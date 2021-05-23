Hurricane Facts: How many storms can be in the Atlantic at one time?

“It would probably be extremely unlikely to get more than five named storms at once in the Atlantic. I always figure we can take the most storms that we’ve ever observed and add one,” Klotzbach said.

The reason being, hurricanes don’t play nicely with each other, and often deter the growth of other storms, if they get too close.

“If storms get too close to each other, they tend to either merge, or one will shear the other one apart,” Klotzbach said.

That actually did happen during the 2020 hurricane season when Hurricane Teddy helped tear apart both Vicky and Wilfred with an enormously powerful amount of upper-level circulation, records show.

On top of that, the conditions for a hurricane to form need to be just right, let alone for multiple hurricanes. The recipe for a hurricane is a combination of warm waters, sufficiently low vertical wind shear, enough moisture, instability and enough disturbances to take advantage of those conditions, said Michael Brennan, branch chief of the hurricane specialist unit at the National Hurricane Center.

When meteorologists saw multiple storms form last year it was eye-opening given at how unlikely it was to happen at all, Brennan said.