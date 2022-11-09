 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

In a first, doctors treat fatal genetic disease before birth

  • 0

A toddler is thriving after doctors in the U.S. and Canada used a novel technique to treat her before she was born for a rare genetic disease that caused the deaths of two of her sisters.

Ayla Bashir, a 16-month-old from Ottawa, Ontario, is the first child treated as fetus for Pompe disease, an inherited and often fatal disorder in which the body fails to make some or all of a crucial protein.

Today, she’s an active, happy girl who has met her developmental milestones, according to her father, Zahid Bashir and mother, Sobia Qureshi.

“She’s just a regular little 1½-year-old who keeps us on our toes,” Bashir said. The couple previously lost two daughters, Zara, 2½, and Sara, 8 months, to the disease. A third pregnancy was terminated because of the disorder.

In a case study published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine, doctors describe an international collaboration during the COVID-19 pandemic that led to the treatment that may have saved Ayla’s life – and expanded the field of potential fetal therapies. The outlook for Ayla is promising but uncertain.

People are also reading…

“It holds a glimmer of hope for being able to treat them in utero instead of waiting until damage is already well-established,” said Dr. Karen Fung-Kee-Fung, a maternal-fetal medicine specialist at The Ottawa Hospital who gave the treatment and delivered Ayla.

Fung-Kee-Fung was following a new treatment plan developed by Dr. Tippi MacKenzie, a pediatric surgeon and co-director of the Center for Maternal-Fetal Precision Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, who shared her research after the pandemic prevented Ayla’s mother from traveling for care.

“We were all motivated to make this happen for this family,” MacKenzie said.

Doctors have treated fetuses before birth for three decades, often with surgeries to repair birth defects such as spina bifida. And they’ve given blood transfusions to fetuses through the umbilical cord, but not medicines. In this case, the crucial enzymes were delivered through a needle inserted through the mother's abdomen and guided into a vein in the umbilical cord. Ayla received six biweekly infusions that started at about 24 weeks of gestation.

“The innovation here wasn't the drug and it wasn't accessing the fetal circulation,” said Dr. Pranesh Chakraborty, a metabolic geneticist at Childrens Hospital of Eastern Ontario, who has cared for Ayla's family for years. “The innovation was treating earlier and treating while still in utero.”

The unusual partnership also involved experts at Duke University in Durham, N.C., which has led research on Pompe disease, and University of Washington in Seattle.

Babies with Pompe disease are often treated soon after birth with replacement enzymes to slow devastating effects of the condition, which affects fewer than 1 in 100,000 newborns. It is caused by mutations in a gene that makes an enzyme that breaks down glycogen, or stored sugar, in cells. When that enzyme is reduced or eliminated, glycogen builds up dangerously throughout the body.

In addition, the most severely affected babies, including Ayla, have an immune condition in which their bodies block the infused enzymes, eventually stopping the therapy from working. The hope is that Ayla's early treatment will reduce the severity of that immune response.

Babies with Pompe disease have trouble feeding, muscle weakness, floppiness and, often, grossly enlarged hearts. Untreated, most die from heart or breathing problems in the first year of life.

In late 2020, Bashir and Qureshi had learned they were expecting Ayla and that prenatal tests showed she, too, had Pompe disease.

“It was very, very scary,” recalled Qureshi. In addition to the girls who died, the couple have a son, Hamza, 13, and a daughter, Maha, 5, who are not affected.

Both parents carry a recessive gene for Pompe disease, which means there’s a 1 in 4 chance that a baby will inherit the condition. Bashir said their decision to proceed with additional pregnancies was guided by their Muslim faith.

“We believe that what will come our way is part of what’s meant or destined for us,” he said. They have no plans for more children, they said.

Chakraborty had learned of MacKenzie’s early stage trial to test the enzyme therapy and thought early treatment might be a solution for the family.

The treatment could be “potentially very significant,” said Dr. Brendan Lanpher, a medical geneticist at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., who was not involved in the research.

“This is a progressive disease that builds up over time, so every day a fetus or baby has it, they’re accumulating more of the material that affects muscle cells.”

Still, it’s too early to know whether the protocol will become accepted treatment, said Dr. Christina Lam, interim medical director of biochemical genetics at the University of Washington and Seattle Children’s Hospital in Seattle.

“It’s going to take some time to really be able to establish the evidence to definitively show that the outcomes are better,” she said.

Ayla receives drugs to suppress her immune system and weekly enzyme infusions that take five to six hours — a growing challenge for a wiggly toddler, her mother said. Unless a new treatment emerges, Ayla can expect to continue the infusions for life. She is developing normally — for now. Her parents say every milestone, such as when she started to crawl, is especially precious.

“It's surreal. It amazes us every time,” Qureshi said. “We're so blessed. We've been very, very blessed.”

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Black medical worker gets $3M in racial discrimination case

A federal jury has awarded $3 million to a former Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center worker who said racial discrimination led to his firing. Attorneys for David Ako-Annan, who came to Maine from Ghana, said the damages represented the largest sum awarded in a racial discrimination case in Maine. EMCC contended that Ako-Annan failed to do his job properly, leading to his termination. But the all-white jury concluded he was a victim of racial stereotyping and implicit bias. The verdict was issued Thursday evening in U.S. District Court.

At global summits, Biden aims to assert America's leadership

At global summits, Biden aims to assert America's leadership

President Joe Biden will aim to assert America’s global leadership during his upcoming visit to Southeast Asia for meetings with world leaders. But his seven-day trip that begins later this coming week will be shadowed by a verdict on his presidency after Tuesday’s elections. Twin foreign policy challenges have helped define Biden’s first two years in office. And Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the increasing influence of China will be on full display at two summits in Southeast Asia. Biden will attend the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia and a meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Cambodia. Biden also will make a quick stop in Egypt for the U.N. climate conference.

Last total lunar eclipse for three years arrives Tuesday

Last total lunar eclipse for three years arrives Tuesday

This week's total lunar eclipse is the last one for three years. Tuesday's total lunar eclipse will be visible throughout North America in the predawn hours. Asia, Australia and the rest of the Pacific can catch it after sunset. Totality will last nearly 1 1/2 hours as Earth passes directly between the moon and sun. The so-called blood moon will appear red from the light of Earth's sunsets and sunrises. At the peak of the eclipse, the moon will be more than 242,000 miles away. The next total lunar eclipse won’t be until 2025.

Discovery of bronzes rewrites Italy's Etruscan-Roman history

Discovery of bronzes rewrites Italy's Etruscan-Roman history

Italian authorities have announced the extraordinary discovery of more than 2,000-year-old bronze statues in an ancient Tuscan thermal spring. They say the find will “rewrite history” about the transition from the Etruscan civilization to the Roman Empire. The discovery occurred in the San Casciano dei Bagni archaeological dig near Siena. The Culture Ministry says it's one of the most significant ever in the Mediterranean and certainly the most important since the 1972 underwater discovery of the famed Riace bronze warriors. The Culture Ministry announced the construction of a new museum to house the antiquities in the area.

In 1 classroom, 4 teachers manage 135 kids -- and love it

In 1 classroom, 4 teachers manage 135 kids -- and love it

Schools in Mesa, Arizona, piloted a team-teaching model to combat declining enrollment and teacher shortages. The approach is designed to give teachers more control over what and how they teach and help them learn from one another. This year, the district — the largest in Arizona — expanded the concept to a third of its 82 schools. Now the team-teaching strategy is drawing interest from school leaders across the U.S. They're eager for new approaches at a time when the effects of the pandemic have dampened teacher morale and worsened staff shortages.

Death in US gene therapy study sparks search for answers

Death in US gene therapy study sparks search for answers

The lone volunteer in a unique study involving a gene-editing technique has died, and those behind the trial are now trying to figure out what killed him. Terry Horgan, a 27-year-old who had Duchenne muscular dystrophy, died last month, according to Cure Rare Disease, a Connecticut-based nonprofit founded by his brother, Rich, to try and save him. Although it’s still unclear what killed him, his death is raising questions about the experiment and the overall prospect of what one ethicist calls designer genetic therapies. The hope for this study was to use a gene-editing tool called CRISPR to treat Horgan's particular form of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

NASA launch of moon rocket delayed again by tropical weather

NASA launch of moon rocket delayed again by tropical weather

NASA is again postponing the launch of its new moon rocket because of a storm threatening the Florida coast. Fuel leaks have kept the rocket grounded since August. Then Hurricane Ian forced the rocket back to the hangar at Kennedy Space Center. NASA was aiming to launch the test flight early next Monday. But the space agency said Tuesday said it was moving the next attempt to at least next Wednesday because of Tropical Storm Nicole, which could hit Florida's Atlantic coastline as a hurricane. The rocket will send an empty crew capsule around the moon and back in a flight test before astronauts climb aboard in a couple years.

EPA awards grants to monitor air quality in 37 states

EPA awards grants to monitor air quality in 37 states

The Environmental Protection Agency has awarded grants for projects to monitor air quality in 37 states, with a focus on minority communities and other areas overburdened by pollution. A total of 132 projects will receive $53 million to enhance air quality monitoring near chemical plants, refineries and other industrial sites. The grants announced Thursday are part of a commitment by the Biden administration to focus on environmental justice in communities adversely affected by decades of industrial pollution. Eight projects being funded are in neighborhoods that EPA Administrator Michael Regan visited last year on what he calls a “Journey to Justice” tour of communities plagued by long-term pollution.

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Nurses say they need more support at their job

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News