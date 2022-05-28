Human genome of Pompeii victim sequenced for the first time

Scientists have successfully sequenced the genome of a man who died after the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD for the first time.
Researchers studied the remains of two individuals found in a building known as the House of the Craftsman, a dwelling in the densely populated center of Pompeii, and distilled their DNA, according to a study published Thursday in the Scientific Reports journal.
Pompeii was home to up to 20,000 people before it was destroyed in the eruption, which was visible from more than 40 kilometers (25 miles) away. More than 2,000 people died as a direct consequence. The city was buried under a 23-foot-deep layer of ash and debris after the volcanic explosion, which preserved the ruins from the damaging effects of weather and climate. It has since become a popular tourist destination, as well as a rich site of study for archaeologists.
The structure, form and length of both skeletons suggest that one set of remains belonged to a man who was aged between 35 and 40 when he died, whereas the other skeletal remains came from a 50-year-old woman.
'Unbelievable' achievement
While scientists could obtain ancient DNA from both individuals, they were only able to sequence the entire genome from the man's remains because there were gaps in the sequences extracted from the woman's remains.
"Pompeii is one of the most unique and remarkable archaeological sites on the planet, and it is one of the reasons that we know so much about the classical world. To be able to work and contribute in adding more knowledge about this unique place is unbelievable," Gabriele Scorrano, an assistant professor in the department of health and medical sciences at the University of Copenhagen and a lead author of the study, told CNN over email.
Pompeii is one of the world's most intensively studied archaeological sites, but getting detailed genetic information from the skeletal remains preserved in Pompeii had long eluded scientists.
Before this latest study only short stretches of mitochondrial DNA from human and animal remains from Pompeii had been sequenced, a news release announcing the study said.
Scorrano said it may have been possible to successfully extract ancient DNA from their samples because pyroclastic materials -- a burning hot mix of gas, lava and debris -- discharged during the eruption may have protected the DNA from environmental factors, such as oxygen in the atmosphere that led to decomposing.
"Individuals in Pompeii were not directly in contact with volcanic lava, but rather were enveloped in volcanic ash," Scorrano said.
He said this created an oxygen-free environment, which helped preserve the DNA in the skeletal remains.
"One of the main drivers of DNA degradation is oxygen (the other being water). Temperature works more as a catalyst, speeding up the process. Therefore, if low oxygen is present, there is a limit of how much DNA degradation can take place," Scorrano added.
Analysis of the genome has shed light on the genetic diversity of the human population that lived on the Italian Peninsula, when Pompeii was destroyed nearly 2,000 years ago.
Scientists compared DNA from the man's remains with that of 1,030 ancient people, and 471 western Eurasian individuals.
Their findings show that he shared similar DNA to modern central Italians and other people who lived in Italy during the Roman imperial age, which took place from 27 BC to 476 AD.
Further analysis of the male individual's mitochondrial DNA, which relates to his matrilineal ancestry, and his Y chromosome, which reflects the male line, also revealed groups of genes that are frequently found in people from Sardinia, but not among other people who resided in Italy during the Roman imperial age.
"It is significant because it shows that there is a lot we still don't know about the genetic diversity at the time of the Roman Empire, and how this impacts modern Italians and other Mediterranean populations," Scorrano said.
Researchers also linked lesions found during analysis of the male individual's skeleton and DNA to mycobacterium -- the type of bacteria that is linked to tuberculosis, which suggests that he suffered from this disease before his death.
"To take part in a study like this was a great privilege, Pompeii is a unique context in all points of view, the anthropological one allows one to study a human community involved in a natural disaster," Scorrano said.
___
50 images of the universe from the Hubble Space Telescope
50 images of the universe from the Hubble Space Telescope
The Pillars of Creation (1995)
The Eagle Nebula in Infrared (2015)
Prelude to a Cosmic Explosion (1995)
The Giant Next Door (2015)
The King of Planets (2017)
Jupiter's Auroras (2016)
Galaxies in Collision (2010)
It's Full of Galaxies (1996)
Echoes from an Explosion (2010)
The First Image of Another Star (1996)
Seeing With Gravity's Telescope (2018)
Five Moons for Tiny Pluto (2012)
A Dying Star and an Hourglass (1996)
The Horsehead Nebula in Infrared (2013)
A Jet from a Black Hole (2010)
The Colorful Crab (2020)
A Flickering Cosmic Candle (2013)
Saturn's Rings and Hexagon (2019)
Northern and Southern Lights, Saturn Style (2010)
A Supernova in the Galactic Outskirts (1999)
A Galactic Whirlpool (2005)
A Ring of Bright Matter (2013)
Gonggong and Xiangliu
What's Deeper than Deep? Ultra Deep (2004)
The Invisible Made Visible (2009)
Neptune's Dark Spot (2019)
Gravity Makes You See Quadruple (2020)
The Southern Pinwheel Galaxy (2014)
A Stellar Shockwave (2002)
A Cosmic Penguin (2013)
Snapshots of Infant Star Systems (2006)
Ancient Stellar Jewels (2015)
The Tarantula Nebula in Infrared (2014)
An Inbound Comet (2017)
Our Next-Nearest Galactic Neighbor (2019)
A Galactic Rose (2011)
A Cap of Clouds (2019)
When the Same Supernova Happens More Than Once (2015)
Blowing Stellar Bubbles (2016)
A Supernova on the Face of a Spiral Galaxy (2018)
The Red Rectangle Nebula (2004)
A Moon for Makemake (2016)
Yeeting a Star From the Galaxy
The Sombrero Galaxy (2003)
A Dusty Red Planet (2018)
A Deceptive Grouping (2009)
The Beauty of a Dying Star (2004)
A Breathtakingly Distant Galaxy (2016)
A Most Peculiar Star (2004)
Hubble's Legacy (2019)
50 images of the universe from the Hubble Space Telescope
Ray Liotta, the actor best known for playing mobster Henry Hill in “Goodfellas” and baseball player Shoeless Joe Jackson in “Field of Dreams,” has died. He was 67. An official at the Dominican Republic’s National Forensic Science Institute who was not authorized to speak to the media confirmed the death of Ray Liotta and said his body was taken to the Cristo Redentor morgue. Liotta’s publicist, Jen Allen, said he was in the Dominican Republic shooting a new movie and didn’t wake up Thursday morning. Liotta's most iconic role, as real life mobster Henry Hill in Martin Scorsese’s “Goodfellas” came in 1990.
Boeing's astronaut taxi has returned to Earth from the International Space Station, completing a repeat test flight with a mannequin on board. The Starliner capsule parachuted into the New Mexico desert just four hours after leaving the orbiting lab Wednesday. Aside from a few snags, Starliner appears to have clinched its high-stakes shakedown cruise 2 1/2 years after its botched first attempt. That means NASA test pilots will fly next, perhaps by year's end. NASA wants two competing U.S. companies ferrying astronauts to and from the space station. SpaceX is already the established leader.
The coronavirus mutant that is now dominant in the United States spreads faster than its omicron predecessors, is adept at escaping immunity and might possibly cause more serious disease. The new variant is a member of the omicron family, but it carries a mutation called delta that was a feature of the variant that was dominant in the middle of 2021. This appears to allow the virus to escape immunity from vaccines and prior infection, especially if someone was infected in the huge omicron wave that swept the world late last year and early this year.
The Food and Drug Administration's commissioner says a shuttered baby formula factory could be up and running by next week. FDA Commissioner Robert Califf faced congressional anger Thursday for not answering questions about whether his agency should have intervened earlier at the Michigan plant tied to a national formula shortage. Members of a House subcommittee questioned Califf about why the FDA didn’t step in when there were signs of problems at Abbott Nutrition's plant last fall before it was closed. The shortage has rattled parents and become a political headwind for President Joe Biden, who’s invoked the Defense Production Act to ease supply. Califf asked lawmakers for new food safety funding.
Germany’s energy and climate minister says the Group of Seven wealthy nations can lead the way on ending the use of coal. Coal is a heavily polluting fossil fuel that’s responsible for a large chunk of global greenhouse gas emissions. Senior officials from the G-7 countries are holding a three-day meeting in Berlin. They will seek to agree common targets for the shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy that scientists say is urgently needed to curb climate change. Getting the broader Group of 20 leading and emerging economies to sign on to ambitious targets set by some of the most advanced economies will be key, as countries such as China, India and Indonesia remain heavily reliant on coal.
In the choppy, cold waters of Alaska’s Resurrection Bay, oceanographers from the University of Alaska Fairbanks have been conducting tests this spring with a drone that goes underwater. They believe it's the first ever configured with a large sensor specifically designed to measure carbon dioxide levels. The underwater autonomous vehicle can dive 1,000 meters in remote parts of the ocean and go on missions for weeks. The intent is to provide a baseline to better understand the ocean’s chemistry and use the enormous amount of data collected to study ocean acidification. Oceans have been absorbing carbon dioxide, but as they take on more, it affects the ability of marine organisms to build and maintain their shells.
The sight of fountains, swimming pools, gardens and golf courses in Western cities like Phoenix, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, San Diego and Albuquerque can seem jarring as drought and climate change tightening their grip on the region. But Western water experts say they aren’t necessarily cause for concern. Many Western cities over the past three decades have diversified their water sources, boosted local supplies, and use water more efficiently now than in the past. A look at how Western cities have prepared for a future with less water.