 a.m. Central.

